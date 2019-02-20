Mainstreaming Blockchain

Investors need to understand how blockchain technology could change the financial system and what its impact will be on different types of cryptocurrency.

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the entire financial system and the rise of digital tokens is just beginning.

JPMorgan's (JPM) decision to launch a new digital coin to enable the instantaneous transfer of payments is a turning point for the adoption of blockchain technology in the financial sector. Although CEO Jaime Dimon is a well known critic of Bitcoin, he believes in the underlying technology behind its creation.

Blockchain technology has tremendous potential to improve financial markets. At the same time, different types of cryptocurrency have emerged over the past decade attempting to bypass the traditional financial system. But with JPMorgan looking to utilize the underlying blockchain technology to create its own digital token, this likely augurs in the beginning of a new wave of digital tokens created and backed by traditional financial institutions. Although there is no certainty about how this new wave will turn out, many different possible outcomes indicate that we are likely at the start of a new financial revolution.

What is Blockchain?

Blockchain technology is just beginning to transform the way people and institutions think about trust in transactions. Trust and transparency help to facilitate the billions of transactions of all types taking place every single day.

In the financial sector, trust is facilitated by institutions, regulatory bodies like FINRA and the S.E.C., and central banks. Although this system is doing a decent job of facilitating trust in transactions, it is far from perfect.

One potential way to improve the current system is through the application of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology could build a new level of trust and transparency in financial institutions and regulations all while speeding up the processing of new transactions.

The idea of a “blockchain” can be traced back to 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto, the unidentified creator of Bitcoin, set out to create a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash.” He created Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer version of electronic cash that worked without an intermediary. In lieu of a third-party like a financial institution, Nakamoto proposed using a “blockchain.”

A “blockchain” is a cryptographic technology that records all transactions while simultaneously broadcasting these transactions out on a distributed ledger. To simplify this point, Andrew Ross Sorkin writing in NY Times explains:

The easiest and most basic way to think about the underlying technology is to think about a technology that keeps a master list of everyone who has ever interacted with it. It’s a bit of an oversimplification, but if you’ve ever used Google Docs and allowed others to share the document so they can make changes, the programs keep a list of all the changes that are made to the document and by whom. Blockchain does that but in an even more secure way so that every person who ever touches the document is trusted and everyone gets a copy of all the changes made so there is never a question about what happened along the way. There aren’t multiple copies of a document and different versions — there is only one trusted document and you can keep track of everything that’s ever happened to it.

Blockchain provides a secure way to demonstrate who has made any transaction, and this chain can be seen by all participants. The blockchain provides a level of trust and transparency far beyond anything extant in the financial sector today.

On the most basic level, a blockchain is made up of two critical components: a block and a chain. The block is where transaction data is created and stored. A chain is created whenever a transaction occurs by a particular participant on the blockchain. A typical transaction would look like this:

Source: G2Crowd

When one party requests a transaction, this then goes to the P2P network. Individual nodes on the network receive and validate the transaction. This validation is then processed and stored on the distributed ledger. Once the block is added to the existing chain, the transaction has been completed and all participants know it has occurred.

What is incredible about this process is that there is no single node that dominates the chain. The distributed ledger is recorded across the network, making it impossible to cheat or steal. Unlike a traditional bank where a robber could come in and steal money, there is no way to corrupt the chain.

Although someone could steal an individual’s network key and then use the stolen key to capture whatever of value is on it (as has happened with real-life Bitcoin thieves), the blockchain will not be affected. And since all transactions are recorded on the blockchain, even if someone’s key has been stolen, if the robber transfers the contents of the stolen key to their personal key, this will be captured on the blockchain.

The application of blockchain technology is just beginning to take off. Beyond the realm of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology is beginning to be used in genomic data management, digital rights management, drug traceability, and many other realms. With the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other crytpocurrencies in 2017, financial markets started paying attention to blockchain technology and its revolutionary potential.

The Blockchain and Financial Markets

Blockchain technology is on the verge of fundamentally transforming all financial markets around the world. The possibility of peer-to-peer transactions without traditional financial institutions would be a monumental step forward in the democratization of financial transactions.

This democratization will likely be just as transformative – if not moreso – than the creation of double-entry bookkeeping in the Middle Ages. Looking at the blockchain in financial markets today and projecting out its future potential helps demonstrate how transformative and monumental this technology really could be.

