Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns

Industrial companies function as essential components of the economic engine, propelling societal innovation through advanced production technologies. Honeywell International (HON) persists as a stellar industrial conglomerate with operations in various industrial segments ranging from industrial automation, residential, aerospace, oil & gas, and defense technology. With over $41 billion in annual revenues, HON demonstrates a formidable positioning in the industrial space. HON provides investors with compelling capital appreciation, a 2.14% dividend yield, stable revenue prospects, and sustained outperformance. This article discusses my investment thesis on HON, analyzing the company's business strengths, growth prospects, valuation, and relevant financials.

Investment Thesis

HON stands out amongst its industrial peers as a result of the company's stable revenue expansion, continued growth, healthy balance sheet, and operational stability. HON makes a phenomenal investment within the industrial space, generating consistent dividends and capital appreciation for investors. The industrial conglomerate designs and manufactures a diverse selection of products in various industries ranging from aerospace, oil & gas, defense technology, and residential/industrial automation. With more than $41 billion in annual revenues, HON prevails as a preeminent global player in the industrial space. Examining HON's operational history reveals sustained revenue expansion, elevated profit margins, a healthy mix of cyclical/non-cyclical segments, and a commitment to shareholder returns. HON exhibits well-diversified revenue segmentation. The company's sales are distributed across the following operating segments: 23% in commercial aerospace, 19% in non-residentials, 22% in industrial productivity, 13% in defense, 15% in oil and gas petrochemicals, and 8% in specialty chemicals. HON does exhibit some exposure to the highly cyclical aerospace and residential building segments; however, the portfolio balances cyclical exposure with its safety and productivity segments. Furthermore, HON derives a significant amount of revenue from international operations; international sales account for more than half of the company's total revenues at 55%, and the remaining 45% is derived from domestic U.S operations. Over the years, HON has continued to bolster its business portfolio through repeated acquisitions. HON's stellar management has successfully performed over $9 billion in acquisitions over the past 4 years while, at the same time, increasing the cash return on capital invested.

For decades, HON's exceptional management has sustained elevated revenues, cash flow, and profit margins. The company's recent divestitures in its lower performing Garrett Motion and Resideo businesses enable further operational improvement. HON can more prudently allocate resources to growing operating segments instead of expending capital on slow and underperforming operations. Over the past four quarters, the company has consistently beaten market expectations, increased order backlog by 7%, and bolstered cash return on invested capital by 17% (suggesting very efficient capital deployment). HON demonstrates a strong growth trajectory. The company's recent divestitures have better optimized its operating segments: in 2018, 60% of HON's portfolio witnessed 5%+ annual growth. Additionally, the company's aerospace segment will experience continued growth as a result of globalization/aircraft investments and a steady demand for industrial productivity solutions. Furthermore, HON will continue to drive margin improvement as a result of its portfolio reorganization, and the company's entrenched market positioning reinforces a stable top and bottom-line growth trajectory.

Dividends, Financials, and Valuation

HON demonstrates a stable financial positioning. The company boasts positive shareholder equity, continued asset expansion, substantial liquidity reserves of $11.6 billion, and a manageable long-term debt load of $16 billion. HON's long-term debt load is well covered by operating cash flow (at 39% coverage of total debt), and the company's current liquidity reserves cover a vast portion of outstanding debt obligations. As compared to competitors, HON exhibits much larger liquidity reserves and a lower debt burden. Overall, HON's healthy financials reinforce a stable business positioning.

In terms of capital appreciation, HON has remained a top performing industrial stock, competing with the likes of 3M (MMM) and United Technologies (UTX). Over the past ten years, HON has experienced capital appreciation of 367% in addition to offering a 2% dividend yield. The company has consistently expanded its dividend by an average CAGR of 10% for the past eight years. Furthermore, the payout ratio at only 40% is moderate allowing for greater flexibility in dividend increases. However, from a valuation standpoint, HON is slightly overpriced. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, the stock appears to be slightly overvalued, as the current share price of $153 exceeds my buy target range in the $130s to low $140s.

Final Determination

HON remains a well performing industrial asset. The company remains at the top of the pack in terms of performance, revenue expansion, growth trajectory, and return on investment. HON offers good exposure to the industrial sector; however, the stock is vulnerable to the cyclicality of the stock market. Along with its industrial peers, HON faces significant capital depreciation in recessionary environments. I personally would not recommend investment at this late stage in the game as broader economic deteriorations could be on the horizon. However, as a life-long investment holding, HON remains a well-operated and financially-rewarding stock in the industrial sector.

Disclaimer: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.