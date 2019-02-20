Investment Strategy Statement - Paul Nouri

This is a discussion on my investment process and some of what I've learned in my twelve years of professional money management.

I founded and have been managing The Noble Equity Fund since 2008. It is a long/short fund that focuses on U.S. healthcare equities. Additionally, most of the exposure in the portfolio is to micro, small and medium capitalization equities. My investment style is value/contrarian.

Investment Process

How do you generate ideas?

The most substantial way that I generate ideas is through stock screens. I have been in the investment management business long enough to know what I want and what I don't want in a potential investment. Different factors I typically screen for include the following:

Minimum market capitalization & sales

Usually domestic

Health of balance sheet

Minimum % of long term growth

Interest in particular sub-sectors

When I see that the portfolio is lacking in enough positions on either side of the book (long and short), then I make the stock screen broader to enable me to find companies I may not have previously considered.

Another good way of generating ideas is by attending healthcare conferences. I try to set up as many individual meetings as possible at each conference. This forces me to engage in enough research before the meetings to be able to ask informed questions at the meetings to make the best use of the time I have with the executives. Conferences are a good way of being introduced to companies I have not considered previously, as well as keeping up with companies that are in my portfolio.

Once you identify ideas of interest, what are the next steps that get you to making a decision on whether to purchase, sell or pass?

Once I have a group of names that I am interested in, I begin conducting individual research on each one. I pull up as much information as possible on the company and the sub-sector that it operates in. I read the most recent 10-K, 10-Q, Proxy and presentation comprehensively and develop a set of questions that need to be answered to sharpen my investment thesis on the company. I also read all news stories on the company over the past year and attain as much brokerage research as possible. I then research the company's competitors to how their product/service has been faring in the marketplace. I also am subscribed to a number of health industry newsletters which come in handy while doing company research. Finally, if possible, I reach out to the company to see if someone has a half hour to spare to talk to me about the company's prospects.

How do you approach valuation?

Once I have developed a thesis on the company with all of the available information, I determine what valuation is appropriate, typically by laying out 'bad, neutral and best' earnings/valuation scenarios and averaging the three. I use operating earnings as my primary valuation metric. Without subtracting interest, I apply the company's blended tax rate to arrive at a net income figure. I then take the enterprise value and arrive at an enterprise value/earnings multiple. To determine what multiples I think are fair to apply, I look at the company's valuation over the past ten years, as well as that of its peers. The degree to which earnings are predictable in the current climate helps me to arrive at which end of the valuation spectrum I think the valuation will be pushed to. If the stock does not meet the valuation criteria, I always put a price alert in to inform me when it does, at which point I review the company again.

What is your investment time horizon?

I have the ability to approach investments on a long term time horizon. However, I'm always ready to adjust a position based on updates to the company's story. For small biotechnology names, the investment horizon is a balance between being in the name for catalysts (successful trials, approvals, etc.) and not when the company has run out/is running out of money. For larger names that have sustainable cash flow, there are a number of scenarios. Typically, in a valuation driven situation, the hope is that a confluence of factors, whether it is additional quarterly earnings releases, contract wins, etc, will fix the gap that I perceive in the valuation within 18 months. For growth stocks, I regularly try to judge if the stock is discounting the company's potential growth prospects for at least two years. In the current investment environment, investors are valuing companies based on growth that may come more than five years down the road. This has lead to a current stature in the portfolio that leans towards value.

How do you manage risk in the portfolio?

On both sides of the book, I regularly compare the current trading price to 'bad, neutral and best'. Risk is elevated if the stock is trading close to what is a best case scenario for the name. This is one way that I determine risk. I also look for net exposure (long exposure - short exposure) to take into account the current macro and market factors.

What is your approach to asset allocation?

Within healthcare, there are different buckets that allocations are categorized into including: hospitals, ancillary patient services, commercial insurance, medicare/medicaid insurance, big pharma, diagnostics, devices, mid-size pharma, small biotech, and more. The degree to which capital is allocated to each depends on both the prospects and valuation within each category.

Profile

What is the primary source of your income?

The primary source of my income is managing Noble Equity Fund, as well as Noble Advisors, a New Jersey Registered Investment Advisor.

Do you have more than $1 million in net investable assets?

Yes

Do you identify as an aggressive or conservative investor?