But what is the value of having a blockchain for financial transactions? Its value lies in its ability to create trust. Today on the internet, an intermediary is providing trust for every single transaction that occurs. If I want to send money to my friend, I have to use a financial service provider to send them the money. I could Venmo $10, but Venmo is the intermediary of our financial transaction. I can’t just send $10 directly and instead have to use some type of financial intermediary.

Having an intermediary becomes more problematic across longer distances. Say I want to send money to someone outside of the United States. Now I run into the issue of having to go to a Western Union or some other international transfer service, pay a substantial fee to transfer funds, and then the recipient will have to go to their local branch of the service provider to get those funds.

The intermediary throughout this process is Western Union or some similar institution, and they get a cut of the transaction. But this process is both expensive and time-consuming. If I could just push a button and send money abroad without having any intermediary involved, this would be great. It would make the transaction frictionless and allow capital to travel more efficiently.

At its best, blockchains promises to be fast, have no intermediary, maintain nominal costs, all while being transparent and secure. The blockchain enables transactions to occur at a lightning speed compared to current methods of financial transactions. This is why Ginni Rometty, the CEO of IBM (IBM), stated that “Blockchain technology will do for transactions what the internet did for information.” This is also why Jaime Dimon launched the JPM Coin to dramatically accelerate the speed of transactions at the bank.

Over the past ten-years, the blockchain has exploded onto the financial markets. A good visual overview of this can be seen here:

Source: G2Crowd

There are a couple of important points to highlight from this timeline. First and foremost, blockchain technology has only been around for ten-years. In this time, Bitcoin, the first digital currency, was created. Additional cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), and many others have been created since.

Interest in the cryptocurrency space began to really take off in 2017 when the price of cryptocurrencies exploded. The following table demonstrates how quickly the cryptocurrency space grew:

Source: Cryptocurrency ICO Market Overview

The total market capitalization of the top 10 cryptocurrencies went from $17.7 billion on Jan 1 2017 to $612.9 billion on Jan 1 2018, a staggering increase of 34x. In spite of the massive collapse in value of cryptocurrencies in 2018, the total value of the top 10 cryptocurrencies today is still over $100 billion, or 5x higher than January 1, 2017.

More important than the stratospheric rise in value of cryptocurrencies is the rise of blockchain into popular consciousness in 2017. Bankers, financial institutions, and regulators began to look at blockchain in a serious way. The World Economic Forum released a white paper on blockchain last year titled “Blockchain Beyond the Hype: A Practical Framework for Business Leaders.”

In the paper, the authors examine the unique potential blockchain has to affect the business world and analyzed its value by looking at demand, the business rationale for it, and the best way to use it. Taking a closer look at their arguments provides a roadmap for where blockchain technology could go in financial markets.

On the demand side, they note how many different individuals and organizations from across the world want to use the technology. As an example, they stated:

The chief executive officer of a large power company noted that the economic incentives for using blockchain technology to enable micro grid or peer-to-peer energy trading were too great to be ignored. Even in the much-debated cryptocurrency space, 100% of the participants believed that even after the cryptocurrency bubble burst, the token economy would be here to stay.

The important takeaway from this point is that the value of blockchain technology lies beyond where it is primarily being used today. At the same time, cryptocurrency – in some shape or form – will continue to exist. Demand for blockchain technology is strong in many sectors, but how and where to best deploy it is the ultimate question.

In the financial sector, the business rationale for it is clear: it will improve processes, make transactions more secure, and speed up transaction time. Beyond this, it will eliminate the need for a third-party like a bank to facilitate transactions.

If blockchain technology really takes off in financial markets, it will radically disrupt traditional financial institutions. Their role as third party intermediaries will diminish, unless of course they become the creators and owners of digital tokens. Although JPMorgan has taken a first-mover approach in this space, it's likely that all of the other major banks are planning on launching their own digital coins too.

At the same time, regulators will have to adapt to the different distributed ledgers out there to monitor transactions. If the distributed ledgers work as expected, the role of regulators would essentially be eliminated since all transactions would be seen by everyone on the network. But this would work most seamlessly for digitally native assets, like cryptocurrency. However, the value of crytpocurrency would substantially diminish without a public ledger. Eliminating P2P cryptocurrency in favor of established institutions and organizations could be what comes next. But the path remains unclear and there are many possible outcomes in the future.

