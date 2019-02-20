PPL Corp.: A Well-Run Utility With A Safe 5.4% Yield

For income-oriented investors, this stock may be worth a good look.

The company is well-managed, exhibits reasonable growth, and currently has a 5.4% dividend yield.

In April 2018, I first wrote about PPL Corp. (PPL). I learned about PPL through my readers. They pointed out the stock to me via an SA comment board; I was covering a different utility stock.

In just under an year, PPL shares rose ~11%. Dividends added another 6% onto the basis.

Today, we'll recheck the PPL investment thesis and valuation to determine whether the stock remains a good investment.

Investment Thesis

Broadly, I use the following template to help uncover and evaluate new investments:

Buy stocks of well-managed companies with a sound balance sheet, strong franchise, that earn profits largely in cash, and are shareholder-friendly. Purchase shares when discounted versus my Fair Value Estimate.

In addition, when investing in Utility sector stocks, I seek reliable, high dividend income, plus a reasonable expected forward dividend growth rate. I look for old-line, regulated utilities, thereby avoiding those with material interests in the unregulated, merchant power business.

PPL Has A Sound Balance Sheet

PPL carries significant debt, even for a utility. The average electric utility has a 50% debt-to-capital ratio. A year ago, PPL's debt to capital was 66%. As of year-end 2018, the ratio has been knocked back to 60%. FY 2018 saw management focus upon reducing leverage.

Consequently, the credit ratings agencies retained the company's long-term “A-” and “Baa2” ratings with a “stable” outlook.

The Interest Coverage Ratio is a reasonable 3x.

Over the next 4 years, upcoming debt maturities are spread out. There're no paydown spikes to worry about.

Source: PPL Corp. 4Q 2018 conference call presentation

Corporate liquidity continues to be strong.

Note: in 2018 and 2019, the company found it necessary to issue equity in order to improve its capitalization, largely a result of U.S. tax code changes. A total of 43.25 million shares were authorized to be sold, thereby diluting the prior base by about 6.2%. In 2018, 20 million shares were sold via forward sale agreements, with the balance to be issued before November 2019. The company expects the fresh 2019 equity to dilute this years' EPS by $0.13. Such dilution is baked into management's current-year $2.30 to $2.50 earnings-per-share guidance.

The PPL Franchise is Strong

One of the reasons I am attracted to PPL stock is management's emphasis upon customer service and efficiency.

PPL grid efficiency was ranked in the top 10% (6th of 93) of all U.S. electric utilities. In addition, the company has won multiple J.D. Power awards for the best customer service among all eastern utilities in 15 of the last 20 years, including the last 7 in a row.

U.K. operations service is measured by several customer/quality metrics. A cash performance bonus is awarded (2 years lagging) for premier results. PPL, through its WPD (Western Power Distribution) subsidiary, provides results at or near maximum performance standards. The following chart details how the company offers customers best-in-class service:

PPL Earns Its Profits In Cash

Most regulated electric utilities generate reliable cash flows. PPL is no exception. Operating cash flow trumps net income consistently.

Source: fidelity.com financial database

PPL Is A Shareholder-Friendly Company

PPL has a reputation for being well-managed. In addition to multiple awards for reliability and customer service, senior leadership is committed to a significant, growing dividend. The most recent increase boosted the payout for the 19th consecutive year, thereby retaining PPL's solid Dividend Contender status.

The current yield is a robust 5.4%.

On the other hand, over the past 5 years, dividend growth has been modest; averaging only about 2% a year. However, the company maintains a disciplined approach to its dividend declarations. The stated payout ratio target is 70%. In 2018, the actual payout was 68.3%, while in 2017 it was 70.2%.

Looking forward, management provides investors with a 3-year earnings guidance. Examining the guidance suggests continued annual dividend increases averaging low-to-mid single-digits through 2021.

Given management's dividend policy and conservative business model, I consider the dividend safe. The current yield places PPL among the highest-yielders within the electric utilities space.

Overseas Exposure Fears: Overblown

Some investors/analysts fret over PPL's exposure to U.K. operations. Over 50% of the company's total earnings are generated in the United Kingdom (The balance is earned via utility services rendered in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Virginia).

As highlighted in my earlier articles, I didn't envision the U.K. exposure to materialize into a serious problem, nor do I now. Indeed, on several occasions, management stated Brexit is not a major shareholder risk. Now that Brexit is approaching resolution (one way or the other), management hasn't telegraphed any change in position. Meanwhile, as reported earlier in this article, PPL shares appreciated by about 11% since last April.

Concerns about U.K. utility nationalization also appear to have rolled over. These worries were largely unfounded, anyway, as nationalization was directed toward U.K. power generators, not distributors. PPL, though its WDC affiliates, only distributes electricity.

Forex risk has also been cited as a major threat. However, management set up currency hedges to smooth out fluctuations between the GBP and USD.

In 2018, hedges bolstered EPS by $0.21. PPL is 100% hedged in 2019. During the most recent earnings conference call, management reported it plans to begin investigating/layering additional 2020-21 hedges this April.

Are PPL Shares Discounted or Bid To A Premium?

When I wrote you in April 2018, PPL shares were discounted due to fears about rising U.S. interest rates, foreign exposure, and equity dilution. The stock was sitting at multi-year lows: ~$27.50 a piece. At trough bottom, shares fell briefly to as low as $25 to $26.

Source: fidelity.com

Since those low water marks, PPL rebounded to last week's $30.50 closing bid, though during the December 2018 market swoon investors got another "bite at the apple" when the stock fell back below $28.

Based upon historical multiples, the stock now appears to be trading at approximately Fair Value. A F.A.S.T. Graph illustrates PPL's long-term relationship between price and earnings.

Just prior to the February 14 earnings release, shares reached a near-term $31.30 apex. After earnings, PPL slipped a bit over concerns about management's 3-year EPS guidance, and the fact this years' dividend raise was only a penny.

I agree the out years' EPS growth story appears a little light, but it was no reason to panic. The projections require a careful review of the original baseline and subsequent arithmetic. For example, management called out a 2018 operating EPS included an $0.08 boost due to favorable weather. The 2019 guidance presumes a 2018 EPS baseline of $2.30 (the original 2018 midpoint guidance) versus 2018 actual operating $2.40 EPS.

Nor do I have qualms about the small dividend increase: management's stated payout target is 70%. Over or undershooting the marker a bit year to year is alright, so long as the general policy remains applicable. On balance, as earnings increase, the dividend will follow.

Looking forward, I find the 2019-2020 Street consensus $2.44 and $2.56 EPS estimates well-aligned with management's guidance. Two years out is as far as I like to consider. As such, the following F.A.S.T. Graph forecasting chart suggests ~$34 Fair Value Estimate on 2020 earnings.

Note: On the chart, the multiple is bumped up to 13.6x (the 5-year trimmed average). Knocking the P/E down to the 20-year average indicates a $33 FVE.

Adding confidence to the mix, PPL management has an excellent track record of setting earnings expectations, then meeting the forecast.

Source: ameritrade.com

We see over the past 16 quarters, management recorded a "beat" 8 times, with only one miss.

Therefore, PPL looks poised to provide investors ~10% annual total return for the next couple of years. I find this is a solid, acceptable expectation for an established, conservative utility stock. While no longer the deep value investment opportunity found in June 2018, income investors may find the shares worth a close look. A general market downdraft could re-introduce a chance to pick up PPL on the cheap.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.