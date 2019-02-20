'Nothing But Network' Is Taking Cisco To A Very Good Place

Given its many operational advantages and very strong balance sheet, CSCO in my view now merits a premium valuation.

CSCO's strategy now is to be "the" networking company rather than a maker of individual products.

Introduction

Following its amazing rise in the '90s (and part of the '80s), Cisco Systems (CSCO) seemed to turn reactive and defensive after Y2K. It began doing normal Dow 30 (DIA) things such as buying back stock, paying dividends, and taking on debt. Young itself, even younger, more nimble companies began growing and innovating around it. CSCO's growth began to lag GDP. From revenues of $47.1 B in FY 2014 (ended July 2014), CSCO only grew revenues to $49.3 B in FY 2018. That's a pathetic 1.15% CAGR. Yet at least revenues grew nearly 3% yoy in 2018, and now we are seeing revenue acceleration despite challenging conditions for a number of competitors.

In Q2 (ended Jan. 26), revenues were $12.4 B versus $11.9 B, a yoy increase of 4.2%. Excluding the SPVSS divestiture but including some acquisitions, CSCO claims a 7% increase, but the 1.4% revenue gain from acquisitions should be counted, not just the divestiture. Still, it's a growth uptick. Better, CSCO said that its US and global sales business was steady throughout the quarter, which is superior to that of the global tech industry. Product orders were strong, up 8% yoy; CSCO is guiding for 4-6% yoy revenue growth. CSCO is providing a transcript of the prepared remarks that provides other forward-looking details, projections which are also detailed in the above-linked press release. The dividend was raised to $0.35 quarterly, and the share buyback authorization was enhanced.

Overall, Q2 and the Q3 forecast both show CSCO moving along well, following the plan suggested in my September article, Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst.

All this along with the market's rally have led CSCO to edge past its early October high; the next milestone in the Tech Bubble era and the all-time high of $82.

Before making some (mostly bullish) points about CSCO's growth opportunity, it would be good to discuss the implications on EPS for its forecast, and also note the $750 MM difference between taxes paid and reported.

CSCO - going with GAAP but watching the tax reform-related taxes

Probably the only major disagreement I have with CSCO is that it continues to tout non-GAAP "earnings." These are not earnings, and are never reported to the SEC. They exclude the cost of acquisitions that have not yet entered the P&L but need to do so; a cost is a cost. CSCO's non-GAAP earnings also exclude the dilutive effects of stock-based compensation and routine costs of running a very large company such as "restructuring" costs.

I will follow the lead that Apple (AAPL) set long ago in the tech sector, which most other tech leaders follow, and only discuss GAAP EPS for CSCO.

CSCO reported $0.63 EPS in Q2. Analysts have increased their non-GAAP EPS estimates for FY 2019 to $3.07 (ETrade data). Using consensus of $0.82 EPS for Q1 of FY 2020 and interpolating projections for Q2, and noting that CSCO has beaten estimates in 12/12 prior quarters, I estimate $3.20 non-GAAP EPS for CY 2019.

Using a similar about 14% drop-off in Q2 between GAAP and non-GAAP, this translates to an estimate of about $2.75 GAAP EPS for the calendar year ending 12/31/19. That puts CSCO at 18X this year's projected GAAP EPS, in-line with that of the S&P 500 (SPY). (This uses intra-day prices Tuesday, when this section of the article is being written.)

There is one point to consider that shows EPS overstating current-period profitability, and that point holds whether one uses GAAP or non-GAAP numbers. This was concisely shown by CFO Kelly Kramer's prepared remarks, when she said:

Q2 operating cash flow was $3.8 billion, down 7%. We paid $750 million for the first transition tax payment related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Normalized for that tax payment, operating cash flow was up 12%.

So, in the real world, cash flow was a mess, down 7%. In the theoretical world, it was strong, up 12%. Which is the correct way of looking at CSCO? Maybe they both are. The tax reform bill assessed back taxes on non-repatriated foreign earnings, causing a massive earnings hit to CSCO and most other large multinationals, but no one on the Street cared, because it was non-cash at the time. The government gave companies somewhere around 9 years to pay off this bill. Now that it is a cash cost, but is not assessed in this year's and upcoming reported marginal tax hi, shouldn't investors now care? If so, how should we do so?

