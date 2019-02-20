Frontier Q4 Explosion Next Week

Frontier Communications (FTR) is down over 60% in the last year and roughly 95% in the last two years. Earnings are next week (February 26) and I'd be lying if I didn't say this isn't the most exciting thing in my life right now. In my previous two articles (1,2), I outlined reasons to be excited. I didn't even factor in the increased cash flow due to debt paydown into my estimates. GeoInvesting wrote up a bottoms-up cash flow analysis, suggesting that the stock is worth 25x. SA's The Owl, meanwhile, wrote up an analysis suggesting that Cap Ex here is a waste of money.

Investment Thesis: For a company that trades at a small fraction of less than 1 of its leveraged free cash flow, there is significant upside to impressing its creditors. While I don't disagree that there is bankruptcy risk here, the market is pricing that risk as if it is not just a risk but is actually a foregone conclusion. We still have a few years before there are any liquidity issues. I'm projecting by that point in time, the company has shown results on its CapEx and the debt markets will be recovered. Not only that, I'm projecting that the turn happens basically right now. I am playing this quarter or next for major stock upside on an earnings beat. I figure Q4 revenue of $2.1B blows analysts out of the water and drives the debt complex higher. I figure with the short interest approaching all-time highs, this stock is ripe for a short squeeze, especially with the recent institutional accumulation. The dynamics are changing rapidly and it's crazy how confident people have been that this is basically garbage.

Higher Lows As Of Late Last Year

The stock has been setting higher lows since late last year and more recently seems to be rallying into earnings. This may be because their industry is releasing results that are largely in line or beats:

I like to call things after the fact. In this case, the lows are in and we're now heading higher off of the lows. An earnings beat would likely send this over $5 within a week; meanwhile, it would appear that all the downside expectations are already priced in. That's what I call asymmetric risk/reward.

Short Interest Has Exploded In The Last Reporting Period

Whoever is shorting this sure is confident. Short interest increased by 20% late January:

What amazes me is that 47% of the outstanding shares are sold short as of January 31. It's like half the company's ownership is saying that it is very confident that a company that makes $700M+/year of LFCF is worth less than $206M. Ever since, the commons have taken off and not looked back or caused a roughly $36M loss on a $98M position. Yikes.

De-Leveraging Vs. Capital Expenditures

The Owl surmises from financial statement analysis that Frontier's management is wasting money on Capital Expenditures. Frontier has made significant improvements to its network and late last year launched the rebranding to capitalize on its improvements. My argument is business analysis is different from fundamental analysis. The trick here is that sometimes you can't immediately see the results of corporate investments in sequential SEC filings. Frontier has been spending millions of dollars improving its network and value proposition to existing and prospective customers. That's exactly what it should be doing. It is not wasting money. The ROI on new fiber build-out is greater than its cost of capital and will lead to an improving leverage ratio heading into the point in time when the debt needs to be refinanced. Cash flow in Q4 is going to be good. Negative analysts and credit investors will be pleasantly surprised that this isn't a $600M LFCF perpetual ice cube melt.

Looking at Q4

The real question here in Q4 is the incremental results of the rebrand. From what I could tell from the UBS conference on December 4, things were really getting rolling. The question remains if any Q4 results can be pointed to that will support Frontier's 2019 forecast that will be released next week as part of earnings. Either way, the cash flow numbers for Q4 should put a floor on the credit and boost equity prices, but there is some serious upside to achieving incremental results and I think there's good reason to believe that Q4 is going to beat even the best analyst expectations to the upside.

Summary and Conclusion

The market has been extremely confident that the equity here deserves to be in the trash heap but since late last year, trends seem to be changing. The shorts, meanwhile, have piled on. The short interest seems to be saying that Q4 is going to be a complete train wreck. I disagree. Q4 is going to be explosive, and that's why this is the most exciting thing I've probably ever invested in.

The market is way too confident in its willingness to throw equity here into the gutter, especially with any real liquidity risk years out into the future at a point when we will see the results from its rebrand and network investments. Yes, it's an uphill battle and yes, I think Frontier is in the apex of turning the corner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.