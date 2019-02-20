Ventas: Should You Buy This 4.9%-Yielding Healthcare REIT?

Shares are not cheap, but the valuation proposition is strong.

The healthcare REIT has strong distribution coverage stats, and out-earned its dividend with AFFO in the last quarter.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) makes a compelling value proposition for investors that seek high-quality and recurring dividend income from one of the country's largest healthcare REITs. It has a diversified facility portfolio, very good distribution coverage, and the fundamentals in the healthcare sector (population growth, rising healthcare expenditures) remain intact. Shares are not a bargain anymore, but the risk/reward is still favorable, in my opinion. An investment in Ventas at today's price point yields 4.9 percent.

Ventas - Business Snapshot And Growth Drivers

Ventas is one of the largest healthcare real estate investment trusts in America with an equity value of $23.2 billion. The healthcare REIT invests largely in senior housing properties (62 percent of investments), medical office buildings (20 percent) and research and innovation facilities (8 percent).

Here's a breakdown by property type as of the end of the December quarter:

Source: Ventas Q4 2018 Earnings Supplemental

Ventas' senior housing properties also account for the majority of the REIT's net operating income. At the end of the December quarter, senior housing properties contributed 54 percent of total NOI.

Here's a breakdown by net operating income:

Source: Ventas

Ventas benefits from an aging U.S. society and rising healthcare expenditures. As people live longer lives, REITs and healthcare service providers face attractive long-term growth prospects. Specifically, investors in senior-related healthcare facilities (senior housing, medical office buildings) are facing attractive long-term demand prospects.

Source: Healthcare Trust Of America

Balance Sheet And Low Leverage Provide Downside Protection

I prefer to invest in real estate investment trusts with strong, investment-grade rated balance sheets because it adds an additional layer of protection to the investment thesis (in addition to high-quality earnings and consistent excess distribution coverage). Investment-grade credit ratings for Ventas currently include a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's as well as Fitch, and a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

The REIT has low leverage ratios - when compared against its peers in the industry - and a well-staggered debt maturity ladder.

Source: Ventas

Ventas' leverage ratio (as measured by the total debt-to-enterprise value) has essentially remained unchanged over the course of the last five years, which improves the value proposition considerably.

Source: Ventas

Its Dividend Is Safe

Ventas has no problems in covering its dividend payout with normalized FFO. The healthcare REIT pulled in an average of $1.03/share in normalized funds from operations in the last eight quarters, which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of just $0.78/share.

The company achieved excess distribution coverage in every single quarter in the last two years.

Source: Achilles Research

Importantly, Ventas is slowly raising its dividend payout, which makes the healthcare REIT a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Income investors seeking access to a high-quality, growing dividend currently pay ~17.0x Q4-2018 run rate normalized funds from operations. Management has also guided for $3.75-3.85/share in normalized funds from operations for 2019. Since shares currently change hands for $65.21, investors pay ~17.2x 2019e normalized funds from operations in order to access the healthcare REIT's dividend stream.

Here's Ventas' guidance breakdown for the current fiscal year:

Source: Ventas

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Ventas is vulnerable to a U.S. economic downturn in the sense that the REIT's valuation multiple could contract as investors move funds out of the stock market and into safer asset classes (bonds, cash, commodities). That said, though, even a recession should not translate into a dividend cut, in my opinion, based on the REIT's very decent distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

All considered, Ventas continues to make a convincing value proposition based on sector fundamentals (an aging U.S. population, rising healthcare costs), balance sheet strength, excess distribution coverage and yield. The healthcare REIT's dividend stream is not cheap, though, as investors pay more than 17.0x 2019e normalized FFO. However, Ventas' dividend will most likely continue to grow going forward, which makes the REIT a preferred investment in the sector for DGI investors. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.