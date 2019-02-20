Realty Income: Rotational Strategy Could Provide A 20% Dividend Increase

Source: Pixabay

Introduction

The last time I wrote about Realty Income (O) was in 2016. In my April 2016 article, I suggested shareholders rotate out of Realty Income and into a mixture of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and cash, then use the cash to pay themselves a dividend while they waited for Realty Income to trade at a more reasonable level. By November of 2016, about 7 months later, after Realty Income's price had dropped and Berkshire's had gone up, I demonstrated in a follow-up article how investors could rotate back into Realty Income at that point with a 19.4% free share gain.

What I think many income investors don't realize is that a 19.4% free share gain is the same as a 19.4% dividend increase. For example, if you own 10 shares of a stock that trades at trades at $100 per share and pays a $4 dividend (4% dividend yield), then you receive $40 worth of dividends from that stock each year. If you increase your shares by 20% for free, you now own 12 shares instead of 10, and you are collecting $48 worth of dividends per year instead of $40 (20% more) even if the company still pays a 4% dividend yield.

Much like in 2016, in this article, I'm going to share a strategy that has a high probability of providing shareholders who like the long-term prospects of Realty Income with a chance to increase their stake in it by 20% for free, and thereby, increase their dividends by 20% as well.

Medium-Term Cyclical Risk/Reward

My view of real estate investing is different than most. I don't invest in REITs for growth, but instead, for income produced by rents. Any increase in the value of the real estate itself or any non-correlated price action with the rest of the market I'll take as a bonus, but I don't count on it. So, for me personally, given the low interest rate environment we've been in for the past 10 years, I expect a REIT investment to produce at least a 5% dividend yield, even for the best REIT. Anything lower than that, even if the business risk is reasonable, the reward is too low. Currently, Realty Income yields only 3.86% - well below the reward I expect even from the highest-quality real estate investment in the current interest rate environment.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of Realty Income's trailing 12-month dividend yield since 2010. Since 2010, buying the stock when it yielded over 5% and selling it when the yield fell under 4% would have been a very lucrative strategy. And it makes sense from an income perspective. One takes on a lot of risk with a real estate investment for a yield under 4% that will take nearly two decades to pay for itself in dividends.

Assuming an investor thinks Realty Income is a high-quality investment, one really only needs to pay attention to the 10-year Treasury Rate and compare it to what Realty Income is paying.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, an investor is taking on a lot more risk with Realty Income at these levels and not getting very much reward in return. I wouldn't be a buyer of Realty Income without a minimum 5% yield. Here is what I thought in April 2016:

I think that at some point in the next 3 years it [Realty Income] will trade back in this range again, and so I'm aiming for a buying price of $47.50. At that price Realty Income's expected dividend yield would be about 5%.

Below is a chart of what happened to Realty Income's price after the April 2016 article:

Data by YCharts

$47.56 was the closing price at the low in February 2018, but it actually did fall below my $47.50 buy price intraday. All the numbers I share in my articles with regard to buy prices are estimates, I just happened to get lucky that this one essentially bottom-ticked at the price I was aiming for. And actually, since O raised its dividend a little bit along the way, it stayed above that 5% yield target for quite a while - certainly long enough to buy back into the stock at a good price, even if one wasn't closely monitoring it on a daily basis.

So, if you like Realty Income the company, valuing it on a medium-term basis is actually pretty simple right now: buy when it yields over 5% and sell when it yields below 4%. If the 10-year Treasury Rate changes significantly, adjust those numbers a little bit, but there is no need to over-complicate the valuation with this one.

If you are currently a Realty Income shareholder, the best way to think about it is that there are people out in the marketplace who are willing to pay you a 20% premium for your investment. Why not take it?

Alternative Investment Idea

Selling the stock of a good company can be tough if one is only faced with the choice of cash or the stock of a company they like. I find that it's easier if we simply rotate out of the overvalued position and into something more defensive while we wait for the price of the target stock to correct to a better price. In my 2016 article, I suggested Berkshire Hathaway as a good alternative. In this article, I am going to suggest a 50/50 mix of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). The combined yield of the two investments would be about 3.10%, which is a little bit lower than Realty Income's current yield but not much lower. VNQ offers real estate exposure in case there is something real estate-specific that drives real estate higher or one wants to maintain a high level of real estate exposure in their portfolio. SPLV offers a more defensive position if the Federal Reserve is more hawkish about raising interest rates than the market currently anticipates (which I think is the case).

