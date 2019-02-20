Red Hat Merger: Good Deal For Investors With Time Frames Under 10 Years

The merger offer is a good deal for short to medium term investors, however buy and hold investors will have to look elsewhere for another good growth stock.

Introduction

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) offers open source (free) software for the cloud storage systems. The company has a solid history of growth with more growth expected for the future.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has made a $190 per share cash offer to merge Red Hat into its operations. Red Hat’s shareholders approved the deal which is now awaiting regulatory approval and IBM expects to close the deal in the latter half of 2019.

The $190 merger offer is a good deal for investors with short to medium term time frames. Over the long term it’s still a good deal but investors do lose a solid growth stock as a buy and hold investment.

IBM’s $190 Merger Deal

IBM made a $190 per share cash offer in October 2018 to merge Red Hat into its operations. On January 16, 2019, Red Hat’s shareholders overwhelmingly voted to accept the deal. In fact over 141 million voted For and only 181,848 voted Against. IBM expects to close the deal in the latter half of 2019.

IBM is looking to be number one in cloud services. By merging Red Hat into its operations IBM effectively gets an entire workforce who specializes in the cloud field – it’s this expertise that IBM is after. As Red Hat is open sourced (this means free) software, IBM does not receive any revenue from selling Red Hat software. Red Hat’s revenue comes from subscription-based customer support, training and integration services.

The merger will cost IBM around $34 billion and considering that IBM’s market-cap is around $125 billion this gives a good feel for the shear size of the merger deal.

As for revenue, IBM generated around $79 billion in 2018 and Red Hat’s revenue came in at close to $3 billion. IBM’s net income was around $8.7 billion with Red Hat’s net income at $260 million (or $0.26 billion).

There’s quite a disparity between IBM’s and Red Hat's revenue and earnings compared to their market-caps.

Red Hat’s $190 per share offer represents 27 percent of IBM’s market-cap, but Red Hat’s revenue is only 4 percent of IBM’s and Red Hat’s net income is only 3 percent of IBM’s. I would not be surprised if IBM’s shareholders were a little unhappy with this. But then again I don’t think that IBM is really after Red Hat’s revenue and earnings, I think they are after Red Hat’s workforce so that IBM can position itself as number one in a booming industry using a workforce that is highly skilled in this specialized industry. To me this is why IBM paid this seemingly high price for what amounts to very little earnings to IBM.

Red Hat’s Financial Performance (without the merger)

The first thing I want to look at is Red Hat’s historical revenue and earnings trends along with its forecasts for the next few years. This gives me a feel for the company’s historical growth trends and its future growth potential. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data graphically.

Red Hat data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Red Hat’s revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Red Hat’s has a distinctive trend of increasing revenue over the last 15 years. The chart also shows that earnings have generally increased with a distinctive uptrend. The earnings growth appeared to lack a little behind its revenue growth up until the current 2018/02 fiscal year. The forecast for 2019 have made up for this lag (even though it showed a considerable jump up in earnings – which is questionable). The 2020 forecast earnings are back on trend.

Overall the graphs show me that Red Hat is a strong growth stock and this growth is expected to continue into the 2020.

Red Hat’s Stock Valuation (without the merger)

As Red Hat is a growth stock the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method. Red Hat’s earnings increased 12 percent per year over the last five years. The forward annual earnings for 2020 is 13 percent per year.

Assuming a 13 percent future growth rate results in a forward PEG of 3.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 51x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Red Hat is overvalued with a stock price around $181. Its fair value would be around $50.

On a PE basis Red Hat is also expensive with a 51x multiple for its 2020 estimated earnings.

Red Hat’s Stock Price History

The next thing I want to check is Red Hat’s share price history.

Red Hat chart by StockCharts.com

Examining the above chart for Red Hat reveals that the stock formed a strong uptrend (blue line sloping upwards) from the start of the bull market in 2009 up until 2017. From there the stock rallied strongly up until mid 2018 where it pulled back hard to bottom in October 2018. The stock then jumped up to $170 and slowly traded up to $181.

