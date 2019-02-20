Equinor: Versatile Portfolio And Capital Discipline

On February 6, 2019, Norwegian oil giant Equinor (EQNR) presented its Q4 and FY18 financial report. The results were not entirely flawless, as adjusted earnings have not surpassed the $4.8B milestone expected by analysts and made Mr. Market feel temporarily bearish. But it should not remain unnoticed for a reasonable investor who prioritizes robust and resilient cash flow generation that Equinor practically doubled FCF (net OCF less capex), from $4.04B in 2017 to $8.33B in 2018. Speaking about benchmarks, since February 2018 shares have performed much better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and slightly better than the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

A meticulous and aware reader will likely ask me if the second case of analysts' disappointment (Q3 has also seen a slight profit and revenue miss) signalizes that the company is not in sound shape, but I will confidently answer that it by no means indicates an erosion of the firm's position. I have already covered Equinor multiple times and pointed out that the firm has robust fundamentals, phenomenal net CFFO margin, and consistent capital allocation pattern that makes it an attractive investment.

Profits & losses

There is no coincidence that Equinor's Q4 top line has taken a hit as Brent rode a bumpy rollercoaster. But despite year-end headwinds and oil market meltdown, Equinor even managed to grow Q4 net revenues by 14.3% QoQ, net operating income and IFRS net profit by 46% and 102.2% respectively. Adjusted earnings rose 48% YoY. FY18 total revenues increased by $18.4B, or 12% YoY, and the rally of Brent in the first nine months is apparently behind it. It is not a high growth pattern, as far as high growth is typically defined as a >20% increase YoY, but the progress is still unquestionably substantial. Because of oil market correction, group's average selling price in Q4 was close to Q4 FY17 level, $59 per barrel compared to $56 in 2017. Also, a significant change QoQ is noticeable: for every barrel sold in Q3 FY18, the firm received $67.6. Hence, the change in selling price amounted to 12.7% and hindered to grow revenues even further. It is also worth mentioning that because of higher EBT full-year income tax jumped to $11.3B compared to $8.8B in 2017, and net shareholders' profit took a hit, but, nevertheless, increased by 64% compared to 2017. At the same time, only $9.01B were actually paid in cash.

The Aasta Hansteen platform in the Norwegian Sea. (Photo: Roar Lindefjeld and Bo B. Randulff / Equinor ASA)

Production

In Q4 hydrocarbon production of Equinor increased to 2,170 kboepd compared to 2,134 kboepd in Q4 FY17 (1.7% change), while FY production amounted to 2,110 kboepd. This growth was spurred by the start-up of the Aasta Hansteen, Oseberg Vestflanken and Big Foot projects. Also, during the conference executives assured that versatile and well-balanced portfolio would secure a production growth with a 3% CAGR in 2019-2025. 2019 production level will be supported by the Trestakk, Utgard, and Mariner start-ups, while future growth relies on Key Bay du Nord in Canada, North Komsomolskoye in Russia, Block 17 Satellites in Angola, Peon, Grand and Krafla in Norway.

Equinor remains extremely dependant on the North Sea. The prolific area that initially gave birth to the great company is gradually coming to the era end, but investors should not be concerned. Equinor's CEO encouraged shareholders during the conference saying "in 2025 our NCS equity production is expected to be at the highest level ever." Such an assurance is, by all means, an essential point for investors with a long-term horizon.

Brent and FCF

In tumultuous times, when Brent abruptly slumped but then rebounded, the question if the firm can be FCF-positive amid unfavorable environment is essential in the energy investing decision-making. According to Equinor's guidance, it will have FCF surplus even with Brent of $50 per barrel. There is no doubt that this assurance will come true, especially taking into account that its CFFO margin was decent when the bottom line was painted red during the previous lasting oil crisis. In my view, the market should appreciate this virtue.

Also, with Brent of $70 cumulative FCF could reach ~$14B taking into account the contribution from Danske Commodities, NCS swap, Rosebank, Carcara, and Roncador. It is also worth remembering that Equinor's definition of FCF is different from the conventional, net CFFO less capex. It was defined in the 2017 annual report:

Free cash flow includes the following line items in the Consolidated statement of cash flows: Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and working capital items, taxes paid, capital expenditures and investments, (increase) decrease in other items interest-bearing, proceeds from sale of assets and businesses and dividend paid.

So, as far as Equinor also deducts dividends from FCF, it is possible to assume that in a more conventional sense the firm will be FCF-positive with Brent even cheaper than $50.

2019 prospects

2019 will not be a year of vertiginous growth. Equinor's CFO Lars Christian Bacher assured during the Capital Markets Day conference that the production would remain around 2018 record level,

Equinor expects that 2019 production to be around the same level, the same record-high level as in 2018, followed by an annual average growth of around 3% from 2019 to 2025.

