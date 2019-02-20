AGNC Investment And Orchid Island Capital: A Tale Of Two Quarters (Includes MBS Pricing And Current BV Projections)

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, ORC’s recent “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI intends to “switch back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AGNC’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations. I will provide a similar type of analysis on two different mREIT companies towards the end of the quarter (to provide additional insight within this sector). Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AGNC’s and ORC’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 2/15/2019).

This quarter, I wanted to provide AGNC’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to highlight the fact each mREIT has a fairly similar investment portfolio. This article will also show how several different metrics between AGNC and ORC can, at times, lead to differences in CURRENT BV. It should also be noted I previously correctly projected most mREIT peers world report a modest-severe BV decrease during the fourth quarter of 2018. This was pointed out in several mREIT articles/various comments throughout the prior quarter. However, to remain precisely accurate, some mREIT peers reported an even more severe BV decrease versus my previous projections due to, in my opinion, incorrect short-term strategies implemented/not implemented by management teams.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q1 2019 (Through 2/15/2019):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2019; Through 2/15/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2018. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.41, 0.05, 0.40, 0.32, and 0.57 to settle its price at 98.13, 99.89, 101.63, 102.67, and 101.55, respectively. As such, a minor (less than 0.25) price increase occurred on the 3.0% coupon while a modest (0.25-0.75) price increase occurred on the other coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 2/15/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within the 2.5%- 4.0% coupons had a more enhanced price increase while the 4.5% coupon had a modestly less attractive price fluctuation.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) net decreased during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019 the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more “dovish” tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases are currently on hold through, in my opinion, at least June 2019. As such, this has positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and has also put a much needed “stop”/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. This more cautious tone has also caused overall rates/yields to remain relatively unchanged, on a net basis, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). As will be shown later in the article, this reduced volatility has positively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first half of the first quarter of 2019 (decrease in spread/basis risk; tightening of spreads).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q1 2019; Through 2/15/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 12/31/2018. For example, during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.28, 0.16, 0.08, 0.00, and 0.18 to settle its price at 97.86, 100.14, 102.02, 103.55, and 104.91, respectively. As such, a minor price increase occurred on all the coupons except the 3.0% coupon where a modest increase occurred. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 2/15/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had more enhanced price increases.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements, let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AGNC and ORC. These valuations will also be compared to the prior quarter.

AGNC and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, AGNC and ORC were not “immune” to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company’s actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection by several percentage points.

Regarding AGNC, while I correctly projected management would increase the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the quarter, the company also maintained an elevated hedging coverage ratio which negatively impacted valuations. In a nutshell, MBS valuation gains were “trumped” by derivative instrument valuation losses by a modest-notable margin. AGNC’s quarterly results were fully analyzed within the following article:

Fully Assessing AGNC Investment's Results For Q4 2018 (Includes February 2019-April 2019 Dividend Projection)

When it comes to ORC, management reduced the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018 to buy back shares of common stock at a modest discount. While this is typically the correct move under most scenarios, readers of my past mREIT pricing articles know fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) sharply reversed course from their intra-quarter lows and moved notably higher through the end of the quarter. This especially holds true for specified pool MBS which experienced a sharp “uptick” in pay-up premiums. As such, the BV accretion gained from ORC’s buybacks were “trumped” by the lost price appreciation of sold/non-purchased fixed-rate agency MBS by a modest margin. Therefore, I was in disagreement with this particular buyback strategy under this particular scenario and I stated such displeasure, at the time, when it was disclosed by ORC. In addition, since management reduced ORC’s MBS/investment portfolio to a greater extent versus the reduction to their net (short) derivatives portfolio, the company’s hedging coverage ratio actually increased from 129% as of 9/30/2018 to 139% as of 12/31/2018. For both points in time, ORC’s hedging coverage ratio was the highest out of all the 20 mREIT peers I cover (a negative quarterly factor/trend when it came to Q4 2018 performance).

Now, switching gears to the current quarter, a more positive relationship has occurred during the first half of the first quarter of 2019 which has partially offset the BV decrease reported by most mREIT peers during the prior quarter. Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AGNC’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – AGNC and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q1 2019; Through 2/15/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the first half of the first quarter of 2019 versus the first half of the prior quarter regarding AGNC’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 11/16/2018 I projected AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($433) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AGNC’s MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. As readers can see, a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations started during the first week of the fourth quarter of 2018. Simply put, this was highly irregular and was very negative regarding changes in BV. In a nutshell, during most of the first half of the quarter, MBS valuation losses trumped derivative valuation gains. During a couple weeks, AGNC experienced both MBS and derivative valuation losses which is highly irregular. Even with the complete reversal/“flip-flop” between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, this notably negative relationship between the two types of portfolios remained the same. In a nutshell, during most of the second half of the quarter, MBS valuation gains were trumped by derivative valuation losses.

