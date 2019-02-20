Wall Street Breakfast: 'Powell Pivot' Puts Fed Minutes In Focus

Stocks

Hedge funds loaded up on tech stocks at their fourth-quarter bottom, just in time to catch their double-digit rebound and Q1 comeback. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was the most-owned stock, followed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), according to Citi Research. The bank reviewed the regulatory filings from the largest 50 hedge funds by value of securities that documented their top 10 holdings at the end of December.

Media mogul (and now tech mogul) Barry Diller is weighing in on the media industry topic du jour - whether a tipping point of power has now been reached in the streaming evolution. "Hollywood is now irrelevant," he said on the latest episode of Recode Decode. "Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has won this game. No one can get, I believe, to their level of subscribers, which gives them real dominance."

Qualcomm is urging U.S. trade regulators to reverse a judge’s ruling and ban the import of some iPhones in a long-running patent fight between the companies. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is seeking the penalty in hopes of dealing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a blow before the two begin a major trial in mid-April over the chipmaker's patent licensing practices. The case was brought to the U.S International Trade Commission in 2017.

The German government is leaning toward letting Huawei participate in building its 5G network, the latest blow to Washington's push to ostracize the Chinese tech giant as a national security risk. Britain's intelligence services have also reportedly concluded that risks posed by Huawei equipment could be mitigated, while New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern related a similar decision. Other telecom equipment suppliers: NOK, ERIC

Big investors are pushing natural resource companies to take firmer action on climate change, and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) is the latest to respond. The world's top coal exporter has vowed to cap its production at about 150M tons per year, with further expansion of its coal business largely ruled out. The decision, which aligns to the goals of the Paris climate change agreement, is likely to send shockwaves across the coal industry.

Alberta has signed contracts with Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) railroads to lease 4,400 rail cars, in its latest move to clear a glut of oil sands crude that has depressed prices. Provincial officials say the program will cost C$3.7B over three years and result in C$5.9B in revenues over the same period. Potentially relevant tickers include CNQ, SU, IMO, CVE, ENB, ECA, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF

The U.S. government has reached a settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) over keeping generic drugs off the market. That includes the FTC dropping claims against Teva and affiliates across three outstanding cases, as well as modifications to some terms from a 2015 consent decree. The agency has said that the deals cost consumers billions annually in higher drug costs. TEVA -1.3% premarket.

As part of a restructuring meant to end losses around the world, Ford (NYSE:F) is closing its oldest factory in Brazil and exiting its heavy commercial truck business in South America. The decision comes months after pursuing viable alternatives. Ford previously said the global reorganization, to impact thousands of jobs and possible plant closures in Europe, would result in $11B in charges.

Self-driving tech timetable... Elon Musk reiterates his expectations that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) full self-driving technology will be available by the end of the year. "Meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without an intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark."

Nissan and Renault appear to be headed for a clash, just as the two partners hope to salvage an alliance shaken by the ouster of former boss Carlos Ghosn, FT reports. Nissan's (OTCPK:NSANY) independent committee on governance is expected to recommend against the company having the same chairman as Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY): Jean-Dominique Senard. That may require a revision to their alliance agreement, which is likely to be contentious.

President Trump has signed a directive ordering the Pentagon to draft legislation and create a Space Force as the sixth U.S. military branch. If approved by Congress, it would mark the first new military division in 72 years. "Our adversaries are training forces and developing technology to undermine our security in space, and they're working very hard at that," Trump told reporters at the White House. Related: BA, NOC, LMT, AJRD, SPACE, BORGN