Cryptocurrencies and the Future

Cryptocurrencies, in their current form, do not really help financial markets in the aspirational way proponents have hoped. The primary reason for this is that they have become speculative vehicles divorced from their underlying purpose. Since the underlying purpose of any currency is to exchange value and the vast majority of cryptocurrencies have little to do with this, their functional utility is very different today from what proponents hoped it would be.

The goal of Bitcoin was to be able to exchange value on a P2P basis without any intermediary. However, the technology underlying Bitcoin made transaction speeds slow, thereby reducing its utility as a means of exchanging value.

With Bitcoin, speculators came in and inflated its price – and all cryptocurrencies for that matter – often with little understanding of the purpose of these coins. Many speculators came in to buy cryptocurrencies with the hope of making a quick buck. Far too few gave thought to what the real value of cryptocurrency actually is or could be.

The initial purpose of cryptocurrency is a means of exchanging value in an easy to trace and verifiable way. However, because of all of the speculation around cryptocurrencies, this has essentially eliminated their utility as a means for exchanging value. Instead, they are traded just like other asset classes.

In 2017, with cryptocurrency rapidly increasing in value, both regular individuals and investors started buying up coins as an investment asset. Many media outlets – such as the The New York Times and others – covered the fallout from this, but where will cryptocurrency go in the future?

Although predicting the future is nigh on impossible, based on my understanding of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, I believe the future of cryptocurrency will likely be as a:

Store of value Actual exchange of value Investment vehicle Replacement for fiat currency

Store of Value

The vast majority of cryptocurrencies in existence today will probably end up being worthless. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, noted that 90% of cryptocurrencies will fail and benchmarked that number to how 90% of all startups fail.

Regardless of how many cryptocurrencies fail, certain cryptocurrencies will likely become a long-term store of value. This is particularly true for cryptocurrencies with a capped supply, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Although these cryptocurrencies were initially created to provide a way to exchange value through a P2P system, their initial use function is no longer their actual use function. Bitcoin in particular has basically no utility as a P2P payment system today, especially since no one really wants to be like the guy who spent 10,000 BTC for a pizza. Instead Bitcoin is just a store of value, similar in ways to a rare collectible with a limited total supply.

Actual exchange in value

Some cryptocurrencies may end up actually being used to exchange value. The Ethereum cryptocurrency is an example of this and it doesn't have a cap like Bitcoin or Litecoin. The Ethereum project aims to allow for a decentralized platform of smart contracts that can exchange value between individuals. However, a more stable exchange rate would be needed before this and other cryptocurrencies could be considered as a way to exchange value.

Investment Vehicles

It is possible that cryptocurrency could be utilized as investment vehicles. The most interesting example of this is playing out with Overstock.com (OSTK).

The founder and CEO of Overstock.com, Patrick Byrne, has been working hard to create a tangible use of blockchain technology for investment purposes. The company created Medici Ventures (eponymous for the Medici Bank of Florence that pioneered double entry bookkeeping) to invest in blockchain-related firms.

One of their investment was in tZero. According to the tZero website, “tZero’s blockchain technologies aim to revolutionize the market and fix the inherent inefficiencies of Wall Street so that financial processes are less beholden to traditional, institutional market structures.”

The case of tZero provides an interesting example of one potential future outcome. According to the NY Times:

The name tZero stems from the initial goal — to trade securities that settle immediately, rather than after the three-day waiting period that existed under federal securities rules. (That time period was shortened to two days last September.) After several years of working with the Securities and Exchange Commission to create the system, tZero got the regulatory go-ahead in December 2016, and a small class of Overstock equity is trading via that technology. But that platform was itself upended by last year’s proliferation of initial coin offerings, or I.C.O.s, which have created an alternative way to raise capital. Responding to the turnabout, tZero began focusing on the technology needed to develop a platform to trade the so-called coins or tokens created in offerings. And to raise capital, tZero itself designed what Mr. Byrne calls a security token offering — as opposed to an I.C.O. — saying that it complies with federal securities law. Whether the S.E.C. agrees with that characterization is an open question. Earlier this year, the commission escalated its oversight of I.C.O.s, asserting that many were really equity offerings in disguise. TZero is among those under investigation, Mr. Byrne acknowledged. But he called the heightened S.E.C. oversight “long overdue” for a market he viewed as rife with fraud and he expressed confidence that tZero’s offering was properly done.