However, now using the top left-hand portion, as of 2/15/2019 I am projecting AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $145 million. As one can see, this projection is notably more positive when compared to the prior quarter. This more positive relationship was basically “confirmed” by AGNC when the company stated its January 2019 tangible BV per share increased $0.55 per common share (versus a loss of ($1.44) during the fourth quarter of 2018). Through 2/15/2019, I believe this figure has slightly net decreased but not by much (see Table 3 above; 2/1/2019 versus 2/15/2019 valuation fluctuations).

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 11/16/2018 I projected ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($17) million. Now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 2/15/2019 I am projecting ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $2 million. This net valuation change is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC’s investment/MBS (including specified pool considerations and the company’s “premium lost due to paydowns” figure) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. When compared to most mREIT peers, ORC’s valuation fluctuations are typically more “skewed” to the downside due to a different accounting classification/methodology for one figure (which I’ve fully discussed in past articles). ORC, through the company’s aforementioned premium lost due to paydowns figure, expenses all actual prepayments/repayments of investments within its gain (loss) on MBS/investments account as they occur (which is included in Table 3 above). Most other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers that I currently cover account for their premium amortization expense within a contra-interest income (or related) account and base this figure off estimated repayments/prepayments (including a quarterly “true-up” or “true-down” figure based on an estimated lifetime condition prepayment rate [CPR] adjustment).

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2018, and most recently the fourth quarter of 2018. This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC’s hawkish stance on future monetary policy during 2018 (four Fed Funds Rate increases during 2018) and the recent “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment which began in October 2017.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). After a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more positive relationship existed during the first quarter of 2019 (through 2/15/2019). This is the main reason why most mREIT peers have reported (or have experienced) a net increase in BV during the first half of the first quarter of 2019.

However, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s non-tangible BV and ORC’s BV as of 2/15/2019 was approximately $17.90 and $7.00 per common share, respectively. The calculates to a projected non-tangible BV and BV increase of 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively when compared to each company’s BV as of 12/31/2018. These projections include AGNC’s and ORC’s common stock dividend for January 2019 (ex-dividend date occurred).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/15/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $17.90 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.55 per share. Both figures are a $0.10 per share increase when compared to my last AGNC article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 2/15/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a minor decrease when compared to my last ORC article (approximately two months ago) due to the company’s recent financial performance when compared to my expectations and the recent differing opinion regarding overall MBS/derivative strategies.

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a SELL. As such, I currently believe ORC is slightly overvalued. My current price target for ORC is approximately $7.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.30 per share. Each figure is a ($0.45) and ($0.40) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article, respectively.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 and the continued “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1%. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, and 10/12/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, and $17.235 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.585 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on TWO.PB.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.83 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of January 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.2% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 39 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). The modest increase in both percentages, when compared to December 2018, was due to the fact my position in several stocks once again turned modestly-notably positive (mainly due to the recent market rally). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Final Note: I am currently "teaming up" per se with Colorado Wealth Management to provide additional data/insight within the mREIT sector. While I currently cover 20 mREIT peers (which includes having detailed modeling/valuation projections for each company), due to time constraints via my professional career and analysis of other stocks/sectors, I cannot provide detailed coverage for each mREIT company in a quarterly "solo" article. As such, through this new collaboration, I am providing intra-quarter CURRENT BV per share projections on all 20 mREIT stocks I currently cover. This consists of weekly BV projections for all agency mREIT companies I cover (including AGNC and ORC) and monthly BV projections for all hybrid/multipurpose mREIT companies I cover. I have also recently provided some brief commentary/overall thoughts on most mREITs' reported quarterly earnings. A list of all stocks I cover at Seeking Alpha (SA) is provided within my profile page. This very informative (and “premium”) information/projections are provided through Colorado's existing SA Marketplace service. This new service will only have a minimal impact to my existing mREIT coverage and no impact on my existing business development (“BDC”)/other sector coverage. This will also not impact my real-time stock purchases and sales disclosures which I provide to readers, for free, through the StockTalks feature of SA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ORC, AI, ARR, CIM, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MORL, NLY, REM, or WMC.