For now, to keep things simple, my take is that CSCO's real-world profitability is lower than GAAP EPS suggests, as these back tax payments will go on for many years.

Getting back to P/Es, I think that back tax issues aside, CSCO is reasonably valued. My view is that CSCO is very much able to leave its stagnation period behind and become increasingly relevant.

Here's an overview of why I propose it is well-positioned to do so and why I like the stock for the long haul, understanding there are issues with the global economy at the moment.

CSCO's "hook" is just a part of the battlefield

In September, I titled my article (linked to above) to emphasize CSCO's new-found focus on what it calls intent-based networking; this takes you to a CSCO web page which provides some detail:

Align business goals to network results In today's world, the network connects everything. It has the potential to constantly adapt, protect, and inform across all IT and business processes. But how? Only with an intent-based network. By capturing business intent and activating and assuring it networkwide, you can bridge the gap between what your business needs and what your network delivers.

That page then lists 4 top-down benefits from CSCO's approach, claiming that intent-based networking:

simplifies operations

allows management to be more proactive

enhances and helps automate security

therefore, allows a faster pace of innovation.

This strikes me as containing all the buzzwords a promotional team would want. CSCO is using "intent-based" in a big way. CEO Chuck Robbins mentioned it in his prepared remarks in paragraphs 5 and 7, then refers to a key "intent-based" product, Catalyst 9000 family of switches, in paragraph 8. He then mentions intent-based" three more times: in paragraphs 9 and 13, and in his wrap-up.

Clearly, CSCO is making its software-hardware solutions front and center of its corporate pitch: use CSCO products and your network will do just what you want (intend) it to do.

Given all the issues with a computer/telecom network truly knowing what corporate leadership really intends out of its system, I'd be wary that perfection will be achieved.

But... something is leading CSCO to show strong organic growth, despite the common history of tech companies that once their growth rates slow to a crawl, they have trouble reaccelerating. What is CSCO doing right?

Perhaps a lot of the answer could be CSCO broadening the battlefield. It was not going to dominate against hungry competitors just by maintaining its core customers. That process usually leads to shrinking margins. Instead...

CSCO redefines its mission to be all network, all the time

No more competing product by product against the other guys. CSCO redefined its space as all things network, from security to appropriate software (preferably on a subscription model, but any mode will do) to monitoring and diagnosing the health of the network. Within that framework, the individual machines become secondary, noting of course that their price:performance ratio has to be competitive with that of the competition. As CRN says about him in its intro to a November Q&A with CEO Chuck Robbins:

... he pushes the company further toward a future where Cisco stands alone as a vendor of complete, flexible, programmable software and unified systems rather than simply networking gear.

I note the "stands alone" terminology. CSCO can be truly special again, one can argue if it can execute on this holistic networking vision in a timely fashion.

CSCO is trying to become the consolidator in a gigantic and fast-growing business opportunity. Think of the other tech titans that are the same size in revenues or larger than CSCO: they are largely doing different things. Here is my summary of why CSCO has a predominantly open field ahead of it in that no truly large competitors are going to block it directly.

In alphabetical order by stock symbol:

AAPL: Designs edge devices, outsources part of its network.

Facebook (FB): A software company, suddenly with a need to retrench a bit.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL): An advertising company that also makes edge devices and software for such devices (Android); Other Bets are in other directions than networks.

Intel (INTC): Much more a partner to CSCO's data center efforts (and probably other initiatives) than a competitor.

Microsoft (MSFT): It is almost everywhere to an extent, but direct competition with CSCO is limited. Its last two major acquisitions, LinkedIn and GitHub, show it moving in a direction not especially competitive with CSCO.

Among companies or segments of companies with tech revenues below CSCO's $50 B+ level, two important ones include:

Amazon (AMZN): Via its AWS segment (which is smaller than $50 B). AMZN and AWS are everywhere, so there will be some threat to CSCO from this powerful quarter. For now, AMZN can do its variegated growth thing and CSCO can do its own thing without much friction. Long term, anything can happen, but networking is a very large space.

Oracle (ORCL): As a software-hardware company, it will butt heads peripherally with CSCO.

