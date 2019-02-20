Canopy Growth: A Value Investor's Thoughts

Investors in Canopy Growth (CGC) were quick to celebrate revenue and shipment growth at the company after it reported Q3 fiscal year 2019 results last week. But people seem to easily toss aside the fact that Canopy Growth's loss from operations was CAD$157.2M for the quarter and its cash flow from operations was an outflow of CAD$96.8M. With these Q3 results now reflecting the first quarter of Canada's cannabis legalization, and some of the easy revenue gains for the company, it might be time for investors to take a fresh perspective on some of the company's less appealing operational aspects such as its high selling general and administrative expenses (SG&A), excessive share-based compensation, and ballooning goodwill piling up on the balance sheet.

Operating Leverage Not Being Achieved

With growing sales and legalization trends continuing to spread, the hope would be that revenue reaches that critical point where operations can start to turn a profit, or at least break even. Sadly, Canopy Growth has been growing its SG&A as fast as revenues can keep up, meaning that the operating losses are continuing quarter after quarter as shown in the below graph.

To put things into perspective a bit more, Canopy Growth's SG&A expenses of CAD$169.7M in the latest quarter are approximately 20.4% of tobacco giant Altria Group's (MO) CAD$833.3M SG&A expenses for its latest quarter ($USD 626M at 1.3311 CAD/USD average rate for the quarter). Already having 20.4% of Altria's SG&A should be digested along with the fact that Canopy Growth's quarterly revenue of CAD$83M is only 1% of Altria's CAD$8,138.3M revenue from its latest quarter. With Canopy's Q3 already reflecting Canada's cannabis legalization, in my opinion it looks to be due time the company gets its expenses in check.

Excessive Share-based Compensation

Canopy Growth continues to dilute shareholders through excessive share-based compensation. Its 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan outlined that no more than 15% of shares outstanding can be issued as share-based compensation awards in any given year. While it is nice that this plan gave hard rules to follow, these numbers are by no means a sign of a frugal or responsible compensation policy in my opinion. Share count has gone up around 200% from 103.7 million in average shares outstanding in the quarter ended June 30, 2016, to 303.3 million in the latest December quarter.

Ballooning Goodwill

Ballooning goodwill, mixed with negative Cash Flow from Operations, is rarely a good sign and the speed at which Canopy Growth's CAD$1,815.6M worth of goodwill has piled up is concerning. The acquired goodwill needs to be tested annually for impairment and unless this acquired goodwill can start to live up to its economic value expectations at the time it was acquired, it might have to be written down eventually. The frenzy around the cannabis industry has led to rabid speculation from investors and corporations alike, resulting in acquisitions at inflated prices and goodwill being built up on the books of many companies in the industry. While the $5B investment from Constellation Brands is all well and good, my worry would be that most of this money will continue to be used on speculative acquisitions into companies with no proven revenue streams and positive cash flows.

Takeaway

Canopy Growth might be continuing to make revenue gains but its operations leave a lot to be desired. The issues of high SG&A relative to revenues, ballooning goodwill, and excessive share-based compensation raise a few red flags in my opinion. While I am not one to short stocks, as I believe the market can stay irrational longer than a short investor might be able to remain solvent, I will be keeping my distance from this company.