This is dependent on where the market is. I have been managing assets as a profession since late 2007, so I have experienced a bear market and a bull market. In general, I tend to be a conservative investor. I tend to take risk seriously, and so if I think that risk is not properly being priced in to a security, I will either stay away from it or consider shorting it. The only time I am aggressive is when I see a significant disparity between risk and reward. Most notably, in the depths of the bear market in March of 2009, I was about as leveraged as I could have been, having to calculate my margin breathing room each day. There were so many companies at that time trading for irreconcilably low valuations. Despite the hysteria about how bad everything was, I thought that with the stock market at that level (S&P 500 666), and with the implicit backing of the government, it was difficult for me to see how things could go terribly wrong from there. 2009 was by far my best year of performance. In contrast, I have been conservative for big chunks of this bull market. I thought that a cycle almost completely funded by the government would be given a lower market multiple than an organic expansion, but I was wrong.

Which other investors have you learned from, and how?

Before I started the fund, I read many books on investing, most notable among them being 'Fooling Some of The People All of the Time' by fund manager David Einhorn. The book details his short battle with a finance company years ago. It created a lasting impact on me. He had to be so certain of his position in order to go up against a large company as well as government agencies to prove that his points were valid. It helped give me resolve as an investor in the market. One notable example of needing resolve was when I was shorting Valeant Pharmaceuticals (BHC) (now known as Bausch Health) before it famously crashed.

On the way up, investors brushed aside the company's aggressive accounting and lack of investment into R&D as part of a new model, with Bill Ackman even referring to the company as the next Berkshire Hathaway. This ultimately came to a screeching halt when Andrew Left of Citron Research put out a report accusing the company of fraud. But it can be seen from the chart above that even though the stock eventually fell to $11 (it is about $25 currently), it made it all the way up to $250. That is a long way up to be wrong on price, even if you are right on fundamentals. And so Michael Pearson, the CEO of Valeant at the time, was fooling some of the people all of the time.

What was your hardest investment lesson/worst loss and what did you learn from it?

Over the course of the past twelve years, I have had three investments that blew up. The most difficult one to deal with was the bankruptcy of Diadexus. Diadexus was a lab whose primary test was a cardiac marker. As long as I had been looking at it, it was never a perfect story. While the company's test was popular, it had historically been in a format that made it difficult for reference labs to run; this limited it's success initially. By the time they figured out a more convenient format, the company was saddled with some debt, turned over it's management team and was facing a patent cliff. But they had time to manage through this. Unfortunately, the new management team was not concerned enough about the debt on the company's balance sheet. In it's last quarterly filing, the company had $8 million in cash and $13.5 million in notes payable, hardly insurmountable for a company with $16 million in annual run rate sales. They had a strategy for how they would manage the patent cliff, but it turned out to be trounced by the debt coming due, sending the company suddenly into bankruptcy. The lesson learned here was that if an executive tells one lie, they cannot be trusted at all. In this case, someone on the management team made the assertion that the patent cliff was benign because what really mattered was the company's customer service. And while the company was able to hold on to much of it's business, it also lost a fair amount of business from competition. I held the position into bankruptcy because my belief was that the pieces were there to turn the company around, but bad management can sink even the best of situations.

How has your investment process changed over time?

The biggest mistake that I have made in my investment career is analyzing a company's individual story and acting on a thesis on how I think the 'game' will end instead of worrying what will happen in the innings between. In the stock market, the in between innings are of paramount importance. There is a reflexive relationship that stocks can have with the fundamentals of the company's they track. Take a medical technology company that is in the beginning of its growth cycle. I could have a narrative that the company will only be able to reach a certain percentage of the market economically, but if investors have picked the company's stock to bid up, it will make it easier for the company to raise equity and debt money and make increasing adoption of its product among a larger audience increasingly feasible. But predicting which story that investors will give an overwhelming benefit of the doubt to versus which ones they will be more measured with is not a science. The main result is that my scenario analysis takes greater variability into account regarding potential positive stock momentum.

How do you compose articles?

I am fairly selective about the articles I write. I only write articles when I think I have something compelling to communicate and think that at least some of the points that I have to offer are not being widely considered by the market. With that being said, I approach an article as I approach my complete investment research process. I try connecting the dots of the story and putting into charts and/or summaries what tells the most compelling story, given my argument.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.