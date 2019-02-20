Abbott Labs: A Long-Term Wealth Creator

The stock is slightly overvalued, but Abbott Labs is a blue-chip company poised for success over the long run. Long-term investors should look for an opportunity to add the stock to their portfolio.

Its expanded presence in high spend healthcare niches such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes are likely to pay off over the long run.

The company's large acquisitions of St. Jude and Alere have impacted its performance metrics and stretched the balance sheet. However, the numbers are trending upward again - and quickly.

Healthcare is a fundamental need of society, and thus, will always provide a market for the businesses that operate within the space. Because of the fluid dynamics of the healthcare industry (advancing technologies, potential for regulation, etc.), we believe that diversified healthcare companies provide both exposure to growth and safety from having interests in multiple fields. Since splitting off most of its pharmaceutical business in 2013, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has re-positioned itself in strategic markets for the years to come. The company is beginning to realize success in the form of strong organic growth. This growth, combined with strong fundamentals, makes Abbott Labs one of our favorite long-term healthcare plays on the market.

Abbott Labs is a healthcare conglomerate that designs, produces, and distributes a number of products, including pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, products for infants, nutritional supplements, and various medical devices. The company operates in four segments: Nutrition, Diagnostics, Established Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices. Medical Devices is the largest revenue contributor at just over a third, followed by Nutrition, Diagnostics, and Established Pharmaceuticals. Abbott Labs does business in various markets across the world, with approximately 41% of sales coming from emerging markets.

Financial Overview

(Source: YCharts)

The company has seen strong growth since spinning off AbbVie (ABBV) in 2013. This growth has been both organic and through acquisitions. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8.52%, while earnings per share have grown at 14.09%.

Abbott Labs has been shuffling its assets a bit, making both acquisitions and divestitures. We see this in the financial metrics from over the past five years. Operating margins have begun to rebound after a short decline. When we look at the conversion rate of revenue to FCF, we also see an uptrend. The company is currently converting a healthy 16.19% of revenue into cash flow. We will want to monitor this in the coming years to see that this performance is maintained. We want to see companies consistently convert at least 10% of revenue into FCF.

(Source: YCharts)

We see similar volatility in Abbott's cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). This measures how efficient management is at deploying company resources by measuring the cash returns that they generate. This is also a basic indicator of a company's competitive "moat". We can see that Abbott's CROCI took a big hit following the spin-off. Since then, the metric has trended higher. We will continue to monitor this, as it currently falls short of our benchmark (13+%). It is important to note that a lot of assets have come and gone due to M&A, so it may take time to get a real sense of the company's performance here.

(Source: YCharts)

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. It is very important for a company to maintain financial discipline. A company with too much debt will become vulnerable to rising interest rates, and risks facing a cash flow problem if the business suffers an unexpected downturn.

(Source: YCharts)

Abbott Labs stretched its balance sheet in order to absorb its large acquisitions of Alere (worth $5.3 billion) and St. Jude Medical (worth $25 billion). Even though the company remains above our leverage "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X EBITDA, it paid down approximately $8 billion in debt in 2018 alone. This has already drastically reduced its leverage, and by end of the current year, we expect Abbott to be within target debt parameters.

Dividend Outlook

Abbott Labs technically won't show up on dividend growth screenings, as the spin-off in 2013 disrupts the dividend growth streak on a per share basis. However, Abbott is virtually a Dividend Champion, as the company has raised its payout for 47 consecutive years. The dividend is paid every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $1.28 per share. The dividend's current yield of 1.70% is not likely high enough to appeal to income-focused investors. US 10-year treasuries are currently offering much more attractive yields at 2.67%.

(Source: YCharts)

While the past several years have exhibited mediocre dividend growth (three-year CAGR of 5.3%), long-term investors should be excited about the potential for strong dividend growth in the years ahead. Abbott has had to rein in the dividend, as major acquisitions stretched the balance sheet after the spin-off in 2013. As the balance sheet gains strength ($8 billion in debt paid down this year), the dividend is likely to see some attention. The current payout occupies just 40% of cash flows, and the company's cash streams are likely to grow in the upcoming years, thanks to Abbott positioning itself in growth niches.

(Source: YCharts)

Once the balance sheet is back on its feet, we expect comfortable dividend growth in the high single digits. This is on par with the company's upcoming growth trajectory.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

When it comes to growth, Abbott Labs has done a great job positioning itself in growing niches within healthcare. Its acquisition of St. Jude greatly bolstered Abbott's offerings in cardiovascular care, which is already a prominent area of expenditure within the healthcare field and is still growing.

(Source: State of Obesity)

Obesity rates continue to climb in the United States, as food products are packed with high amounts of sugar and fat. Fast food products continue to strive to offer the most "bang for the buck", leading to larger portions than ever before. The trend has bled into the global population as well.

(Source: Washington Post)

Over the past several decades, the global obesity rate has more than doubled among women and tripled among men. This is partially due to countries developing economically and attracting Western companies to target these emerging markets for expansion. These trends point to continued opportunity for Abbott Labs and the portfolio of cardiovascular products that it offers. It is similarly lucrative for Abbott's diabetes technology, led by FreeStyle Libre, which now services 1 million patients worldwide (in a market of 400 million people with diabetes worldwide). Abbott is working to grow capacity, as demand is expected to remain strong. The product offers non-invasive means of glucose monitoring.

Healthcare is such a core need of society that the strong demand for innovation and quality within the sector mean well for Abbott Labs over the long term. The only major threat that the company faces is the potential damage that increased regulation from governing bodies in large markets could pose. A prime example of this is the current discussion of a single-payer healthcare system in the US. While this is a long way from happening, radical changes to the healthcare industry could potentially have a significant negative impact on the company's business results.

Valuation

The market has responded well to Abbott's strategic moves. Over the past three years, the stock has almost doubled.

(Source: YCharts)

The current price of just over $75 per share is at the top of its 52-week range. With analysts projecting the company to earn approximately $3.21 per share for FY2019, the stock currently trades at 23.42X earnings.

(Source: YCharts)

Analyst consensus is that Abbott Labs will grow earnings at a CAGR between 10% and 11% over the next five years, so we view the current earnings multiple as near fair value (perhaps a touch rich). We view Abbott Labs as a top-tier healthcare holding, so long-term investors will likely do fine over a time frame of 5+ years. Given the market's current run higher over the past five weeks, we could see a correction in the share price offering investors a better buying opportunity. If investors were to obtain shares at 21X earnings, the stock would be trading at roughly $67 per share. Shares last broke through this level around the holidays.

Wrapping Up

Abbott's history of performance, and forward-thinking acquisitions have solidified a strong bull thesis, in our view. We are impressed by the company's strong cash flow and the ability to deleverage quickly. As the balance sheet continues to improve, we expect investors to begin seeing increased shareholder returns in the form of dividend growth and buybacks. Abbott Labs is a strong company that deserves consideration for any long-term portfolio.

