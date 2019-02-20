Amarin: Vascepa's Strong Growth Reflects The Positive Reactions From Doctors To REDUCE-IT

Continued strong prescription growth would be an emphatic answer to any questions about how REDUCE-IT's results are being received or the effects of quasi competition from supplements.

Amarin (AMRN) is seeing pretty strong growth with Vascepa prescriptions, continuing the momentum it has seen since it first released REDUCE-IT top line data. Some questions have been brought up about the potential for supplements taking away from Vascepa sales and whether its sales will grow quickly enough to justify an increase in the company's share price from current levels. However, for now the sales data looks encouraging, and a continuation of strong sales growth would be the ultimate rebuttal to any of those concerns.

Strong NRx Growth

Vascepa's NRx reached over 16,300 for the week ending February 1, 2019, which is around a 44% increase compared to the highest weekly NRx that it recorded before REDUCE-IT's top line results were released. Vascepa's weekly NRx gained another 1.4% during the following week to over 16,500.

There still needs to be a lot of consistent growth for Vascepa to reach $450-500 million net revenues in 2019. (I estimate that the weekly NRx would need to reach around 25,500 by mid-2019.) However, the results so far are a strong retort to any suggestion that many doctors will be reluctant to prescribe Vascepa and/or that REDUCE-IT's results weren't persuasive.

A survey conducted by Cantor Fitzgerald has results that are consistent with the sales data. Analyst Louise Chen mentioned that surveyed doctors indicated they would double Vascepa usage year over year, with the REDUCE-IT trial data and The New England Journal of Medicine publication having a particularly strong influence on doctors.

For Amarin to reach its $350 million in net revenue target for Vascepa, NRx should increase around 65-70% year over year (by the end of 2019), assuming steady growth. To get to $450-500 million in net revenues, Vascepa NRx growth may need to be around 185% year over year, which would necessitate expanding the physician base that prescribes Vascepa, in addition to convincing current prescribing physicians to increase Vascepa usage by 100+%.

Notes On Insider Selling

I don't really consider the sale of stock by insiders to be a significant negative for Amarin. While it would probably benefit the company's share price if there were no insider sales at all, there is a natural inclination to take some money off the table when most of one's compensation and/or net worth may be tied up in one stock. This is especially true given Amarin has gone up considerably (from around $3 in September to around $17-18 now), even if there may be substantial upside remaining.

A similar case was seen with Pharmacyclics. Insiders sold around $68 million in the company's shares between late 2012 and the end of 2014, mostly between $60 and $140 per share. It had traded below $20 per share in early 2012 and ended up selling for $261.25 per share in March 2015. Pharmacyclics is a good example of a company where there was very significant insider selling after the price went up considerably, but where the insider sales ended up mostly occurring at around one-quarter to one-half of the final price.

More On Fish Oil And Generic Competitors

The potential threat to Vascepa sales from supplements with high levels of EPA keeps being brought up in discussions about Amarin. I don't really see it as being a huge issue though. Doctors are unlikely to suggest that patients take fish/krill oil supplements over Vascepa given the differences in the purity and type of EPA in the respective products. As well, Vascepa is backed by the REDUCE-IT study, which had a very strong influence on doctors as mentioned above.

It is probably true that fish/krill oil supplement sales will also go up significantly, as the general public is less likely to pay attention to details such as whether a product also contains DHA and the distinction between Vascepa's purified and modified EPA and the EPA in supplements. However, it is uncertain what percentage of those consumers are the type to go to their doctors and get/fill prescriptions anyway. So far, we have seen a marked increase in new Vascepa prescriptions and an unknown impact on fish/krill oil supplement sales.

As for generic drugs, they are bioequivalent to the brand name drug, are FDA-approved and have to pass the same quality standards as brand name drugs. A generic version of Vascepa would certainly decimate its sales, although it potentially could be over 10 years before a generic version comes out.

Amarin reached a settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) that allows the latter to make a generic version of Vascepa by August 2029. There is still ongoing litigation with other generic drug manufacturers that are seeking to make a generic version. Given Teva's willingness to settle in exchange for a nine-month head start compared to Amarin's latest expiring patent (April 2030) for Vascepa though, it seems that Amarin's position is quite strong.

Fish/krill oil supplements are not in the same class of competition as generics. They are not held to the same standards of manufacturing as both generic and brand name drugs are. The FDA is also not authorised to review supplements for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed. Any suggestion that fish/krill oil supplements should be considered a similar type of competitor as generics seems unfounded.

Conclusion

Vascepa's sales data gives the clearest picture about how the REDUCE-IT data is being viewed by doctors and whether that data is able to help further differentiate Vascepa from fish/krill oil supplements. So far the results are promising, with Vascepa's weekly NRx up 45% from before REDUCE-IT's top line data is released. Going forward, growth may not be entirely smooth, but I'd expect continuing strong growth as Amarin's expanded sales team is able to have an impact. Continued strong prescription growth would support the company's current share price, as well as provide upside depending on Vascepa's longer-term growth rates.

