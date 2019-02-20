Lockheed Martin Is My Favorite Defense Stock

Buy Lockheed and hold it long term

Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) earnings guidance for 2019 is driven by Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control segment. The latter is its fastest growing business area with around 10% expected growth over 2018 while its largest segment Aeronautics is expected to grow in the high single-digit level. Although RMS (Rotary and Missile systems) is LMT’s second largest segment, growth in RMS is expected to have slight increases over their 2018 results, but it shouldn’t outweigh the expected positive growth from the other two segments, at least that’s what I sensed after analyzing the firm.

The Aeronautics segment is on fire, really. The last quarter showed strong momentum as indicated by increased backlog and continued interest from international communities (as I’ll discuss later). On the other hand, Missile and Fire Control has received large orders for interceptors. If you don’t want to miss the opportunities in the defense sector then Lockheed Martin should be a top consideration for your portfolio, but don’t buy Lockheed if you have a short-term orientation.

Image from Forbes

Multiple drivers steering Lockheed’s growth

In its last quarter, F-35 aircraft backlog had grown to nearly 400 planes, a level which exceeds the total of 35 deliveries Lockheed Martin made, signaling a strong momentum in the segment. The firm is working with the F-35 joint program office to finalize the full order of lots 12, 13 and 14, which once completed will represent a total of 478 aircraft. F-35's cost continues to go down while orders go up, benefiting Lockheed Martin tremendously in its glorious journey.

On the other hand, the Legacy F-16 fighter program is drawing interest from international communities, for both upgrades and new production units of its Viper Aircraft configuration. LMT’s aeronautics team closed on an opportunity with Greece to modernize 85 of their current F-16 fleet to this advanced platform, continuing the partnership with the Greek military that has spanned more than 70 years. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense announced their intent to procure eight new jets if the contract is finalized and definitive. Bulgaria will join Bahrain and Slovakia as new F-16 customers, extending Lockheed’s backlog of Fighting Falcons well into the mid-2020s. According to Reuters, the deal would be worth around 1.8 billion levs ($1.1 billion), Bulgaria’s biggest military procurement since the fall of Communist rule some 30 years ago.

“The government is proposing to the parliament to allow it to start talks with the United States to acquire new warplanes,” Krasimir Karakachanov, Bulgaria’s Defense Minister.

Data from Statista

Trump is more than happy to work with the Bulgarian Government, as reflected in his statement:

“We believe that the F-16 Block 70 offers Bulgaria the best possible combination of price, capability, and interoperability with other NATO air forces.”

Now, let’s shift our focus to the RMS (Rotary and Missile systems) segment. The segment won a competitive award from the Missile Defense Agency to design and develop a second homeland defense radar system and provide installation services for its solution in Hawaii. On the other hand, the Missiles and Fire Control team secured a PAC-3 Award to deliver over 450 interceptors, launcher modification kits, and associated equipment to the U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers.

Lockheed Martin describes the PAC-3 Missile as a high-velocity interceptor that is capable to defeat incoming targets by a direct, body-to-body impact. When deployed in a Patriot battery, the missiles significantly increase the Patriot system’s firepower, since 16 PAC-3s load-out on a Patriot launcher, compared with four Patriot PAC-2 missiles.

Budgetary Environment

The DOD is operating under the 2019 fiscal year Appropriations Act which became law last year. The Appropriations Act fully funded the Defense Department, providing approximately $617 billion of base budget funding for the nation's security and defense programs. I am expecting the coming budget to be in alignment with the National Defense strategy's focus on missile defense, nuclear, space, cyber, joint lethality and intelligence capabilities.

Given these priorities, Lockheed should have minimal adverse impact. Earlier in January, an agreement was reached to temporarily open, through February 15th, the federal agencies that were affected by the recent partial shutdown of the government. The previous closure of these agencies did not have a significant impact on this year's anticipated financial metrics, as a vast majority of its business is currently funded through the DOD's FY19 Appropriations Bill. Given the political climate worldwide, the budget shouldn’t disfavor Lockheed Martin, at least not in the medium/long run.

Financial Analysis

Lockheed’s revenues are steadily growing with 8.12% average in profit margin. Profit margin showed 2.27% in standard deviation, which is not very volatile. Free cash flow margin averaged 8.13% with only 2.35% in standard deviation. The reason behind 2017’s abnormal EPS was due to a net one-time tax charge of $1.9 billion which was related to the estimated impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Lockheed expects this year’s EPS from continuing operations to be in the $19.15 to $19.45 range, nearly 10% higher than its results in 2018. The firm expects cash from operations will be equal to or greater than $7.4 billion, recognizing both the invoices that are carried over into 2019 from 2018 and an improved outlook from the business areas for the year.

12/31/2013 12/31/2014 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 12/31/2017 12/31/2018 Revenue 45,358,000,000 39,946,000,000 40,536,000,000 47,290,000,000 49,960,000,000 53,762,000,000 Gross Margin 9% 12% 11% 11% 13% 14% EBITDA Margin 12% 16% 15% 17% 14% 14% EBIT Margin 10% 13% 13% 15% 12% 12% Profit Margin 7% 9% 9% 11% 4% 9% Free Cash Flow margin 8% 8% 10% 9% 11% 3% EPS 9.29 11.41 11.62 17.28 6.82 17.74 EPS Diluted 9.13 11.21 11.46 17.07 6.75 17.59 Dividend per Share 4.78 5.49 6.15 6.77 7.46 8.2

Data from Stockrow

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin thrives on an innovation-driven culture. The firm has an outstandingly successful portfolio and invaluable relationships with the U.S. and Global Governments. Especially, its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control segments are leaders in their own fields. Although the other two segments are expected to post lower growth, these two sectors (Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control) demonstrate significant potential given the ongoing support from international communities. The financials look good, revenue continues to grow steadily and profitability shows comparatively lower variability. Long-term investors should definitely consider Lockheed Martin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.