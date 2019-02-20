An Overview Of O'Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund

This article will focus on the fund’s approach and how it constructs its portfolio around high quality companies selling at attractive valuations.

One such mutual fund worth taking a look at is the O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund.

One of the great books on systematic investing is James O’Shaughnessy’s What Works on Wall Street. The first section of the book discusses the pros and cons of active and passive investing, while the remainder of the book discusses various strategies that combine aspects from each approach. This results in a systematic, methodical approach to stock investing that takes the emotions and timing out of investing and focuses only on following a proven, rules-based strategy. One of the most widely applied approaches to passive investing is using an S&P 500 index fund. As illustrated below, the S&P 500 had a compound annual growth rate of 10.67% from January 1977 to December 2018 and turned an initial investment of $1 into almost $71.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Upon completing the book, one is left with the conclusion that U.S. small-cap stocks have consistently outperformed U.S. large-cap stocks. This conclusion is displayed below in a chart comparing the two over the same time frame.

Red line = S&P 500

Blue line = U.S. small-cap stocks

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Compared to the S&P 500, U.S. small-cap stocks had a compounded annual growth rate of 12.38% and turned an initial $1 investment into approximately $135.

Furthermore, U.S. small-cap value stocks (those with lower price/ book ratios and lower forecasted growth estimates) have bettered the performance of the total U.S. small-cap universe.

Yellow line = S&P 500

Blue line = U.S. small-cap

Red line = U.S. small-cap value

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As shown in the above chart, U.S. small-cap value stocks had a compound annual growth rate of 14.24%, turning an initial $1 investment into approximately $268.

Finally, traditional small-cap value stock performance can be improved upon by screening for undervalued securities with high-quality earnings, conservative balance sheets and above-average price momentum. The O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund (OFSIX) focuses on U.S. small-cap stocks with a market capitalization between $200 million and $2 billion before conviction-weighting holdings based on the above-mentioned characteristics. Let’s start with the returns before looking at what makes the fund so unique.

Returns

As everyone knows, the stock market took a hit at the end of 2018. OFSIX is no exception, dropping 19.3% compared to 18.7% for its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, during the same quarter. To get a better idea of the performance of the fund's strategy since its inception in 2004, please refer to the graph below.

(Source: O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Factsheet, September 30, 2018)

Since inception, the fund's strategy has a compound annual growth rate of 10.6%, significantly higher than its benchmark's 6.6% CAGR or the S&P 500's ~7.5% CAGR over the same time period.

We can also learn a lot about a strategy by looking at its base rates, which is how well the strategy performs against its benchmark over various rolling time periods. The following details the fund's returns compared to its benchmark between 03/01/2004 and 12/31/3018.

(Source: O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Factsheet, December 31, 2018)

Over 1- and 3-year rolling periods, the strategy beat its benchmark 72% and 85% of the time, respectively. The stats continue to improve as the fund beat its benchmark over all 5-, 7- and 10-year rolling periods by a significant margin.

Characteristics

Below is a summary of the fund’s value characteristics compared to its benchmark as of 12/31/2018.

(Source: O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund Factsheet)

What stands out at first is the lower overall valuation of the fund’s portfolio compared to the Russell 2000 Value Index. The price/earnings ratio is lower by ~26.7% at 11.8x, and the price/sales ratio - a factor that O’Shaughnessy has evidenced in his book as one of the most telling characteristics of a diversified portfolio’s probability of achieving superior returns - is significantly lower as well. The next two ratios are written in terms of their yield, and both the EBITDA/enterprise value and free cash flow/enterprise value are higher for OFSIX than its benchmark. Combined with a cash flow-to-debt ratio of 0.6 (3x higher than the benchmark) and a higher 1-year historical earnings growth rate, the fund's portfolio is well-positioned for continued outperformance.

Top 10 Holdings

The significant difference in the number of holdings, and respective characteristics, can be attributed to the top 10 holdings making up 22.4% of the fund’s portfolio as of 12/31/2018.

(Source: O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund Factsheet)

This contrasts to the same stocks equaling a combined 1.0% of the Russell 2000 Value Index (Source: O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Factsheet, December 31, 2018, page 2).

It has been mentioned by several well-known investors over the years that for a portfolio to significantly outperform, it must also differ significantly from the composition of what it is attempting to outperform. Composed of just 118 holdings (compared to 1,387 holdings in its benchmark), OFSIX is doing just that.

Risk and Drawbacks

Being an equity mutual fund, OFSIX is vulnerable to systematic risk inherent in the stock market: if the stock market experiences volatility, the fund will likely follow suit. With that said, it does offer protection against holding severely overvalued stocks in times of hyper-speculation. What's more, the fund has a 0.99% net expense ratio - very high when compared to passively invested index funds. I believe, however, that there is a sufficiently high probability of it more than making up for the higher expense through continued outperformance in the future. Lastly, the turnover rate is also relatively high at 81.2% over the past twelve months, making it more appealing to hold in a retirement account.

Conclusion

It is well known that over a long time horizon, omitting big investment mistakes is more important than picking big wins. Value investing has historically attempted to accomplish this by building a portfolio around stocks with lower price/book ratios and lower earnings growth estimates. The O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund improves upon this by following a proven systematic approach to constructing a diversified portfolio of attractively priced, high-quality, small-cap stocks that offer strong potential for growth in the future.

