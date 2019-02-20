Alight IPO: Blackstone's Bet That Seems Very Risky

The use of proceeds may not be appreciated by investors. The company expects to use the proceeds to pay a portion of its debt.

Long-term debt equals $3.4 billion. Alight does not have enough cash to pay this debt, which should worry investors. In addition, the current amount of CFO does not seem sufficient to pay it in the future.

Alight reported goodwill of $1.88 billion and intangible assets of $1.91 billion. These assets represent 66% of the total amount of assets, which is not ideal.

With more than 25 years in the business and a large amount of know-how accumulated, the company seems to be quite successful in providing technology platforms to fix complex demands.

With Blackstone (BX) as a sponsor and shareholder, perhaps investors could be interested in Alight (ALIT). The business model is terrific and quite large. Having mentioned these beneficial features, minority shareholders may not be able to make a lot of money from this name. The main issue is the company’s long-term debt. Alight needs to pay large interest expenses, and the company does not seem that profitable. It seems very clear that those making the money should be debt holders. In addition, the company is expected to be controlled after the IPO goes live. It means that the protection of shareholders should not be that significant.

Business

Alight provides cloud-based human capital solutions. With more than 25 years in the business and a large amount of know-how accumulated, the company seems to be quite successful in providing technology platforms to fix complex demands. It is a very serious company with around 3,000 employees, including large organizations from Fortune 100 and Fortune 500, serving the 22 million customers. Check some of the company’s figures as presented in the prospectus:

The company helps employees chose healthcare plans and manage well-being across wealth and work from employment until retirement. At the same time, Alight offers software solutions for employers, which can control costs and assess risk.

The solutions offered by Alight include:

Health Solutions: This software helps employees manage their medical and dental benefits. In addition, the company provides consumer-directed healthcare solutions and analytics-driven healthcare navigation services.

Wealth Solutions: The company also provides financial well-being solutions including wealth tools and advisory.

HCM Solutions: This software offers cloud advisory, deployment, HR and payroll services. It seems to be a direct competitor of Workday (WDAY), Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD), Oracle (ORCL), and SAP SuccessFactors (SAP).

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.18x, Alight may seem to have financial stability. Having said this, investors need to review the list of assets very closely. There are certain risks.

First of all, there are many intangible assets that investors may not appreciate. The company reported goodwill of $1.88 billion and intangible assets of $1.91 billion. These assets represent 66% of the total amount of assets, which is not ideal. Keep in mind that accountants have many times issues in assessing the value of these assets. In addition, accountants could impair these assets in the near future, which could lead to share price depreciation.

In addition, Alight reports fiduciary assets worth $717 million. These are assets that the company holds on behalf of clients. Alight will need to use them to pay contractual obligations. Certain investors will appreciate getting to know this feature. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“Some of our outsourcing agreements require us to hold funds on behalf of clients to pay obligations on their behalf. The levels of fiduciary assets and liabilities can fluctuate significantly, depending on when we collect the amounts and make payments on their behalf. Such funds are not available to service our debt or for other corporate purposes. Fiduciary assets, because of their nature, are generally invested in very liquid securities with highly-rated, credit-worthy financial institutions. We are entitled to retain investment income earned on fiduciary funds in accordance with industry custom and practice.” Source: Prospectus

The image below provides the list of assets reported in the prospectus:

The list of liabilities is below the total amount of assets, but the company reports a large amount of financial debt. Long-term debt equals $3.4 billion. Alight does not have enough cash to pay this debt, which should worry investors. In addition, the current amount of CFO does not seem sufficient to pay it in the future. The image below provides further details on the list of liabilities:

Having mentioned the large amount of financial risk, it seems very beneficial that Alight should pay most of its debt in more than 5 years. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Acquisitions

Taking into account the large amount of goodwill and intangible assets reported by Alight, it is worth taking a look at how it paid for these assets. On May 1, 2017, the company acquired certain technology-enabled human resources solutions from Aon (AON). The company paid $4.3 billion in cash. The amount of intangible assets was worth $2.15 billion, and goodwill was worth $1.8 billion. As mentioned above, assessing the fair value of these assets recently acquired seems very difficult. It is a risk. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Revenue Growth And CFO Growth

In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported revenues of $1.72 billion, and the figure was equal to $1.58 billion in the eight months ended December 31, 2017. The company seems to be increasing its revenues. However, investors should understand that the acquisition of companies in 2017 and 2018 should have increased revenues quite a bit. With this in mind, determining whether the revenue growth should continue in the near future is very difficult.

Regarding the bottom line, the company does not seem profitable. Alight is paying a large amount of interest expenses. Shareholders should understand that Alight seems to be very interesting for debt owners, but not for shareholders. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Value investors and private equities should appreciate the company very much as the CFO seems positive and somewhat stable. In the eight months ended December 31, 2017, CFO was equal to $224 million, and it was equal to $73 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds may not be appreciated by investors. The company expects to use the proceeds to pay a portion of its debt. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Certain investors should believe that the interest being paid by Alight is not small. Its senior notes, for instance, bear interest of 6.75% per annum. The lines below provide further information about the type of debt of Alight:

“The senior notes mature on June 1, 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per annum. The term loan facility and the revolving credit facility provided for by our senior secured credit facilities mature on May 1, 2024 and May 1, 2022, respectively. Borrowings under our senior secured credit facilities bear interest, at our option, at a rate per annum equal to an applicable margin over either (A) a base rate determined by reference to the highest of (1) the administrative agent’s prime lending rate, (2) the federal funds effective rate plus 1/2 of 1% and (3) the LIBOR rate for a one month interest period plus 1.00% or (B) a LIBOR rate determined by reference to the Reuters LIBOR rate for the interest period relevant to such borrowing, in each case, subject to interest rate floors.” Source: Prospectus

Shareholders: Blackstone And Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

The list of shareholders may interest certain investors. Well-known institutional investors Blackstone And Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are among the shareholders. The image below provides further details on this matter:

With that, there are several details regarding the equity structure that should not be appreciated. Firstly, there seems to exist two types of shares, class A and class B shares, which most investors don’t appreciate.

In addition, the company is expected to be controlled by the sponsor, Blackstone. As a result, the company may not have an independent Board of Directors, which may harm the interests of minority investors. Shareholders should get to know that the Board could take decisions to benefit the largest shareholders. As noted in the lines below, the protection of shareholders is not that large on this name:

Conclusion

With a private equity expecting to control the company, a large amount of debt and large interest expenses, Alight should not attract investors. The business is performing, but those making the real money may be the sponsor and the debt holders. Keep in mind that after paying interest expenses, a lot of money is not left for shareholders.

With that, it is also not ideal that the company will be using the proceeds from the IPO to pay its debt. Most IPO investors should not appreciate this feature. Finally, there are certain assets that investors should not appreciate. The goodwill and intangibles represent a large percentage of the total amount of assets. As a result, the impairment risk seems very significant.