There were several key drivers since 2017.

The strong rally during 2017 and the first half of 2018 resulted in a 150 percent gain over an 18 period. Now even for a bull market this is a significant rally – especially for a large-cap stock. Considering that this rally is out of character with its performance prior to 2017 this makes me think that there were insiders who knew something about Red Hat’s merger with IBM (or perhaps a possible merger with another company). The point is that this trading action shows insider knowledge – more so than just pure speculation. The decline that followed from mid 2018 up until October 2018 were blamed on various factors like earnings disappointments, adverse currency movements, increased competition – it was blamed on whatever reason people could find. In hindsight it’s more likely that this was due to the (speculated) merger deal not going ahead. Again the sell down was out of character – it’s not consistent with normal market behavior and I maintain that someone knew something about the merger. The sudden jump in price occurred in October as the news of the proposed merger deal by IBM was made public. Interestingly the stock price only jumped up to around $170. Considering that the IBM offer is $190 in cash, the market certainly appeared that it was not that convinced the deal would be approved by Rad Hat's shareholders. The last key point is not obvious from the long term chart, but on January 16th, 2019 Red Hat’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal (only 0.1 percent voted against it). Currently the stock is still trading and shares can be bought for around $181. This surprises me as I normally see the stock price around the offer price once the deal is approved by the shareholders. Granted there’s still the regulatory approval process and maybe the market is factoring in the possibility of the deal being disapproved by the regulatory authorities.

Is $190 A Good Offer?

Looking more closely at the $190 cash deal reveals that this is an expensive offer by IBM. At $181 Red Hat is expensive with a forward PEG of 3.5 and a forward PE of 51x. Should the deal have been rejected by Red Hat then the stock price would likely have fallen down to the trend-line at around the $90 level (which essentially means its stock price halves). This $90 price level is still nearly twice its fair value based on its forward PEG and would lower the forward PE down to around 25x (which is a more reasonable valuation).

If shareholders rejected the deal (and assuming no more offers) then Red Hat would continue along its growth path of around 13 percent per year. However, this growth path for its stock price will start from the $90 level (which it would drop to if the deal was rejected) and not the current $181 level.

On this basis, it would take around 7 years for the stock price to return back to $190. This is assuming that the bull market continues for that long. If a bear market comes along then this adds more years as the stock has to decline first and then recover. With a bear market thrown in the time frame could easily be 10 years or more.

Taking the $190 deal now, investors would likely see their cash within six months or so rather than waiting 7 to 10 years. The risk is that the deal is rejected by the regulatory bodies. While this is unlikely its still a risk – regulatory approval is not guaranteed.

This analysis is also dependent on the investment time frame. For 10 years and under the deal is obviously beneficial to Red Hat shareholders, but for the buy and hold investors over the really long term the deal loses some of its luster. Given that Red Hat is a fantastic growth company in a growth industry, over the decades the stock price would keep going up and go way beyond the $190 deal level. It appears that Red Hat’s shareholders had a short to medium term view and saw the $190 merger deal as quick cash rather than waiting over the long haul for the stock price to increase (and it would have increased way beyond $190).

So far the discussion has revolved around investors who hold Red Hat shares, but what about buying some shares now - considering that the stock is still trading and its share price is currently around $181 giving investors a $9 per share capital gain. The only risk factor I can see is the regulatory approval process. While the chances are slim that the merger is not approved, it’s still a risk. The potential downside would be considerable with a stock price of around the $90 level - which is half of the current stock price.

Conclusion

Whether the $190 merger offer is a good deal depends on the investor’s time frame. It’s a good deal for existing shareholders with short to medium term time frames of 10 years or less.

For the long term of more than 10 years it’s still a good deal but investors do loose a solid buy and hold investment. However the capital can always be reallocated to another good growth stock and investors can pocket the capital gain now instead of waiting.

For investors who do not hold Red Hat shares, buying now could give a $9 per share capital gain - but this is not guaranteed as the merger has not been approved by the regulatory authorities.

