Dripping The Pipes - Oh Yeah!

Another month half way through and the cash in my pocket was burning. I really don't like to hold cash, I prefer to put it to work right away. While this can be a discussion all by itself and some people love to hoard cash while the market is where it is at, I don't…

After that December pullback it does make you question the current stock prices.. They have just skyrocketed back and a lot is resting on the potential for the US and China to improve their trade deals. This could either make the market run or pull back. I ask my magic 8-ball and it says Ask again later….. No one knows what will happen.

Stupid magic 8-ball.

There was a couple stocks I really had my eyes on - BCE, BIP and NTR - but they ran and ran and now are close to 52-week highs. I was debating adding to Brookfield Property Partners before its ex-dividend but the stock has jumped like 25% since I bought it last month. So I decided to just watch them a bit and look at some good value stocks.

While looking across my portfolio 2 stocks caught my eye. Both energy stocks. AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) or Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF). I would love to lower my average price of AltaGas since it has got killed since its dividend cut and I feel it is a good deal at the moment. Meanwhile, Inter Pipeline has gone up a buck or 2 since my last buy. This cut off my chance to drip it. You know I want those drips, and I like Inter Pipeline so that's where I put my money.

The Buy

Before this purchase I had 143 shares of Inter Pipeline and that brought in $20.37 a month, I didn't want ITP to be a huge holding of mine but definitely wanted the power of compounding to come into play. Since my rule of thumb is to generally make my buys a thousand plus, I decided to add another 49 shares at $21.26 per share. Our entire position now brings in $27.36 per month enabling the drip.

Inter Pipeline currently has a 4 star morning star rating and a fair value of $24.98, so almost a 20% upside to get to fair value and also sports a hefty 8% dividend yield. With a P/E ratio of 14x I felt it was a good move to buy it at this time.

Canada currently is having a tonne of issues getting new pipelines built, so these existing pipes have a nice moat basically. The oil sands will be pumping more oil out again now that Alberta is going to ease those mandatory oil cuts and prices have recovered a bit from those lows a couple months ago. We even saw Warren Buffett take a position in Suncor (NYSE:SU) recently, seems like a good sign for the oil sands.

My biggest concern with Inter Pipeline is its Heartland Petrochemical Complex, while it has been on schedule it is a big cost.

The Heartland Petrochemical Complex represents the largest organic growth project in our history, and a key part of our growth strategy"

~ Christian Bayle, Inter Pipeline President and CEO

The Heartland Petrochemical Complex will be designed to convert locally sourced, low-cost propane into 525,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene, a high value, easy-to-transport plastic used in the manufacturing of a wide range of finished products. Consisting of a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and a polypropylene (PP) facility, the Heartland Petrochemical Complex will cost approximately $3.5 billion and will be located in Strathcona county, Alberta near Inter Pipeline's existing Redwater Olefinic Fractionator.

Construction of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is in progress with completion scheduled for late 2021.

(Source Inter Pipeline's website)

This could be either huge or a big blow considering Pembina Pipeline is now going make its own complex, that is anticipated to produce in excess of 1.2 billion pounds per year of polypropylene which would be transported to North American and global markets.

Either way, Canada will be producing a lot of plastic in the coming years.

Conclusion

Well, that's my newest buy. I love adding to existing positions, especially when it now enables a monthly drip. This purchase added $83.79 to our forward income and has been reflected in our Dividend Portfolio. Inter Pipeline has raised its dividend yearly for the last 10 years and has a 10-year growth rate of 7.2%.

*As always, these thoughts are my own and are just shown for educational purposes. Always do your own research before making an investment purchase*

What are your thoughts? Are you buying anything this month?

Cheers!

