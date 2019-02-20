Financials And Real Estate Valuation - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Combining 3 valuation ratios, mortgage REITs and consumer finance are underpriced regarding their historical averages. The capital markets industry is fairly priced. Mortgage REITs and capital markets are also above their historical baseline in profitability. Real estate management shows mixed ratios: price/earnings and return on equity are excellent, price/free cash flow is fair, but price/sales ratio is very bad. Combining valuation metrics, equity REITs are moderately overpriced. Insurance is the most overpriced financial industry. It is not justified by a profitability close to the historical average.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in banks and thrifts/mortgage, and deteriorated in mortgage REITs, consumer finance, capital markets and insurance.

P/S and P/FCF have deteriorated in all industries.

ROE has improved in banks, thrifts/mortgage and consumer finance, and deteriorated in insurance, mortgage REITs and capital markets.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged the benchmark by 0.5%.

The 5 top momentum stocks in this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Aon Corp. (AON), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), Progressive Corp. (PGR), and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD Walker & Dunlop Inc. BANKSNL AMG Affiliated Managers Group Inc. CAPMARKET DFIN Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. CAPMARKET JHG Janus Henderson Group plc CAPMARKET WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. CAPMARKET SYF Synchrony Financial CONSUMERFIN PGR Progressive Corp. INSURANCE LXP Lexington Realty Trust REIT PCH PotlatchDeltic Corp. REIT RLGY Realogy Holdings Corp. REMGMT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 2/18/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 13.85 15.24 9.09% 3.10 2.06 -50.51% 16.77 13.44 -24.81% 10.34 8.89 1.45 Thrifts/Mortgage* 16.52 20.66 20.05% 3.15 2.03 -55.09% 18.91 14.75 -28.17% 8.28 5.02 3.26 Consumer Finance* 12.34 13.15 6.19% 1.31 1.47 10.75% 6.95 8.22 15.49% 10.89 11.83 -0.94 Capital Markets* 14.27 18.07 21.03% 3.63 3.06 -18.72% 17.80 19.62 9.28% 10.13 7.89 2.24 Insurance 19.81 13.7 -44.58% 1.35 1.07 -26.49% 13.52 8.99 -50.39% 7.27 8.71 -1.44 Mortgage REITs** 14.97 17.01 11.97% 4.13 4.13 -0.05% 27.43 48.8 43.79% 7.77 4.72 3.05 Equity REITs** 33.93 35.51 4.45% 5.95 4.56 -30.53% 48.97 38.64 -26.73% 6.31 4.04 2.27 Real Estate Management** 17.82 31.19 42.86% 4.86 3.06 -58.66% 25.06 25.55 1.91% 7.20 -1.33 8.53

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Valuation may be useful to build portfolios, but it is not a good timing indicator. An objective assessment of systemic risk is also important to manage a portfolio’s exposure to stocks. Quantitative Risk and Value provides investors with a multi-valued risk indicator, a user’s manual with ETF strategies and hedging tactics based on it, plus backtested lists of stocks selected on quantitative value in all sectors.

