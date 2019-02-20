Profit From Downside With The VIX

On January 23, 2019, I wrote an article titled “Prepare For A Deep Recession And Bear Market,” where I noted that a bear market could begin in June of 2019 with a recession in 2020. After climbing for eight straight weeks, the Dow (DIA) looks like it is ready to plunge. Do the technicals and fundamentals point to a plunge? And how can we profit from the plunge? For this article, I use the S&P 500 (SPY), which is a better gauge of the economy, instead of the Dow.

S&P 500 Technicals

As I mentioned in my January 23 article, the 5 year graph of the S&P 500 formed a bearish ascending triangle, with a target of 2,380 by July 2019. Zooming in to the 6 month graph, one can see that the index is just below second resistance and the upper Bollinger Band, and the index could fall back to first resistance. Further, the index fell not too long after crossing the 200-dma in November and December as shown by the red circles. Could it happen again? On the downside, the first resistance, first support, lower Bollinger Band, and 50-dma all meet at about the same level, 2,615, so this seems to be an area of significant support. The 1 year graph of the S&P 500 formed a bearish triple top, with a target of 2,380 by February 2019. The W%R is -0.04 (extremely overbought), and the RSI is 69.01 (very close to overbought). In all four times the RSI and W%R were at similar levels over the last year as shown by the purple lines, the index fell.

News That May Cause the S&P 500 To Fall

Below is a list of economic reports coming out this week.

The big one will be the start of the Fed Minutes on Tuesday, February 19 and ends on Wednesday at 2pm EST. Since the market rally seems to be driven primarily by hope that the Fed would not raise interest rates on its March 19-20 meeting and more than once this year, any hint that the Fed will raise interest rates will crush the rally. From the graphs below, I can see why the Fed may pause. Inflation is falling, but will inflation start rising again as it did in 2017 as shown by the red circle? That would cause the Fed to raise rates again.

Plus several Fed members will talk about the economy, interest rates, and its program of unwinding its balance sheet. The graph below shows that Morgan Stanley expects the Fed to end their bond buying program later this year, but Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan both expect the Fed to end its program in mid 2020. At the start of QE3, which was from September 2012 to December 2013, the Fed’s balance sheet was about $2.8 billion. Thus, if the Fed wants to reduce its balance sheet close to where it was at the beginning of QE3, it would need to follow a path similar to what JP Morgan predicts.

Another big news item due this week is the state of the housing market. The NAHB Housing Market Index is a survey on the sale of new single-family homes both currently and within the next six months. A reading above 50 indicates a favorable outlook on home sales, while a reading below 50 indicates a negative outlook. Expectation is a reading of 59 for February, up from 58 in January and 56 in December. It averaged 50.21 from 1985-2019. I expect the index to continue falling to just above its long term average as shown by the target.

While China tariffs are not set to rise to 25% from 10% until March 1 unless a trade deal or extension is made, the Commerce Department's confidential report could spell trouble. The department sent a report to the White House late on Sunday about whether Trump should slap tariffs of up to 25% on imported cars and auto parts. While Trump has 90 days to review the report and decide if he wants to act, industry leaders are not happy that the report is kept secret. I have a feeling this will just cause the industry to raise prices on all cars that use imported car parts. This will cause inflation to rise again, and in turn cause the Fed to start raising interest rates again.

How To Profit From the S&P 500’s Fall?

While shorting or using put options on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) would be ideal, other options are to buy funds that rise when the S&P 500 falls. The CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) Volatility Index (VIX) measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options. Since volatility generally increases as the S&P 500 falls, one could buy a fund that tracks the VIX. Below are three VIX funds.

iPath B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXXB) – The ETN tracks the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Its future contracts have an average maturity of one month. Expense ratio is 0.89%.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) – The ETF attempts to match 1.5x the daily performance of S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Its future contracts have an average maturity of one month. Expense ratio is 1.65%.

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) – The ETN attempts to match 2x the daily performance of S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. Its future contracts have an average maturity of one month. Expense ratio is 1.65%.

Risks:

The two ETNs (exchange traded notes) can be halted if the fund’s issuer cannot effectively hedge its position.

While the VIX generally oscillates from 10-20, all three funds tend to lose value over time as shown in the graph below. I experience this in my November 22, 2016 article, where I wrote that the ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY) seemed a good way to profit from an expected plunge in the S&P 500. The trade worked for 10 days, but then the ETF quickly lost value, partly because the S&P 500 did not plunge.

From the graph above, TVIX had the largest spike in December 2018. If UVXY was bought on December 3, 2018 at $47.80 and sold on December 24, 2018 at $88.08, one would have had a gain of 84.27% over 21 days. If TVIX was bought over the same time frame at $35.54 and sold at $78.72, one would have had a gain of 121.50% over 21 days. Thus, trading TVIX seems to be the most profitable way to profit from a fall in the S&P 500.

The graph on the left is the 6 month TVIX, and the graph on the right is the six-month S&P 500, which I also showed at the beginning of the article. The TVIX is just below second support, the W%R is -99.87 (extremely oversold), and the RSI is 33.67 (very close to oversold). Both times the RSI and W%R were at similar levels over the last year as shown by the orange lines, the ETN rose. The MACD formed a bullish upward cross. The ETN could jump up to $51.30, which is about the same price as the upper Bollinger Band, first support, resistance, and 50-dma. However, the ETN may see resistance at the 200-dma like it did in October and November as shown by the red circles.

Notice how the graphs of the S&P 500 and the TVIX look almost like mirror images. Thus, a fall in the S&P 500 to 2,615 seems to corresponds to a TVIX price of about $51.30.

Conclusion:

While the S&P 500 seems set to fall, playing the VIX to profit on the downside can be very profitable but is also very risky. Do not hold these VIX funds over the long term, as value will quickly evaporate. Timing seems to be key.

