Weibo: Expect Volatility

We look at the fundamentals of the company again and evaluate the new trends.

Introduction

In September 2018, I introduced Weibo (WB) in my ongoing series of Potential Multibaggers.

It has been an underperformer, but I still think it is an excellent addition to any growth-oriented stock portfolio that has a long-term investing horizon. In this article, I want to reassess the stock and look at what might come.

The Potential Multibaggers series

For readers that don't know the series, a short explanation. In my article about why you should have growth stocks in your portfolio, I wrote about the foundations of my growth stock strategy, which are more qualitative than quantitative. That article was somewhat a theoretical cornerstone for my series of Potential Multibaggers. In these articles, I pick stocks that I believe to have the potential to become multibaggers over the course of years.

I am very aware that I will not be able to pick only winners, but the great thing about stocks is the asymmetric risk. By that, I mean that a stock can go down by 100% maximum, but it can go up by 1000s of percentages. So, even if you have just a few big winners and a lot of losers, it is possible to beat the market if your winners are multibaggers. If you have invested in Amazon ten or twenty years ago and held on throughout all the volatility, there is a very high probability that you will outperform the market considerably, no matter what your other investments were. That is the strategic approach of the series of Potential Multibaggers and I think Weibo is a valuable part of that portfolio.

Weibo in the Potential Multibaggers portfolio

If you have to characterize Weibo to someone who doesn't know it, you could call it the Twitter (TWTR) of China, although there are a few minor differences too. I come back to those later.

At the moment that I added Weibo to the Potential Multibaggers, it had already dropped a lot:

I thought it was cheap then, compared to its growth potential, but as it often goes, cheap can get cheaper. And so did Weibo. At a certain moment, the stock was down more than 30% down from the price it had when I had recommended it. It has recovered a bit recently, but it is still down 9%.

There are a few reasons for the fall, although I think it is mainly a combination of fear and overreaction. That doesn't mean there are no valuable reasons for the drop. The most obvious one is, of course, the fear of an economic slowdown in China. The tariffs are no immediate factor because Weibo only earns its money in China, not from abroad. The suspension of a few games and the fact that the Chinese government has publicly scolded a few social media platforms for their vulgar content have added to the fears, which are, in my opinion, exaggerated.

I think the simplest reason might be the biggest element in the huge drop: sentiment. We all know that Benjamin Graham called Mr. Market manic-depressive. At this moment he certainly is in a depressive phase about Chinese stocks. And what did Benjamin Graham tell to do then? Yes, indeed, take advantage of Mr. Market's depression and buy from him.

Weibo = Sina + Alibaba

Weibo is a spin-off of Sina (SINA). Sina still owns about 45% of the shares of Weibo and more than 70% of the voting power. And Sina is cheap too, but I like the pure play. Weibo is the only part of Sina that does very well. On the other hand, Sina is very cheap, so you could choose for Sina too. There is another, even much bigger, player behind the curtains of Weibo: Alibaba (BABA). The Chinese juggernaut owns 32% of the Weibo shares.

Alibaba first bought shares of Weibo in 2013, paying $586M for 18%. In 2016, it upped its stake to 32% with an extra $135M. Besides that, Weibo has a collaboration with Alibaba (BABA) called U-Wei, an integration of Weibo and Alibaba's Uni-desk, a data-driven platform to screen for trends. This will further integrate e-commerce into Weibo, which can only be good for its profitability, in my opinion.

The Wanghong economy

If you want to understand social media in China, you have got to know the Wanghong economy. Wikipedia defines it as follows:

Wanghong economy is the term used to describe the nascent Chinese digital economy based on influencer marketing in social media. Wǎnghóng “网红”，is the Chinese word for internet celebrity. Chinese Wanghong attract the attention of Internet users, which can translate into profit through e-commerce and online advertising. According to CBN Data, a commercial data company affiliated with Alibaba, the Internet celebrities economy is set to be worth 58 billion yuan in 2016, more than China's cinema box office in 2015.

58 billion yuan, that is $8.6B. And those are numbers of 2016. The estimates for 2018 were more than $17B. Weibo is one of the main benefactors of the Wanghong economy and that probably is the reason why Weibo was able to grow its revenue in the first three quarters of 2018 by 75.6%, 68.4% and 48%.

Besides its strong revenue growth, Weibo also could report strong growth in its number of monthly active users (MAUs) and daily active users (DAUs), two very important metrics for any social media company. Weibo’s MAUs increased by 70 million YoY in Q3 2018, reaching 446 million. The number of additions was identical as in Q2 2018 and up 18.6% QoQ. The DAUs increased by 30 million in Q3 2018, reaching a total of 195 million, up 5 million QoQ, which means 2.6%. For DAUs this still is substantial growth, since these are the hardcore users.