Let's look at VNQ first:

Data by YCharts

If we go back to January 2017, when I think Realty Income and VNQ were similarly valued, we can see that a big divergence has happened between the two investments. While it's possible O is a better-than-average real estate investment, I don't think it's reasonable to think it suddenly became that much more valuable than the entire publicly traded REIT universe in a matter of months.

Data by YCharts

This very similar to what I saw when I wrote my 2016 article. The above chart starts in January 2015 and runs until the publication of my April 11th, 2016, article, where I shared my last Realty Income strategy. The similarity to today is striking.

Data by YCharts

The chart above is the return of VNQ and Realty Income after my 2016 article was published. As you can see, there were several opportunities to rotate from VNQ back into Realty Income with a 15-20% share gain, and VNQ matched most of Realty Income's price gains immediately after the publication of the article when Realty Income was rising. So, we didn't have to time the top of Realty Income's value in order to gain more shares. We just needed to recognize that it was overvalued relative to the rest of the REIT space.

Now, let's look at SPLV:

Data by YCharts

Again, I started this chart on the publication date of the last article, when Realty Income was yielding under 4% and I thought it was overvalued. It is just now beginning to catch up to the performance of SPLV. During the February 2018 lows for Realty Income, one could have rotated from SPLV back into Realty Income and gained about 30% more shares for free.

I think a combination of VNQ and SPLV should give investors a reasonably good chance to pick up 20% more Realty Income shares for free under a variety of circumstances with very low risk (far lower than owning only Realty Income).

An ETF Overview

Occasionally, when I suggest ETFs as an alternative investment, I get feedback along the lines of "I don't buy ETFs." In particular, lots of investors have worries about low-volatility ETFs like SPLV. I think it's the word "volatility" that scares people. They think there is some sort of evil magic going on behind the scenes that is sure to blow up unexpectedly in their face. And while that might be true with some ETFs with the word "volatility" in their names, I don't think it's true for SPLV, which is simple and very easy to understand.

What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, recalculate them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. Here are the top ten holdings and sector breakdown as of the end of January:

Currently, utilities, real estate, and financials make up the bulk of the holdings. These holdings are rebalanced and reconstituted each quarter. It's a fairly simple formula that creates an ongoing defensive allocation, and it has worked very well during the last two major corrections. There isn't anything fancy or dangerous going on here that investors need to worry about.

And VNQ, of course, simply tracks the publicly traded real estate index. It's even simpler than SPLV. So, these investments are far safer than a single investment in Realty Income. For the purpose of playing medium-term defense, they are well-designed and worth taking the time for investors to learn more about and become comfortable using as part of their investment strategy.

Conclusion

Realty Income is expensive relative to itself, to its historic yield, and to the broader real estate index. Even if one likes the long-term prospects of the company, they would be wise to rotate out and get defensive now. If the market goes on a tremendous bull run, the alternative defensive investments (VNQ and SPLV) will go up, and if the market tanks, they will likely fall less than Realty Income.

I have a high degree of confidence that an investor can gain 20% more shares of Realty Income within the next few years following this strategy. I suggested a form of this strategy several times in 2018 for many large-cap dividend growth stocks with good results. Here is a table that shows the 2018 successes and the percentage of shares gained by following the strategy:

Ticker Shares Gained Ticker Shares Gained CMI 53% EMR 30% STT 38% GD 50% MGA 40% ROK 35% MMM 32% ETN 28% NOC 47% CCL 33% FDX 41% PNC 23% TIF 29% UTX 29% CAT 37%

As you can see, these are very good share gains. (And share gains equal dividend gains.) Each month, I've been tracking the results of 12 more rotational ideas that have not yet been completed in my "Tracking how far they fell" update articles. I will add Realty Income to the list of rotational ideas that I'm tracking each month to see how it performs versus my suggested alternatives. If you would like to track the results of the strategy and see how it does, click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page and you'll be alerted when they are published.

