Devon Energy Makes A Huge Decision

In conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings release for 2018, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) announced a major strategic change going forward. The E&P company is going to separate its gas-oriented Barnett shale and oil sands operations from its liquids-oriented unconventional assets in America (specifically the Delaware Basin, STACK, Powder River Basin, and Eagle Ford plays). News of this maneuver sent Devon Energy Corporation’s shares up over 7% after-hours as of this writing. Let’s dig in.

At the top of its press release, Devon Energy Corporation notes that:

“Devon… today announced that the board of directors has authorized the company to pursue the separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets to complete its transformation to a high-return U.S. oil growth business. Devon will evaluate multiple methods of separating the assets, including a potential sale or spin-off. The separation will allow the company to focus on its top-tier, high-return U.S. oil assets and is aligned with Devon’s previously announced long-term strategic plan.”

End of an era

Devon Energy plans to divest these assets by the end of 2019. Since buying Mitchell Energy in 2001, Devon rose to become a major gas producer in the Barnett shale before plummeting North America natural gas prices made the entire play very uneconomical, forcing Devon to allocate capital elsewhere. The Barnett also suffered from high development and operating expenses (the latter was partially a function of onerous midstream deals).

It's important to keep in mind that natural gas output from the entire Barnett peaked back in 2012, and had fallen by ~45% when compared to its January-November 2018 average. High cash operating costs diminish the cash flow potential of the play.

In 2017, Devon’s Barnett operation produced an average of 153,000 barrels of oil equivalent net per day (27% liquids, particularly natural gas liquids, and the rest is natural gas). This asset’s economics are highly leveraged to domestic natural gas prices and that is a problem when Henry Hub is structurally low. Henry Hub is America’s premier natural gas pricing benchmark based on deliveries to Erath, Louisiana, making it particularly relevant to the Barnett shale as the play is situated next door in North-Northeast Texas.

By the fourth quarter of 2018, Devon Energy was pumping only 103,000 BOE/d net in the Barnett (29% NGLs, 1% crude oil) play as output continued to slip lower last year. This is a key reason why a sale makes a ton of sense, as it front-loads cash from a marginal cash flow generator in terminal decline and enables Devon to allocate that capital to better uses.

Management attempted various well recompletion pilot projects over the past few years to see if Devon's old Barnett wells could be effectively stimulated with new completion designs to yield strong incremental returns on investment, but the economics didn’t justify moving forward with widespread development (I covered the initial results from the program back in July 2016).

The only potential suitors that would likely be interested in Devon Energy’s position would be other Barnett shale players seeking economies of scale. That investment would also ultimately be a bet on higher domestic natural gas prices, likely over a three- to seven-year time horizon. Devon Energy has a large acreage position in Wise and Denton counties, along with sizable positions in the northern parts of Parker and Tarrant counties, all of which are in Texas.

Note that due to one of Devon’s onerous minimum volume commitments recently expiring in the Barnett shale, the firm will save $90 million per year on GP&T expenses (gathering, processing, and transportation). As terrible midstream deals made during a different time expire, that may make the Barnett slightly more economical. At the very least, it will provide a nice uplift to existing cash flow generation as cash expenses move lower. In a more optimistic scenario, it could make the play worth developing in a higher natural gas pricing environment (if Henry Hub was closer to $4.00/mmBtu, instead of below $3.00/mmBtu as of this writing).

Management plans for Devon to complete 35 new wells (probably gross) in the Barnett this year through a $65 million capital expenditure budget for 2019. That is primarily to maintain a relatively flat production base while the asset is being marketed to prospective buyers. This sale signals an end of an era, but the move is without a doubt for the best. Devon is expecting that divesting this Tier 4 asset will help improve company-wide profitability. Back in October 2018, I wrote a piece highlighting how Devon Energy Corporation would be wise to divest its Barnett position, and I’m glad to see management doing just that.

Oil sands on the chopping block

After reaching first-oil at its first stream-assisted gravity drainage Jackfish oil sands project back in 2007, Devon Energy would later go on to bring three facilities online in total that can extract over 105,000 barrels of bitumen per day gross at peak operational capacity (assuming 35,000 bpd gross peak production per facility). Devon also owns cold extraction oil-producing assets referred to as its Lloydminster operations in the region. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Devon pumped 99,900 BOE/d net from its Jackfish operations and 21,500 BOE/d from its Llyodminster asset, almost all of which was crude oil.

However, those oil sands facilities struggled in the wake of high cash operating costs relative to other upstream properties and the large differential heavy Canadian crude received relative to global benchmarks. In the event West Texas Intermediate were to head below $50, all of a sudden oil sands producers are at risk of generating no operating cash flow (meaning cash costs will eat up their entire cash flow streams) as Western Canadian Select tanks towards $30, with the risk of generating negative operating cash flow looming large.

Even as the WCS-WTI differential narrowed over the past two months, Devon has had to contend with provincially mandated output cuts limiting its ability to realize economies of scale. While on the net the sharp improvements in Western Canadian Select pricing is a big positive for Devon, management has decided that the Jackfish complexes aren’t compatible with its short-cycle unconventional focus. Generally, Devon’s Jackfish assets were seen as some of the better SAGD operations in the business with a low stream-to-oil ratio (indicative of lower operating expenses relatively speaking).

In Devon’s most recent presentation, the company notes that its Jackfish asset is “positioned to generate free cash flow above $50 WTI.” While keeping in mind Devon will likely spend a couple hundred million on capital expenditures this year maintaining the Jackfish facilities, and possibility pursuing some debottlenecking endeavors, this asset is past its most capital-intensive stage.

Annual maintenance capex is required to maintain productivity and operational reliability, making it better to look at the asset’s standalone free cash flow (asset-level operating cash flow minus asset-level capex). As always, there are still corporate-level costs to consider, and the fact that its Jackfish assets aren't generating any cash flow for the parent company unless WTI is well above $50 is a problem. If WTI tanks, the Jackfish assets could potentially weaken Devon's operating cash flow by requiring cash infusions from the parent company.

A potential buyer would likely have existing oil sands operations in Alberta and possibly bitumen upgrading facilities and/or refining assets capable of handling heavy sour oil volumes in the region as well. In theory, a prospective suitor will be looking for what the Jackfish asset could churn out in cash flow in the event WTI climbs back closer to $70 and the WCS-WTI differential stays relatively tame. Back in September 2017, I covered the positives and negatives of Devon Energy Corporation’s oil sands operations.

Final thoughts

Devon Energy Corporation needs a more focused capital allocation and asset development strategy. Divesting its uneconomical Barnett shale and oil sands operations is a good place to start, and it appears the next goal is to reward shareholders via dividend increases and additional share buybacks. The company expanded its share buyback program to $5.0 billion, with $3.4 billion of that authority spent as of February 18, 2018.

Management also raised Devon Energy Corporation’s dividend by 13% in a move that will become effective during the second quarter of 2019. Devon Energy Corporation would yield 1.3% as of this writing assuming a $0.09/share quarterly payout.

In order to better reward shareholders, Devon Energy Corporation should do more than shed Tier 3-4 upstream assets, it should also refrain from aggressively ramping up development of its core upstream operations until WTI gets closer to $60 in order to save cash. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.