The Junipers (JNPR) and their ilk, and the numerous network security and network monitoring and integrating competitors do not have anywhere near CSCO's scale. CSCO's strategy is to do more than compete directly with them, one machine or software functionality at a time; it's to go to the next level where its scale and vision of linking all networks together, intent-based-wise and otherwise, cannot be matched by its smaller competitors.

So here's my bottom line:

CSCO becomes the lead consolidator in the "nothing but network" sector

All the other really big tech players mentioned above have their own focus; in aggregate they are not focused on what CSCO is doing. CSCO, meanwhile, benefits from the proliferation of edge devices, which create complexity that probably grows exponentially as their number and variety increase. Whether it's 5-G networks, SD-WAN (which CSCO tips is finally arriving in a big way), truly networked retail stores, 802.11ax, etc., our world looks to be one of interlocking and overlapping networks. "Someone please make sense of all this for me," is what CSCO wants CIOs to say.

The key point of a consolidator is whether real value can be added by the dominant, acquiring player. In the '60s, when I began following the market and had an after-school job charting stocks, the grand game of the era was basically a scam. Conglomerates were hot, and their modus operandus was to trade at a 20X multiple and acquire a private company for, say, a 6X multiple. Then, the Street would proclaim that due to the benefits of conglomeration, the entire enterprise continued to deserve the same 20X multiple it had before.

That was a roll-up strategy doomed to blow up, but today, a classic successful tech roll-up strategy was that of GOOGL last decade in buying (and being allowed to buy) the companies needed to control the online advertising market. A more concise strategy within tech involved FB buying Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as trying to buy Snap (SNAP). The network space is much too large and diverse for CSCO to dominate as GOOGL and FB have done in their spaces, but that's a good thing for it.

There will be no antitrust issues for CSCO. It can succeed in part by continuing to grow faster than global GDP. If it can do that, it creates its own network effect, by showing key investors in companies it wants to bring in-house that they will be (probably) joining a winner. And if CSCO sees the landscape clearly, it can acquire the right companies that can strengthen CSCO where needed, and where it can offer the stakeholders what a '60s conglomerate could not: use its scale and expertise in adjacencies to accelerate the growth of the acquired business.

Risks

CSCO is a B2B business, and ultimately, the pace of evolution of the networks of its customers will wane when the global economy sees slowing growth, as appears to be the case right now. So, at the least, a price point near $50 may not be an optimal entry point even for investors who like the CSCO story. CSCO's gross margins above 60% are a risk as well as a strength. Could AMZN decide that CSCO's profit is its next opportunity?

More specific to CSCO, it simply may fail to deliver on the promises it is making to customers. If so, look out below for the stock.

Please see CSCO's regulatory filings for a much more complete list of risks attendant to an investment in this stock.

Concluding thoughts - CSCO as undervalued for the market we have in front of us

It's not that CSCO is cheap. But what is? With equity valuations keying off of 2.5% money market rates or only 4% very long-term rates on blue chip corporate bonds, a forward P/E on CSCO of 18X translates to, roughly, a 5.5% earnings yield. Assuming business softens some, if CSCO grows earnings at a 7% CAGR until 2028, its forward earnings yield would be around 11%, whereas a long-term CSCO bond would still be yielding around 4%. As a huge converter of GAAP EPS to free cash flow, that attracts me.

Comparative P/Es are tricky things. However, noting CSCO's fortress balance sheet, I believe that CSCO deserves a premium P/E to that of the SPY. How much of a premium? I would say in the 15-20% range. I think there really is that much opportunity to grow both internally and via acquiring needed technologies within the networking space. Additionally, CSCO offers nearly a 3% forward yield, depending on whether the stock is back down near $47 or near $50, so it can appeal to retirees such as myself who could use current income as well as patient growth stock investors who know they are not owning a rocket ship.

CSCO has kept its ubiquity, and despite prior slow growth, has remained at or near the heart of its sector. Thus, my thesis on CSCO is that it can engage in the same sort of run to and past all-time highs that MSFT has done in the Nadella era. I have added shares a bit below Tuesday's closing price of $49.65 and look to add more on a market sell-off.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute. I always learn from comments, and CSCO's ever-changing nature and network space is replete with learning opportunities.

