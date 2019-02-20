According To Sources: The Cowen & Co. 'Merger And Event Team' (Podcast)

Aaron Glick and Eric Rose from Cowen & Co. join the podcast to discuss Shire/Takeda (SHPG / OTCPK:TKPHF), Aetna/CVS (CVS), Express Scripts/Cigna (ESRX / CI) and several other large transactions. They describe the methods in which their team gains an edge on the rest of Wall St. in the merger & event space, and later we list what deals perhaps pose the greatest risks/present possible short trades.
The Cowen & Co. "Merger and Event Team"
Merger arb spreads discussed include Shire/Takeda, ESRX/CI, PACB, & AET/CVS.
Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.