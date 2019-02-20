Hawaiian Electric Industries: Room For Continued Outperformance

Continued improvements in ROE coupled with no dilution will lead to more earnings growth.

Outperformer

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) isn’t exactly a FAANG-stock, but its performance the past 5 years is nevertheless quite impressive. Not only did it outperform the utility sector, it also outperformed the S&P 500!

Exhibit 1: Hawaiian Electric Industries’ outperformance

A utility and a bank

Hawaiian Electric Industries is a holding company with two main businesses: electricity (Hawaiian Electric Company) and banking (American Savings Bank).

Exhibit 2: Hawaiian Electric Industries’ company structure

The former counts for roughly two-thirds of the holding company’s profit while the latter is responsible for the remaining one third.

The third “pillar” is Pacific Current, a start-up focusing on non-regulated clean energy-related projects. Hawaiian Electric Industries has two strong operating companies in both the utility and the bank, but both are very highly regulated.

The opportunities in Hawaii to help move the whole clean energy transformation forward more quickly was the reason for starting this third kind of leg of the stool.

Exhibit 3: Contribution to net income

It’s fair to say that Hawaiian Electric Industries has quite a moat. Hawaiian Electric Company serves about 95% of Hawaii’s electric utility customers! And Hawaii has the highest residential electricity prices in the United States, averaging 27.5 cents per kWh in 2016 - more than twice the national average!

Exhibit 4: Residential electricity prices in the United States

Residential electricity expenditures are a function of both electricity prices and how much electricity customers use, collectively measured as retail sales. States with different prices and usage levels can end up with similar expenditures. For instance, residential customers in both Maryland and Hawaii spent about $1,700 on average for electricity in 2016, even though Hawaii’s average residential electricity price was almost double Maryland’s (14.2 cents/kWh). Residential customers in Maryland, however, used almost twice the amount of electricity as those in Hawaii, consuming 11,900 kWh per customer in 2016 versus Hawaii’s 6,100 kWh per customer.

Hawaii depends more on petroleum for its energy needs than any other state. Less than 1% of electricity in the United States is generated using oil. By contrast, Hawaii relied on oil for 67.3% and on coal for 15.1% of its electricity generation in 2015.

Exhibit 5: Electricity production by source

In Hawaii, both electricity and gasoline prices correlate closely with the price of petroleum. This graph shows the prices of crude oil, gasoline, and electricity.

Exhibit 6: Energy prices

Although Hawaii’s electricity production and costs are still heavily reliant on oil, renewable energy has been increasing.

Exhibit 7: Renewable energy %

There is plenty of sun (and wind) on Hawaii. As a consequence, the renewable resource potential is greater than current electricity demand!

Exhibit 8: Renewable energy potential

Hawaiian Electric Industries is firmly committed to Hawaii’s 100% Renewable Energy Goal by 2045. In July, the Public Utilities Commission accepted Hawaiian Electric Industries’ Power Supply Improvement Plan, which provides a framework to meet Hawaii’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

Exhibit 8: Hawaii’s 100% Renewable Energy Goal

American Savings Bank is #3 in Hawaii behind number one First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ: FHB) and number two Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH).

American Savings Bank maintains a strong financial position, with emphasis on disciplined growth and a focus on efficiency improvements.

Exhibit 9: Efficiency improvements

The high performing bank with a growing dividend adds materially to the value of the overall consolidated company. Without the bank, Hawaiian Electric Industries would not be investment-grade and would need to go for external equity on a regular basis as you see with many of its utility peers.

In 2018, American Savings Bank’s dividend to the holding company increased 33% to $50 million. And in 2019, Hawaiian Electric Industries expects the dividend to increase 20% to $60 million.

Hawaiian economy

Hawaii's tourism industry is the significant driver of the state’s economy. Hawaii’s economy also depends significantly on conditions in the U.S. economy and key international economies, especially Japan.

According to the November 2018 Blue Chip Economic Consensus Forecasts, U.S. real GDP is expected to increase by 2.9 percent in 2018, same as the growth rate projected in the August 2018 forecast. For 2019, the consensus forecast predicts an overall 2.6 percent growth in U.S. real GDP. Real GDP growth for Japan is now expected to increase 1.1 percent in 2018, 0.1 of a percentage point below the growth rate projected in the August 2018 forecast. For 2019, the consensus forecast now projects an overall 1.1 percent growth rate for Japanese real GDP.

Hawaii’s unemployment rate is projected to be 2.3 percent in 2018, 0.1 of a percentage point above the previous forecast. The unemployment rate in 2019 is projected to be 2.5 percent.

Exhibit 10:

Beyond 2019, the economy is expected to continue its expansion path, with job growth projected to be 0.9 percent in 2020 and 0.8 percent in 2021. Visitor arrivals are expected to increase 1.5 percent in 2020 and 2021. Visitor expenditures are expected to increase 3.6 percent in 2020 and 2021. Real personal income is projected to increase 1.7 percent in 2020 and 1.6 percent in 2021. Hawaii’s real GDP growth is expected to increase 1.4 percent in both 2020 and 2021.

Exhibit 11:

Full-year results

For 2018, GAAP earnings per share were $1.85 compared to $1.52 in 2017. Excluding one-time federal tax reform impact of $0.13 per share in 2017, core earnings per share were $1.65 in 2017. So core net income grew by $0.20 per share or 12% in 2018.

Hawaiian Electric Industries’ consolidated ROE for 2018 was 9.5% compared to 2017 GAAP ROE of 7.9% and core 2017 ROE of 8.6%.

The utility's 2018 net income contributed to EPS of $1.32 per share, $0.01 below the guidance range of $1.33 to $1.46.

American Savings Bank reported EPS of $0.76 per share, $0.02 above the guidance range of $0.68 to $0.74 per share.

These results show once again the tremendous value of combining the utility and the bank. The strength of the banking division made up for the weaker figures in the utility.

Hawaiian Electric Industries will continue to ensure that the utility has sufficient access to equity capital necessary to meet its capital needs and maintain an investment grade capital structure. With the improved cash distributions from the bank and utility, Hawaiian Electric Industries does not anticipate to issue any external equity in 2019.

Hawaiian Electric Industries’ Board approved a 3.2% increase in its quarterly dividend per share from $0.31 to $0.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries also released 2019 earnings guidance. It expects 2019 consolidated earnings of $1.85 to $2.05 per share consisting of $1.40 to $1.47 at the utility and $0.79 to $0.85 at the bank. Holding company costs are estimated at $0.28 to $0.30 per share. When we add those figures together we arrive at a guidance of $1.89 to $2.04 per share.

Exhibit 12:

Valuation and price target

Given the room for improvement in HE’s ROE, we expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to come out at the high end of its earnings guidance.

We have a fair value target of $41.5 which gives Hawaiian Electric Industries a price/book in line with the sector.

Exhibit 13: Valuation

Conclusion

Hawaiian Electric Industries isn’t the sexiest stock. But it certainly is a very solid one. The bank earnings allow HE to fund the utility company without the need for external capital which in turn paves the way for earnings growth without dilution. Both the bank and the utility division have room for continued improvement in their return on equity in the coming years. On top of this comes the nice (and secured) dividend. With 10% upside potential to our price target and more than 3% dividend yield, Hawaiian Electric Industries is set for continued outperformance.

