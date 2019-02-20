Bluegreen Vacations: Climate Change And Urbanization Changing The Timeshare Business

Even the most conservative of expectations project a potential upside of around 25%, which should easily outpace the broader market with current headwinds.

As it grows revenues at a solid pace and continues to improve margins to boost net income to its previous, pre-hurricane glory days, the company seems to be undervalued.

One company in particular, Bluegreen Vacations, is well-positioned to capitalize with presence in most of these key markets and with solid, well-rounded offerings.

We've all heard our grandmothers say these words: "Timeshare in Florida." This used to be the epitome of middle class success for folks living in the major industrial states on the east coast and the midwest. Since then, there have been a lot of market disruptions to companies like Bluegreen Vacations (BXG), with large emerging competitive threats from local and foreign players, economic recessions which caused consumer spending cuts and, recently, the emergence of home-sharing companies like Airbnb (AIRB) which allow for much greater flexibility in vacation or outing planning and renting your own home while you're away to cover some of the vacation expenses.

This market, however, is seeing some shifts in spending as Baby Boomers and the intermediate generations begin to retire and shift their view from family-raising to retirement benefits. Most Americans, as evident by domestic migration statistics, have set their sight on warmer climates in states like Florida and the Southwestern states, which offer a greater range of activities all year around when places like Chicago and Detroit are negative a billion degrees.

Climate change, which creates more severe weather patterns in the upper western states, have caused more folks to migrate throughout the year to warmer climates, thus pushing up activities and revenue streams in companies like Airbnb and timeshares for summer getaways. I believe that as we formally enter into the Baby Boomer retirement spree and the intergenerational shifts that are causing domestic migration, we'll see this business continue to thrive and pick up from where it left off post the global financial crisis of 2009.

An industry in line with economic activity

The timeshare industry has faced difficulties in the last decade, with growth interrupted by the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 through 2010, various competitors and the overall lower prices of hotels and fuel to enable longer-distance vacationing.

However, the rise in urbanization has caused even the millennial generation to begin looking into timeshare projects for summer getaways for the price of a vacation overseas, and the business is expected to rise at a continued high rate for the next several years, according to the latest industry research.

A business shifting from assets to services

After Bluegreen Vacations went through multiple phases and after a major crash in 2008 through 2010, the company was taken private by Woodbridge, a BBX investment fund, in 2013 for $150 million.

The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (timeshares) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Its resort network includes 43 Club Resorts and 24 Club Associate Resorts, and it partners with local venues and dining options to offer its customers a preferred package. The company partners with places like Bass Pro Shops and Choice Hotels, but also acquires hotel facilities like its recent purchase of Eilan Hotels and Resorts in San Antonio, Texas, and its purchase of The Manhattan Club assets. It has spent over $20 million in the first nine months of 2018 on properties and upgrades.

Climate change to fuel population shifts

As we've seen in the last couple of weeks, climate change has had a devastating effect on both regions of the country where tens of millions of middle-aged folks live - the Rust Belt and the Bible Belt. Up in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, there's been a devastating cold spell which can, and has, pushed folks on the verge of retirement to warmer areas of the country like Florida and Texas, where the company's major operations are. At the same time, however, it's noteworthy that the same effects are increasing the frequency of hurricanes and other natural disasters in the southeast. The company's acquisition and expansion into states like Texas are a warm welcome, so to speak, for the diversification of revenues streams in case of a major natural disaster.

Population growth in the states of Florida and Texas are outpacing the rest of the country, with people seeking warmer climate and a nice place to retire to as Baby Boomers and the intermediate generations begin approaching retirement. This will aid the company's organic on-site new customer retention offerings and larger timeshare participants as more seek to avoid the cold.

Competition is not just established players

Companies like Airbnb, which are eating into the need for a timeshare when a place to stay is available indefinitely and with no timing limitations and a variety of options, are causing some longer-term pressure on companies like Bluegreen Vacations, which has turned some investors off.

However, as pointed out by different industry reports, it's unclear how much of the older, retiring generations are confident in companies like Airbnb or if they prefer to do as their parents did before them and stick with southeast vacations in the summertime and use timeshares and other vacation property types to enable that. All in all, it doesn't look like Airbnb will be capturing much of this specific market for this specific generation, and due to the fact that the company is moving onto services which include financing divisions, mortgage assistance and construction management fees, their revenue streams are safe for the time being.

Financials steady, debt reduction in order

Bluegreen Vacations has $642 million in short- and long-term debt and holds just over $250 million in cash and equivalents. The company pays out just under 60% of cash as a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share to yield 5.00%, creating a rather attractive business once it pays down its debt. Operating cash flow of $63 million for the TTM brings me to believe that the company will be able to sustain its dividend as the business recovers and it will be able to stay ahead of maturities.

For 2018, the company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 34% from the year prior, and revenues of $731.4 million, higher by 9.5% than 2017. The largest contributor to the lower EPS for the year was a combination of the $20 million in acquisitions mentioned earlier and the damages from Hurricane Florence totaling around $5.8 million, according to its financial reporting.

For 2019, Bluegreen Vacations' guidance and analyst estimates project the company to lose a penny off 2018 EPS and report $1.14 on revenues of $756.23 million, a growth rate of 3.5% from 2018. Based on the aforementioned factors I do believe that the company will have a rather easy time beating expectations, especially given its authorization to repurchase 3 million shares - something that likely took place as the company share price fell with the broader market.

Valuation: Even the most conservative points to upside

Given the company's expectation to report $1.14 in EPS once the market begins to recover and draw more business and profitability from the aforementioned factors, a 15x multiple on earnings, I believe, fairly values Bluegreen Vacations for 2019. The presents a fair value of $17.10 per share, roughly 25% higher than the current share price.

Another factor worth mentioning is the company favorable mix of its services with higher margins. It reported in its most recent quarter that sales per transaction rose 6.2% and sales per guest rose 4.9%, which, if sustained, will allow for the company to report a higher gross margin and beat its current subdued expectations.

Investment Conclusion

The timeshare markets have recovered and are on pace to have some of their best years in the near future. Bluegreen Vacations is one such company which offers a wide variety of revenue streams in the field and has worked on diversifying its offering and moved from being an asset-heavy firm to a services-led one.

As Baby Boomers retire and intergenerational shifts see some of the millennial generation start spending more on vacationing around the United States, I believe the sector is primed to outperform in the coming years. Population shifts will further increase prices in these timeshares, which will further boost the company's sales per transaction and sales per guest, enhancing margins.

Bluegreen's expansion into the nation's fastest-growing state, Texas, will further help the company drive sales and diversify away from a single-market denominated revenue stream in case of a natural disaster. Even as competition from the major hotel owners, private operators of timeshares and the likes of Airbnb and couchsurfers grows, it's clear that the demand from older generations will translate to a higher occupancy in the overall market.

I believe that Bluegreen Vacations' current valuation is not reflective of its potential for margin expansion and sales outperformance, and that the company is undervalued by about 25% for 2019.

Listen to grandma. Buy a timeshare.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BXG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.