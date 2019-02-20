Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - A Slight Increase In The Price Of The Main Benchmark

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased its price by $0.12 and finished the week at $109.62 per share. The main benchmark made a breakout of the resistance level around $109.40 and currently, it seems immune even to correction of the uptrend. The performance of the sector continues to be strongly correlated with the movements of the U.S. Treasury yields. Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield remains close to its lowest levels for a one-year period which left room for municipal bonds to increase their prices. Over the past week, U.S. government debt yields held steady as the investors continued to monitor trade talks between China and the U.S.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) $0.0540 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, I have plotted potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The purpose of this indicator is to show us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Logically, the positive week for the sector led to a huge increase in the Z-score of the funds.

Last time, the Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) was the outlier based on its Z-score of -1.80 points. The serious decrease in the price was a result of the announced dividend cut from $0.0525 to $0.0425 per share. This week we see the statistical edge of the fund has vanished after 2.39% recovery in the price and no change in the net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Currently, several funds have negative Z-scores, but none of them crosses the border of -1.00 point. The leader of the ranking is Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and I think it may be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate if you are a mid-term or a long-term investor. I am saying it because the average daily volume of the fund is only 8,000 shares and most probably it will not be suitable for active traders.

The valuations seem attractive as the Z-score is relatively low and the fund is traded at 13.94% discount. Another positive is the value of the earnings coverage ratio. As per the latest report, the earnings coverage ratio is 101.40% and we see an improvement in the UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. The new highs of the benchmark hinted for a higher Z-scores from the funds. Of course, even with a high Z-score I still try to avoid funds which are traded at a big discount.

Over the past several weeks, I recommended several pair trades and I am very happy that each of them was successful. Last week, the suggestion from my side was to take a short position in the Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) and to hedge it by the Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM). So, this one does not impress us with the result as the gain is only 0.43% on a weekly basis, but for the records, it is still a winning trade.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Only BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) is trading at relatively high Z-score which is accompanied by a slight premium. If you decide to form a pair trade, you can hedge your position by BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) or directly by the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF. The correlation between their net asset value is strong, but currently, BTA has higher current yield and is traded at 1.30 points Z-score.

Data by YCharts

Source: Author's software

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.19 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.95 points. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive and indicates for a time to close some of our long positions.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) is the fund with the biggest discount. It is interesting to me because it seems undervalued to its peers. The other California Munis are traded at a much lower discount and the below chart is the proof of that. However, my concerns here are related to the earnings coverage ratio. The latest earnings per share was not high enough to cover the dividend. So, if you want to be more conservative before including the fund to your portfolio, you may wait for the next report from the management.

Source: CEFdata.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but you need to be careful with the PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -7.00%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -7.45%. Slowly and gradually the funds manage to narrow the spread between their prices and net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is getting harder to find potential "Buy" candidates over the past several weeks. Some of the funds are still good for "Long" positions, but we used to see a stronger statistical reason to review them. From the closed-end funds plotted above, I consider the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN), the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) and the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) as potential "Buys."

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.67%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.36%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 5% and negative Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage is equal to zero.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from rising Treasury yields and future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

