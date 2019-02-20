Counting Down To Fannie/Freddie Plan

Otting said that the GSEs need somewhere between $150 and $200 billion if they were to be adequately capitalized.

Current FHFA director Joseph Otting has said that we should expect a plan coming from the White House / Treasury, and that he expects he will take action.

Mark Calabria did well in his Senate Banking Committee Confirmation Hearing. We are waiting for a vote there so his confirmation will move to the full Senate.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two private companies that have been in conservatorship since 2008 that give all of their money to the government less a $3 billion capital buffer. An investment in the equity securities in Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac requires either a positive court ruling or action coming from the current administration that settles the lawsuits and recapitalizes the companies. This is where it looks like things are headed, but no major changes have been made yet since the new FHFA director started early January.

Investment Thesis

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are companies for which the Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, has committed to ending the conservatorship. Some people like Charlie Gasparino would say this means that the companies should be nationalized or killed. I don't see how that is possible given what the current administration officials have said publicly. The administration appears to largely be pushing for the recapitalization and regulation of a utility-based model that would have so much capital that the companies wouldn't have needed to be placed into conservatorship in the first place.

Shareholders have lawsuits largely against the net worth sweep, and this would need to be resolved in order to raise new capital, which is what is needed if the two are to emerge from conservatorship. Commons are subject to dilution as part of any recapitalization, and preferred have contract rights and the right to vote to participate by converting to common as part of participating in any recapitalization. I only own preferred shares. My base case is commons are worth $4-7 at the IPO and preferred get around par.

Calabria Hearing

Calabria went before the Senate Banking Committee. He largely talked about making sure the GSEs had an adequate amount of capital so that they wouldn't have needed to be placed into conservatorship. He hadn't heard about any particular Treasury/White House plan. This particular point likely pushed back the release of any such plan. Calabria needs to get through the committee vote and into the Senate.

Calabria understands the law, and said that in his position as director of FHFA, he will look to the law that he helped write in determining which action to take. He's previously written a paper saying FHFA broke the law implementing the net worth sweep.

GSE Reform: Pepperdine University Talk

This is one of the most informed debates on GSE reform that I've seen in at least a year. Usually, it seems that these things get run by TBTF bank officials who just talk shop, but this is different. This is actual stakeholders holding a talk about what's actually happening and what they think is going to happen next.

At 1:14:40, Tom Vartanian, President, Center for Responsible Lending, says:

If you look at the people now on the administrative side from Steven Mnuchin, Joseph Otting, Craig Phillips, Mark Calabria; if those people don't do it with their knowledge of the mortgage markets and the GSEs, nobody's going to do it. So, I do think that they have the capacity to do it. I think they have the will to do it. We'll see how far the will goes and one of them said to me several weeks ago, "If we don't do it, nobody will," and I actually believe that because the Congress isn't going to do it.

The whole discussion is interesting - I suggest you watch it. Everyone largely agrees that no major legislation is likely. The Independent Community Bankers Association's Ron Haynie talks about the GSE business model suggesting that receivership doesn't make sense at this point:

They turn on the lights and money happens.

I couldn't agree more. I think receivership is off the table, although hypothetically, it remains one of the outcomes of any conservatorship - albeit a conservatorship that isn't successful. This one, however, is largely successful at least for its primary stakeholder, the federal government, that has taken out tens of billions more than it contributed.

ACG Analytics

Gabriella Heffesse did an interview talking about Fannie and Freddie. I will be passing this along anytime I get asked what's the difference between commons and preferreds because I think she nails it. It's probably the best one-on-one interview I've seen to date. She previously predicted the commons would go up over 100% and was right on target. Now, she predicts preferred will go up 100%. That's in line with my expectations.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 FMCCH, 7562 FMCCI, 8426 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12439 FMCCP, 1210 FMCCS, 3864 FMCCT, 8815 FMCKP, 200 FNMAM, 10014 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. These are only preferred shares. Theoretically, I should have a small portion of this in common, but I don't. I figure that they are probably worth $4-7. If you look at the Moelis plan as a framework and assume that combined the companies make $15 billion on a normalized basis and use a lower earnings multiple, you end up with lower price estimates for the IPO. I figure an IPO will take place in Q4 of this year and the companies will be exiting conservatorship late 2020-mid 2021. I could be wrong - maybe my estimates are low and common is the place to be.

The way things look, things are about to get rolling in the next three weeks, starting with the release of a plan by the current administration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKP, FNMAM, FNMFN, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.