Eni Seeks Upstream And Downstream Growth After Banner 2018

Italian energy giant Eni SpA (NYSE:E) posted fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018 that were generally well-received by Wall Street. Eni’s quarterly dividend was raised by 4%, which helped push its yield up to 5.5% as of this writing. Eni is delivering by targeting free cash flow generation and upstream output growth, particularly in Egypt. Let’s dig in.

Financial review

In 2018, Eni generated 13.7 billion Euros in net operating cash flow, up 35% on an annual basis. The company spent 9.1 billion Euros on capital expenditures and 3.0 billion Euros on dividends, indicating it was truly free cash flow positive last year. Free cash flow generation is a must in the oil & gas industry if capital appreciation upside is to be realized. Eni posted a net profit of 4.2 billion Euros last year, up 25% from 2017 levels.

The company exited 2018 with 39.4 billion Euros in current assets and 28.4 billion Euros in current liabilities, along with 20.1 billion Euros in long-term debt. A current ratio of 1.4x is solid and provides Eni with ample financial flexibility for whatever situation arises. Eni plans to release its 2019 outlook on March 15, which will provide the market with a much better idea of how the firm intends to proceed now that oil prices have moved considerably lower after the Q4 2018 drop.

Brent bounce good for business

Eni posted an adjusted operating profit, a non-GAAP metric, of 11.3 billion Euros in 2018. That was up sharply from 5.8 billion Euros in 2017, largely due to significantly stronger performance at its upstream division. Note that upstream operations are responsible for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company adjusts its operating and net profit as such:

“Adjusted operating and net profit are determined by excluding inventory holding gains or losses, special items and, in determining the business segments’ adjusted results, finance charges on finance debt and interest income.”

It is important to keep these adjustments in mind when comparing its income statement to management’s preferred metrics. Sometimes adjustments exclude special items that are quite significant. These adjustments are justified primarily by making it feasible to analyze the historical performance of an oil & gas company.

From 2017 to 2018, Brent climbed up by 31% in US dollar terms, which played a key role in boosting Eni’s upstream adjusted operating income by 110% year over year to 10.8 billion Euros. Note that its upstream division generated over 90% of Eni’s adjusted operating profit last year.

As Eni’s upstream division is the backbone of its asset base, which is true for the vast majority of large integrated energy majors, its financial performance largely rests on where global oil prices are trading at. Exposure to swings in global energy prices can be mitigated to a degree through downstream (refining, petrochemical, and power generating assets tend to perform better financially when energy prices are lower, offering a natural hedge of sorts), retail (decent and consistent rates of return can be generated through petroleum product and convenience store sales), and midstream (energy infrastructure, such as pipelines and storage facilities, tend to be cash flow cows) operations. However, that offers only so much protection.

Output growth with additional upside ahead

Upstream investments in Egypt, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere helped drive Eni’s oil & gas production higher by 2.5% in 2018 from 2017 levels when adjusting for price effects (and the impact that has on its net production in certain countries). The company produced 1.85 million barrels of oil equivalent per day net last year, including 1.87 million BOE/d net during the final quarter of 2018.

Eni’s Zohr asset in Egypt played a key role in powering its upstream performance, and its growth runway is just getting started. The offshore Zohr natural gas field is expected to house 850 billion cubic meters (30 trillion cubic feet) of potentially recoverable gas, equal to 5.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent gross. Note Eni owns 50% of this field as it sold down its stake to commercialize part of its success early on. First-gas was achieved way ahead of schedule back in December 2017.

As things stand today, the Zohr field is producing in excess of 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day gross, and the goal is to push that up to 3.2 Bcf/d gross by the end of 2019. Eni notes that the field is producing around 365,000 BOE/d gross, which would rise towards 500,000 BOE/d gross if its ongoing ramp up proceeds smoothly.

Downstream expansion

In order to revamp its downstream performance, Eni agreed to acquire a 20% interest in UAE-based ADNOC Refining for $3.3 billion in cash in January 2019. ADNOC Refining operates three refineries with over 900,000 bpd of total throughput capacity (ADNOC Refining's website highlights 922,000 bpd in total refining capacity). A trading joint-venture will be created to market refined petroleum products to international buyers (domestically marketed volumes will still be handled by ADNOC), with the equity ownership in that JV remaining the same.

This deal, when it closes, is expected to boost Eni’s refining capacity by 35%. Even better, it will lower the refining margin (or crack spread) Eni needs to realize to break even (after factoring in operating expenses) at its downstream division by 50%, from $3/barrel to $1.50/barrel. That should enable significantly stronger and more consistent financial performance at its downstream division going forward.

Keep in mind Eni’s Refining, Marketing & Chemical division witnessed severely weaker financial performance in 2018 on a year-over-year basis “due to an unfavorable refining trading environment and increased standstills, partly offset by the improved performance in marketing activities” and in light of its “Chemicals results [being] negatively affected by rising costs of oil-based feedstock in the first ten months of the year and by a sharp decrease in polyethylene prices during the fourth quarter.”

Eni's Refining, Marketing & Chemicals division posted a 62% drop in its adjusted operating profit in 2018 year over year. On the plus side, Eni’s Gas & Power division posted 154% y-o-y growth in its adjusted operating profit. Combined, both divisions posted 0.9 billion Euros in adjusted operating profit last year, equal to 9% of its upstream division's adjusted operating profit.

Final thoughts

Eni SpA would be wise to continue targeting free cash flow this year, particularly in light of Brent moving lower during the final quarter of 2018. While oil prices are showing signs of a recovery, caution is a better strategy. Management was wise to allocate more cash flow towards shareholders in the form of a dividend increase. That indicates the firm is placing a restraint on its ability to spend cash elsewhere, particularly on projects that could later turn out to be terrible investments (largely due to low price realizations). In March, we will get a much better idea of what Eni has in store for 2019. Thanks for reading.