Consequently, I do not expect a 12% top-line increase to repeat in FY19, so do analysts who follow the company. In the dataset provided by S&P Global 2019 consensus revenue estimate of 14 analysts amounted to $74,803.92 million.

Data from S&P Global, Simplywall.st

Here it is worth mentioning that this figure does not include Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments and Other income lines from the consolidated income statement, only Revenues, which equaled $78,555 million in 2018. At the same time, analysts expect net income to decline to $6.329.52 million, mostly as a result of a weaker top line. However, 2020 revenue will likely equal $82,380.1 million, and the key driver I see is the Johan Sverdrup oil field (Phase 1) that will come on stream in November 2019.

Renewable energy projects instill confidence

Equinor's commitment to low carbon renewable future remains firm and unchanged. At the moment its investments in the area are the Apodi solar plant in Brazil, the Dudgeon, Hywind Scotland, Arkona, and Sheringham Shoal wind farms, while the firm also has an opportunity to build a wind park offshore New York. As disclosed by the company, its renewable energy corporate segment, New Energy Solutions, will likely consume 15-20% of capex by 2030. In fact, one that invests in the firm in 2019 receives an option to benefit not only from traditional fossil fuels (oil & gas) but also from the energy sources of the new millennium, solar & wind power. Ultimately, I expect that in the longer term (2040+), the firm will likely undergo a metamorphosis from hydrocarbons producer to the renewable energy provider.

Liquidity and solvency

Equinor remains a low-risk investment regarding the balance sheet. With resilient EBITDA (net operating income plus D&A and impairment, $29.38B in 2018), Equinor's total finance debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than safe, 0.87x. What is more, the firm's cash and financial investments stockpiles equal $14.6B, so, it could pay off 56.7% of finance debt with cash immediately.

Exemplary earnings quality

The lens of cash flow could help to look at the investment from another facet. So, I always apply a net CFFO margin and FCF margin in my equity research routine to arrive at a trustworthy and reliable picture. While Equinor's net margin is still far from the 2011 record (11.8%), 9.59% attained in 2018 is a respectable result for the upstream-focused company. What is definitely noticeable is that FCF margin is considerably higher than net margin (10.6% vs. 9.59%), while net OCF margin of 25.07% is above reproach.

Data from Morningstar. Margins were calculated using revenues, the impact of equity accounted investments and other income was not taken into account. FCF calculated as net OCF less capex from the CFS. It is worth mentioning that the firm restated its FY17 net OCF. Previously reported figure equaled $14,363 million, a restated number was increased to $14,802 million. In this case, the OCF margin equaled 24.28%.

In 2018, organic free cash flow (defined by the company) increased to over $6B. Also, capital expenditures were far from 2012 height when oil mammoth spent $20.13B. As a percentage of net revenues, capex are around the 5-year lows, 14.47% compared to 26.8% in 2015 and 26.6% in 2016. Also, during the conference, it was assured that 2019-2021 capex will be around $11B.

One of Equinor's preferable performance indicators is ROACE or Return on Average Capital Employed. In the 2017 annual report, it was defined as adjusted earnings after tax divided by adjusted average capital employed. Capital employed equals net debt, shareholders' equity and minority interest. ROACE target for 2020 was set at 12%, while the benchmark equaled 8.2% in 2017. Ultimately, due to the exemplary use of capital (debt and equity combined), the firm achieved a 2020 target in 2018.

Dividends

With the announced DPS increase program (by 13% to $0.26 per share) Equinor became even more attractive. What is important, shareholders' rewards are safely covered by CFFO and FCF. In 2018 Equinor paid $2,672 million in dividends, while generated $19,694 million in net CFFO and $8,327 in FCF (net CFFO less capex). Hence, the annual dividend was covered more than 3x times by FCF surplus.

However, the perspective of a buyback is still blurry. During the Q3 earnings call, CFO assured that the macro outlook is the essential criteria to consider before planning any shareholder rewards other than dividends. On February 6, the CEO also commented on the repurchase program prospects:

... our priority is still to improve the balance sheet, strengthen the balance sheet further.

Valuation

For the comparison of Equinor's peers, I typically use the group composed of ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP (BP), Total (TOT), and Eni (E). I use key ratios like P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/BOE/D. Data were summarized in the table below:

The outcomes:

In the selected group the discount to the average figures varies from 27% to 81%. Regarding hydrocarbon production, Equinor looks quite attractive, its EV/BOE/D multiple is 41.8x compared to median 58.6x and average 63.1x. In sum, compared to peers Equinor remains drastically undervalued.

Conclusion

Equinor is a powerful FCF machine perfectly positioned to withstand severe oil market swings, well-run by competent executives. The points that I enumerated in the first coverage of the company are still relevant. On the fundamental side, Equinor remains a safe investment with an attractive forward dividend yield. However, a fly in the ointment is that share price movements are strongly dependent on Brent price dynamics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.