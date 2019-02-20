The Anti-Huawei Witch Hunt Is A Strong Tailwind For Ericsson

The 5G revolution is happening now and Ericsson is likely to prosper more from it because of the snowballing anti-Huawei bias.

Japan, Canada, New Zealand, and other developed countries are banning the use of Huawei telecom network hardware products and smartphones.

A European Union tech official is making noise that EU countries should also be wary of Huawei.

Ericsson is not a U.S. company. There's little risk of it suffering from potential retaliations provoked by America’s intensifying Anti-Huawei crusade.

LM Ericsson Telecom Company (ERIC) has a terrible 5-year price return of-26.26%. I hope that the anti-Huawei prejudice of the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan will continue to boost ERIC’s price. ERIC now touts a 1-year return of 37.91%. It is no coincidence that ERIC’s recovery also coincided with the start of Pres. Trump’s trade war timeline against China.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The United States has urged its allies to stop buying/using Huawei equipment. This is a strong tailwind for European companies like Ericsson and Nokia (NOK), and U.S. giant Cisco (CSCO).

Because of its Chinese military links/origin, Huawei is becoming a pariah among Western governments and telecom companies. The CIA and the United States’ global-wide influence/reach means Huawei’s 4G/5G hardware, network switches, routers, and smartphone products will be discriminated upon in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo announced that allies that use Huawei equipment on systems co-located with American interests will find it more difficult to work with the United States. It’s a big stick that’s forcing U.S. allies to really gang-up against Huawei.

The elimination of low-cost Huawei and ZTE rival products is especially beneficial to Ericsson’s seasonal 4G/5G infrastructure roll-out business.

Huawei became the number one mobile network infrastructure builder because Ericsson found it very hard to land new customers. By end of 2017, Huawei has unseated Ericsson as the world’s top provider of mobile infrastructure deployment services. This was due to Huawei’s 30% cheaper fixed and wireless networking hardware products.

The mobile infrastructure business was worth $37.2 billion in 2017 and Huawei took 28% of that.

(Image Source)

We cannot deny that Huawei has competitive but more affordable network switches, routers, and wireless connectivity solutions. Huawei will soon become the number one vendor of smartphones because it sells high-quality phones that are much cheaper than those made and sold by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Huawei’s ability to under price its rivals in telecom equipment and smartphones has always been attributed to the allegation that Huawei remains a Chinese military-controlled company. Military officers like the founder (and current CEO) of Huawei are willing to sacrifice anything just to win a war.

Ericsson Can Beat Huawei This Year

Huawei’s advantage of providing more affordable 5G roll-out is pretty useless when American, Japan, Australian, Canadian, and European governments are calling for a ban on Huawei-branded telecom equipment, routers, switches, 4G/5G cells, and smartphones/tablets. With elimination of Huawei as a global rival, Ericsson can price their 5G roll-out contracts at better margins.

My fearless forecast is that Ericsson can become number one again in mobile infrastructure deployments starting this year. I concluded that U.S. will never stop its anti-Huawei crusade for many years to come. Going forward, Huawei and ZTE will most likely see their global expansion severely limited.

Ericsson’ desperately needs a less competitive global market for 5G network deployment. Ericsson’s 3-year revenue growth is -5.86%. Its 3-year earnings growth is -170.87%. Huawei and ZTE’s low-ball pricing contributed to Ericsson’s struggles over the last five years. The United States government (and its allied countries) is now the white knight savior of Ericsson and Nokia’s 5G future.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I guesstimate that this year’s intensified 5G rollout will help boost the mobile infrastructure business reach $40 billion in market size. Ericsson taking the biggest market share of 30% will help it rake in $12 billion. Ericsson getting a bigger share of the non-China 5G deployment business can help it return to $30 billion in annual sales.

Ericsson’s 2014 revenue was $33 billion. By last year, annual revenue was only 24.23 billion. This 36% drop in annual revenue is largely why ERIC’s stock price is 26% cheaper than it was five years ago.

(Source: YCharts)

The expected increase in 5G mobile infrastructure roll-out this year is therefore a much-needed savior for Ericsson. Huawei and ZTE getting discriminated by governments allied with the United States can obviously help Ericsson win back the telco customers it lost to Huawei.

Without low-ball pricing rivals like Huawei, Ericsson's bottomline can likely improve. A return to profitability can do a lot in convincing more institutional investors to rally behind ERIC. The moribund return performance of ERIC is due to it being an ignored ticker by large investors. As per fintel.io, only 223 institutional owners have positions on Ericsson. Their combined stake is worth $13.52 billion. The current market cap of ERIC is $28.38 billion. Ericsson is obviously not a favorite investment of institutional investors.

Conclusion

The U.S. government cannot crush Huawei but it can surely notably slow it down. I therefore rate ERIC as a buy.

Governments-initiated discrimination of Huawei and ZTE can help Ericsson find more 5G deployment customers. Even developing countries like the Philippines is no longer an easy market for Huawei for 5G. Politicians in the Philippines are raising national security issues over Huawei’s emergence as the leading 5G mobile network roll-out contractor and national surveillance camera network infrastructure builder.

Pres. Duterte is very close to China. However, social and political pressure from senators and congressmen will eventually force him to covertly work against Huawei's growing presence in the Philippines.

Lastly, Ericsson is a Swedish company. I googled it and did not find any Swedish government official making derogatory remarks against Huawei, ZTE, or China. Unlike Canada or the UK, Sweden is not a willing pawn in America’s Cold War versus China.

I therefore conclude that Ericsson’s future growth won’t be hampered by China’s future (possible) retaliations against the US-led witch hunt of Huawei.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK, SSNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.