This is an interesting case for a few reasons. First and foremost, the goal of tZero is ambitious: the instant settling of financial transactions on the market. This could dramatically change trading patterns from institutions all the way down to individual investors.

The second point is that tZero ran into the problem of cryptocurrency: What is the value in creating a new token and how will S.E.C. regulators view it?

Initial coin offerings (I.C.O.s) are starting to be viewed by the S.E.C. as a way to raise capital, which would put them in the securities realms (as opposed to currency). What makes all of this even more confusing on a regulatory level is the I.R.S. views cryptocurrency as property.

The current regulatory situation is completely muddled, with I.C.O.’s being promoted as new currencies (or way to exchange value), the S.E.C. viewing them as equities (or investments), and the I.R.S. treating them like property. Although the current regulatory situation is opaque at best, cryptocurrencies real potential lies in its ability to replace fiat currency.

Replacement for fiat currency

Governments could issue cryptocurrency (cryptodollars; cryptoeuros; cryptorupees; etc.) that are equivalent to the current money supply. Just as gold used to back the value of paper currency, in the future paper currency could be used to back cryptocurrency. This is where the potential of cryptocurrency shines through.

As a hypothetical, if the US government issued cyrptodollars that are all tied back to the money supply, this could transform the way financial transactions occur. The government would have a clear chain demonstrating where every dollar went in the economy. This would make it impossible to steal and the ability to dodge taxes would virtually be eliminated. Furthermore, illicit exchanges of money would no longer be anonymous because of the blockchain.

Privacy advocates would say this is far too much government intrusion into how individuals use money. Civil libertarians would fuss and protest. But just as with the ubiquity of surveillance cameras and phones today, people will eventually become accustomed to it. Plus, there would be plenty of advocates who would highlight how this increases the speed of transactions, trust, and eliminates corruption.

In a scenario like this, P2P cryptocurrency may make become a competitive alternative to government backed cryptocurrency. Alternatively, financial istitutions like JPMorgan could have their own virtual currency that consumers might utilize in lieu of cryptodollars. These future cryptocurrencies could really take up the mantle of privacy as their point of differentiation and operate alongside government cryptocurrency. Of course, governments may, at some point, ban cryptocurrency all together. But a parallel system to a government run cryptocurrency would most likely exist.

An alternative to fiat currency backed cryptocurrency is asset backed cryptocurrency. Venezuela is trying this out today with “petro” cryptocurrency. The government claims this “petro” cryptocurrency is backed by five billion barrels of oil which are be tied to the cost of a barrel of Venezuelan oil. According to the Venezuelan government, $735 million worth of petros were sold on the first pre-sale day.

But critics point out that this move is a creative way for Venezuela to get cash into its debt-ridden economy that continues to implode. To critics, the petro is seen as a way for Venezuela to capitalize on the cryptocurrency craze.

Although for broken economies like Venezuela or Zimbabwe utilizing some form of cryptocurrency (either fiat based or asset backed) might improve their overall economic outlook, mature financial markets like the US or the Eurozone will play the leading role in determining whether or not cryptocurrencies will replace fiat currencies.

Beyond currencies, there is the potential for the application of blockchain technology to other asset classes. The most obvious would be bonds.

Cryptobonds could be a great way to increase the liquidity for less frequently traded bonds. While there are some cryptobonds like the solidus bond that exist today, more traditional bonds could be put on a blockchain platform.

Bottom Line

Blockchain technology is only beginning to revolutionize the financial sector. The potential application of blockchain technology is wide and varied and can help improve financial markets.

Blockchain technology could be utilized to speed up transactions, facilitate trust, and create frictionless financial transactions. Cryptocurrency – in some shape or form – will continue to be with us into the future.

It is quite possible more banks will issue cryptocurrency in the future. It is even possible that many countries will issue some form of cryptocurrency as well. All the while, the hope is that the blockchain will allow for greater transparency and trust in the overall system.

A lot remains to be seen as to where blockchain technology will go, but it will no doubt continue to transform the financial sector in the years to come. With JPMorgan mainstreaming blockchain, a brave new world has just begun.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.