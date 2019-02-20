Adobe: Attractive Prospects Amid Inflated Multiples

The company is on a journey of building deep technology moats which can be expected to further strengthen its position on the market.

Investment Thesis

Even though Adobe Inc. (ADBE) shares have been on a roll, I believe the company is still at the very beginning of its growth stage. After the company successfully completes its moat creation, it will be positioned to fully capitalize on its integrated software and web services ecosystem.

Corporate profile

Adobe is a diversified prepacked software company offering specialized design tools, online e-sign services and photo stock to marketers, creative professionals, knowledge workers, developers, enterprises and other consumers creating, delivering, optimizing and transacting exclusive content. Most of its services are subscription-based, with product and support services accounting only for about 12 percent of total revenue. The company operates three revenue segments - digital media, digital experience and publishing - with the first and second totaling 31 and 26 percent respectively.

Source: Adobe 2018 10-K filing

Growth through acquisitions

Inspecting Adobe’s history, I have found the company to be a heavy inorganic grower. Over the last decade, it successfully acquired over twenty companies - with the majority incorporated in the United States. Adobe’s most recent portfolio additions include Magento, an e-commerce software, Marketo, a marketing automation software, and Allegorithmic, a 3D texture and material creation software.

Acquired companies (the last 9) Date Allegorithmic January 23, 2019 Marketo September 20, 2018 Magento May 21, 2018 Uru April 29, 2018 Sayspring April 16, 2018 KyleBrush.com October 18, 2017 TubeMogul November 10, 2016 Livefyre May 3, 2016 Digital Analytix November 5, 2015

Source: Author's own creation, Data Sources: Crunchbase.com, Wiki

Key takeaways from the latest quarterly earnings call

During the latest quarterly earnings call, one finding that was particularly interesting is the actuality that software sells more or less the same way as clothes or consumer electronics do. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company’s sales reached record highs, making them two of the largest-single selling days in company history. Apart from a strong holiday season, the company continued investing in building the Adobe experience platform, which is intended to provide a unified view of the customer for both Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Information Officers.

''Delivering exceptional customer experiences demands deep customer insights and a platform built for action.''



- Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President, and CEO

Partnering with Microsoft

As stated in the company’s earnings call, Adobe is also currently in the process of building deep technology moats with a focus on strengthening relationships with customers and differentiation against competitors. Taking a closer look at Adobe’s probable future sources of sustainable advantages, I believe a newly formed partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) is on a good way to become the company’s single-biggest moat.

"That's where the Adobe and Microsoft partnership is so valuable, because... we think we are actually creating a brand-new category and industry, which is all about digital engagement and customer experience management."



- Shantanu Narayen, CNBC

According to the ZDNet, Shantanu Narayen and Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, know each other well from earlier times when they both studied at the same high school in Hyderabad. Joining the informal tech group known as the Big 4 (Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce (CRM) and Oracle (ORCL)) is likely to result in some kind of long-run growth rates convergence, which, in Adobe’s and Microsoft’s case, can produce considerable synergies.

Free cash flow is skyrocketing

And positive developments are apparent also on the financial statements front. In the last two years, Adobe’s free cash flow growth has significantly accelerated, constantly pushing the all-time highs to new levels. This is a rare development, testifying to a strong cash flow generating momentum.

Inflated multiples

The dark side of Adobe’s fast growth, however, is represented by remarkably stretched multiples. The company’s trailing twelve-month P/S, P/E, Price-to-FCF and EV-to-EBITDA ratios stand at 14, 50, 35 and 40 percent respectively. Even though Adobe’s historical development of valuation ratios resembles a wild ride, the multiples tend to hover in a high territory most of the time.

Valuation

Plugging in Adobe's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares seem to be more or less fairly valued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 25 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 31 percent EBIT margin, the fair value of the stock comes at US$256.7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$332.6, if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 20x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

From a different perspective working with operating earnings multiples, Adobe shares currently appear undervalued. Using the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator with a 25 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of November FY2024 are forecasted to reach up to US$664.7. This implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential up to 17 percent.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Lastly, in light of revenue variation of Peter Lynch's popular earnings line for the projection of probable per share values of the company, Adobe shares' long-run potential seems to be skewed to the positive territory. According to my model, assuming 25 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor and a price-to-sales PS ratio of around 14x, the company's share price by the end of 2022 could hover above US$600. This scenario suggests an annualized rate of return potential as much as 20 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key risks

The company operates in a highly competitive space and if it fails to compete effectively, its operations and financial conditions may be harmed.

If it fails to develop new products and meet evolving customer’s needs, its operations and financial condition may deteriorate.

If the company fails to protect its intellectual property or sensitive data, its reputation may be adversely affected.

If it fails to meet regulatory demands and sometimes conflicting policies in different countries, its operations and financial results may be negatively impacted.

If it fails to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, its operations may suffer.

The company’s business may be harmed if it fails to effectively maintain critical strategic third-party business relationships.

It faces considerable foreign exchange risks stemming from its international operations.

If the company fails to maintain key personnel and attract new talent, including new and current content creators and contributors, its operations and financial results may suffer.

General economic conditions may deteriorate, which may adversely impact the company’s operating and financial results.

Bottom line

To sum up, Adobe seems to be a creative software provider with virtually no direct competitors. Assuming Oracle, DocuSign (DOCU) and GIMP do not present a serious threat to the company’s profit margins, Adobe has practically a monopoly in the digital design software industry. Despite significantly inflated valuation multiples, its prospects with respect to a lately formed alliance with Microsoft and other technology firms look bright, suggesting the larger part of the company’s growth phase lies ahead.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

