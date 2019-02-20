Vivo Cannabis: Very Undervalued

The company’s revenue growth seems larger than that of other peers. Competitors are growing revenues at 85% to 393%.

Vivo Cannabis Inc. has been producing cannabis since 2017, and it is licensed for selling cannabis in Canada.

Trading at 12x sales with larger revenue growth than peers, Vivo Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF) seems very undervalued. Keep in mind that competitors operating in the same industry are trading at 77x to 414x sales. The fact that the shares are trading in the OTC Markets is not helping. As a result, there is not adequate liquidity in the market, and the stock price is quite depressed. This situation could be seen as an opportunity. If the company is able to have its shares traded on the NYSE or NASDAQ, the capitalization should increase. With that, the company expects to complete its Kimmett facility in Q4 2019. Investors may acquire shares expecting more production capacity, which could lead to share price appreciation in 2019. Finally, the fact that the float is not at all low should also be appreciated. Stock price volatility risk should not exist on this name.

Business Model

Founded in 2007 and based in Napanee, Ontario, Vivo Cannabis Inc. has been producing cannabis since 2017, and it is licensed for selling cannabis in Canada. Its business is presented with the following words on its website:

With the acquisition of Canna Farms Limited, B.C.'s first Licensed Producer, in August 2018, Vivo showed that it is ready to acquire other operators in order to expand its production capacity and obtain craft cultivation experience. The aggregate purchase price was $133 million, $22.5 million in cash, and $92.5 million in shares.

The year 2019 could be interesting in terms of stock catalysts. As shown in the table below, the company expects to complete its Kimmett facility in Q4 2019, which could lead to share price increases. Bear in mind that investors may buy more shares as the production capacity increases.

Vivo Cannabis expects the new facility to provide 4,000 kilograms of annual capacity and produce at low costs. The lines below provide further detail on this matter:

“The Company is developing a plan for the construction of its proposed Kimmett Road property, also located in Napanee, Ontario. Construction of four seasonal greenhouses and an associated header house was initiated in Q2 and is expected to provide 4,000 kilograms of annual capacity upon completion. Subject to Health Canada approval, the innovative design of these greenhouses is expected to result in one of the lowest capital and operating costs per gram in the industry.” Source: Management’s Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

With CAD 50 million in cash, CAD 50 million in short-term investments and liabilities of only CAD 60 million, the financial situation seems very stable. With that, there are several assets that investors should understand very well.

There are certain risks that investors need to know. First of all, the company reported goodwill of CAD 9.3 million and an unallocated purchase price of CAD 128 million. These assets represent 48% of the total amount of assets, which is not ideal. Investors need to understand that accountants have many times issues while assessing the valuation of these assets. In addition, they could be impaired in the future, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides further details on these matters:

The list of liabilities should be appreciated by investors. The amount of liabilities is quite small, and the amount of financial debt seems also very small. The company only noted convertible debentures of CAD 28 million. The image below provides further details on the total amount of liabilities:

As shown in the image below, Vivo Cannabis is paying an interest rate of 6%, which most investors should not consider very high. Investors should have seen other companies operating in the same sector and paying a larger amount of interest rates.

Revenue Growth of 533%, But Negative CFO

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported impressive revenue growth of 533% amounting to CAD 3.88 million. In addition, the revenue less cost of sales before adjustments increased from CAD -2.49 million to CAD 0.329 million, which seems quite ideal. The year 2018 was quite beneficial as biological assets increased their value, and Vivo, like other peers, reported additional gains. Investors should understand that these results were extraordinary. Not every year the company will be able to report such additional gains. The image below provides the top of the profit and loss account:

Having mentioned this, Vivo Cannabis reported losses of CAD -16 million with general and administrative expenses of CAD 9 million and sales and marketing expenses of CAD 3.5 million. The amount of stock-based compensations equal to CAD 4.29 million may not be appreciated by investors. Take into account that issuing new shares generates stock dilution and may make the share price decline. The image below provides further details on this matter:

While growth investors should appreciate the company’s business acceleration, value investors may not be get attracted by this name. Vivo did not report positive CFO and lost more cash in 2018 than that in 2017. As shown in the image below, CFO was equal to CAD 7.7 million and CAD 12.1 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The Company Seems Undervalued

As of February 18, 2019, with 287 million shares outstanding at $0.66, the total market capitalization equals $189 million. Deducting financial debt of CAD 28 million or $21 million, the enterprise value equals $168 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company reported impressive revenue growth of 533% amounting to CAD 3.88 million or $2.93 million. Taking into account these figures, assuming forward revenues of $14 million seems reasonable, and Vivo trades at 12x sales.

With this capitalization, the company seems very undervalued as compared to other peers. Most competitors trade at 77x to 414x sales, which is way larger than that of Vivo. The image below provides further details on this matter:

In addition, the gross profit margin of most competitors is 22% to 59%, while Vivo’s gross profit margin is more than 50%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Finally, the company’s revenue growth seems larger than that of other peers. Competitors are growing revenues at 85% to 393%. Taking this feature into account, it seems very clear that the company is undervalued. The image below provides the gross margin of some competitors:

Vivo Cannabis should be trading at a higher capitalization. Both revenue growth and gross profit margin support this thesis. The company is not doing so because liquidity is very low in the OTC Markets. If Vivo is able to gain access to the NYSE or the NASDAQ, it seems very clear that both liquidity and the EV/Sales ratio would increase. Bear in mind that the company would gain a lot of visibility, which should help attract investors.

Equity Structure

With the float representing 54% of the total amount of shares outstanding, investors should not fear stock volatility risk on this name. This is very beneficial and should be noted. It is not that usual in the OTC Markets, where many companies exhibit low float. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Conclusion And Risks

Competitors are not only growing at less revenue growth, but are also trading at 77x to 414x sales. Trading at 12x sales with gross profit margin of more than 50%, Vivo seems very undervalued as compared to its peers.

Vivo Cannabis is not trading higher because not many people know the company. The liquidity is very low since its shares trade in the OTC Markets. If the company could have its shares traded on the NASDAQ or the NYSE, the amount of potential buyers would increase. As a result, the company’s EV/Sales ratio would increase quite a bit.

The main risk is that Vivo Cannabis has not been able to increase its visibility. If the company continues to trade on the OTC Markets, the financial statements may not matter than much. The company could continue to trade undervalued, which may be quite frustrating for investors.

