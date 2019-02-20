Agnico Eagle - 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year

I recommend using this harvesting period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate the stock on any weakness.

The company expects to produce 1.75 million ounces of gold in 2019, which is a record for Agnico Eagle.

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'18 results on February 14, 2019. Revenues were $537.8 million, down 4.9% compared to a year ago and up 3.7% sequentially.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

I have owned Agnico Eagle (AEM) for many years now, and I never regretted the choice I have made. It is one of my main stocks in the "gold miners" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently, Barrick Gold (GOLD) which are the gold supermajors that dominate the sector with their massive size.

Also, Agnico Eagle's growing gold reserve with improving gold grades verify a healthy future production growth that will reach 2.0 M ounces of gold in 2020 from assets already owned with CapEx that will be funded by operating cash flow, allowing free cash flow, starting this year.

I like the company for its stable mine assets mostly located in the Americas which are performing above targets and a fully-paid pipeline of new projects ready to provide a substantial increase in gold production this year.

All this positive was possible because of the pragmatism of a sharp management team who adds structure to the company. Hence, Agnico Eagle ought to be present in any savvy investor's balanced portfolio. Therefore, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. However, it is crucial to trade short-term the AEM (30% of your position) in correlation with the gold price.

Finally, the dividend per share has been raised this quarter to now at 0.50 annually or a yield of 1 %.

The year 2018 was considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it moves to a much broader platform in its Nunavut complex.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

As we've said many times before, 2018 was a transition year as we transitioned away from the deposits in the vicinity of the Meadowbank processing facility into new production platforms. In Nunavat, that would see our production grow, but for a transition year, it was actually excellent because if you look at the actual production decline from 2017 to 2018, it was only 5%. So we were several years ago, when we were looking at this transition, there was a potential for a sizable gap in production.

AEM - Production in 4Q 2018 - The raw numbers

Agnico Eagle 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 565.3 578.4 556.3 518.7 578.8 Net Income in $ Million 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 35.1 44.9 5.0 17.0 -393.7 EBITDA $ Million 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 233.5 225.5 204.2 186.2 -246.6 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% 7.8% 0.9% 3.3% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.27 0.33 0 0.30 0.15 0.19 0.02 0.07 -1.68 Cash from operations in $ Million 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 166.9 207.7 120.1 137.6 140.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 166.6 128.6 192.3 257.0 296.3 186.1 250.2 310.6 342.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 21.6 -130.1 -173.0 -201.9 Total Cash $ Billion 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 0.77 0.57 0.79 0.61 0.384 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 1.38 1.37 1.72 1.72 1.72 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.125 Shares outstanding diluted in million 227.8 229.3 233.5 233.8 231.2 234.6 235.0 235.5 234.1

Source: Company filings, Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 410,272 Au Oz, down less than 1% from the same quarter last year.

M. Boyd said in the conference call:

As we said, we've increased our guidance for 2019. We expect to produce 1.75 million ounces of gold, which is a record for Agnico Eagle. And we're doing that with the unit cost in 2019 stable, but with slightly declining unit costs beyond 2019, as we ramp up production further. This has largely driven this growth off of the expanded platform in Nunavut as we said Meliadine. We expect to start production in Q2 of this year. We're commissioning the plant as we speak and we would expect to be pouring gold this month. And again, we'll get into some of these details, where also we have done a good job moving our Amaruq deposit forward.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now right for the industry with an average of $852 per ounce in 4Q'18.

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for this years is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online in 2019, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus.

Agnico Eagle Reserves are one of the highest in North America peers.

Source: Agnico Eagle Q4 Presentation

2 - Agnico Eagle - Technical Analysis

AEM is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at about $43.50 (I recommend selling no more than 10% at this level and depending on the price of gold) and line support at $41.80 (I suggest adding a little at this level).

We are close to the pattern apex, and it is possible that the stock will cross the resistance decisively and re-test the top at $47.85-$48.00 (I recommend selling at this level another 15% and depending on the future gold price).

3 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'18 results on February 14, 2019. Revenues were $537.8 million, down 4.9% compared to a year ago and up 3.7% sequentially. Agnico Eagle beat on earnings and revenue. The company said in the press release:

Quarterly net loss of $393.7 million, or a loss of $1.68 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. This result includes impairment losses of $389.7 million ($1.66 per share)... Excluding these items would result in adjusted net income1 of $33.8 million or $0.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company reported net income of $37.5 million or $0.16 per share.

Gold price realized was $1,235/Oz during the fourth quarter up $31 sequentially and down $43 from the same quarter a year ago.

One crucial element this quarter was the non-cash impairment losses of $389.7 million due to three main sites, Canadian Malartic and La India mines and the Barqueno project which was not "good enough." In the press release the company noted:

The impairment losses of $389.7 million ($1.66 per share) include an impairment of goodwill relating to the Canadian Malartic mine of $250.0 million ($1.07 per share), an asset impairment relating to the El Barqueno project of $100.7 million ($0.43 per share) and an impairment of goodwill relating to the La India mine of $39.0 million ($0.16 per share).

2 - Free cash flow analysis

Free cash flow was negative again this quarter due to an increase in capital spending. The company had a record FCF of minus $201.9 million this quarter. It may be the last negative quarter with the completion of the Nunavut and the reduction in CapEx.

The company has been investing a large CapEx since 2017, but this trend is expected to reverse next year with the completion of Nunavut. M. Boyd said in the conference call:

As we said, as we look at 2019, we're completing the expansion in Nunavut with Meliadine starting in Q2, and Amaruq starting in Q3. That sets us up for a record production in 2019, 2 million ounces in 2020 with the potential to go beyond 2 million ounces as we move beyond 2020. The nice thing about our positioning is we invested heavily over the last two years largely in the Nunavat platform. Our CapEx is going to decline significantly in 2019, coming down from roughly $1.1 billion in 2018, down to about $660 million in 2019.

The company plans a significant reduction of its CapEx next year.

Note: The company announced that it increases the dividend to $0.50 yearly or a yield of 1.16%. It is not enough, but I can understand the prudence here until a free cash flow turnaround this year. We should expect more increase in 2019.

3 - Net debt

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.34 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment rationale.

Agnico Eagle closed the quarter with over $308 million in cash and cash equivalent (Total cash $384.4 million). The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion. Total liquidity is about ~$1.5 billion.

Source: AEM Presentation

4 - Conclusion

Agnico Eagle is the most reliable gold miners with a pristine business profile and a well-defined production growth targeting safe mining regions. The company views 2019 as a harvesting period with a particular focus on its Nunavut complex. The company managed to get the perfect timing when it comes to the price of gold which is now on its way to $1,350 per ounce and is expected to cross $1,400 per ounce in 2019.

Production at Nunavut/Meliadine and then at Amaruq (a key driver starting 2019) is expected to begin in Q2 and Q3 2019 respectively. Gold production in 2019 is now 1.75 Million ounces from 1.63M Oz in 2018 or an increase of over 7% year over year. Furthermore, CapEx will go down significantly, and the company will generate free cash flow regularly.

I recommend using this harvesting period as an excellent opportunity to accumulate the stock on any weakness.

