How Minimizing Taxes Improves Your Investment Results (Aired On 2/17/19)

In this episode (aired on 2/17/19), host Ron DeLegge explains how to reduce taxes to improve your investment results. This is sometimes referred to as "tax efficient investing" and Ron examines the topic from two different angles. Also on the show: Wise advice from the legendary Barton Biggs and why cultivating humility is a good habit to learn. Lastly, Ron reviews 2019 ETF performance trends within key industry sectors and global markets.
Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.