In comparison to Twitter, Weibo has more features that make it easier to monetize, in my opinion. It has more emoticons, videos and music. It also has micro topics, which is a page that gathers all tweets about a certain topic. That is a feature that I thought Twitter would have rolled out by now. Weibo takes a tweet that is related to a certain topic and it then makes a page for all users to see and discuss that particular topic. Weibo also has richer trending topics. A lot of the trends on Twitter are completely out of my sphere of interest. Weibo gives more trending topics per category. In that way, a user can ignore politics and go to financial topics, for example.

Weibo also has a "hall of celebrities" from which you can choose. That is good for those celebrities, but also for the customers because they have a more structured overview. Weibo also has gamified its platform by giving badges.

At the same time, the badge system is also a system of monetization: brands can offer badges. Users can earn that badge by retweeting certain events or promotions. The badge then comes in the profile of the user.

A substantial part of Weibo's revenue comes from advertisements. The fact that the Chinese economic growth has slowed down, is probably one of the reasons too for the big fall of Weibo's stock price. But with China’s infatuation for “Wang Hong”, Weibo has a big margin for future growth. Don't forget that these people are real celebrities, getting richer and richer, attracting more and more people, which gives Weibo the opportunity to sell more and more advertisements.

China is still expanding its internet use, although the growth has slowed down considerably because of the law of big numbers. 57% of the Chinese population now uses the internet. The fact that 98% of the users use their mobile phone to access the internet is good for Weibo.

Weibo acquired Yizhibo in Q4 2018. Yizhibo is a video app developer that had worked for years with Weibo and that is one of the reasons I think it is a good acquisition. Short videos are all the rage in China and have given Weibo its huge growth over the last two years. There is a fierce competition going on in short videos and the fact that Weibo has acquired Yizhibo shows that there is a consolidation taking place.

I think Weibo is excellently positioned in the hard battle on the short video front. It has the most KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and celebrities on its platform.

Financially, Weibo looks very good

Weibo had some $883M in debt at the end of Q3 2018, but $1.6B in cash and equivalents. This means that the company could easily pay off its debt at any moment. Of course, probably the cash and equivalents will have shrunk because of the Yizhibo acquisition. I have found no indication of how much Weibo has paid for Yzihibo, but I expect that we will be able to deduct something from the amount of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet.

Weibo's financial healthy position brings it in a comfortable place. Even if there would be a real depression in China (which is not in the books at all, just growth slowing down), Weibo would be able to survive and probably thrive because of its strong financial position.

The upcoming earnings: expect volatility

As far as I know, the company has not announced when it will release its Q4 and FY 2018 earnings, but I expect that it will be somewhere in the first week of March.

What you definitely can expect then is a lot of action, in the form of volatility. As with a lot of Potential Multibaggers, Weibo's stock price may have a double-digit jump or drop post-earnings. Momo and Baozun both have had jumps and falls of more than 20% after earnings and this time I wouldn't be very surprised if the same happens to Weibo's share price.

Analysts and investors will pay very close attention to all the details in the Q4 and FY 2018 results to see their 'China slowdown bias' confirmed. The guidance will be included in this game too, of course. I think that if the fears are confirmed by even a hesitation in the explanation of the management, the stock might drop again, possibly to the 50s again. If both the results and the guidance beat, the stock price might fly up, probably into the 70s.

Weibo has historically been able to beat the consensus (the green arrows on the chart), so that bodes well for the coming earnings:

Of course, the bigger picture plays a role too: a trade agreement might bring up Weibo's stock before the release of its earnings.

Takeaway: Weibo looks like a long-term winner

There is always risk involved in investing in the stock market, but investing in China is even more risky, especially in a stock like Weibo, which is in a very sensitive sector: that of the distribution of content, opinions and entertainment. These fields may be subjected to the strict and sometimes unpredictable rules of the Chinese Communist Party. The suspension of games by the CCP is an example and Weibo will have probably had financial damage because of this action.

I think Weibo is a very compelling investment, worth the extra risk. The Chinese seem to be in love with social media and its Wanghong stars and Weibo is one of the platforms that will thrive from this trend which doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. With a forward P/E of 21.4 (according to this great platform's information) a lot of negativity seems to baked into Weibo's price. At 21.4, this stock seems to be priced like a big cap dividend payer, not like the high-growth stock it is.

So, even if there is some short-term volatility, Weibo looks like a long-term winner to me.

I will keep adding stocks to the Potential Multibaggers portfolio and evaluate the stocks in it regularly.

