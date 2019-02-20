Shell Midstream: Some Things To Like But Nervous About The Capital Structure

The firm is probably going to be a profitable investment at the current level, but I can't recommend it because of the negative equity capital.

A few months ago, I introduced subscribers here to BP Midstream Partners (BPMP), a dropdown master limited partnership formed by BP (BP) as a way to recover capital from the build out of its midstream assets. Today, we will have a look at another growth-oriented dropdown master limited partnership using a similar strategy, Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX). As the name implies, this one was formed by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) as a way to recover the money that the company spends on the construction of pipelines and other midstream infrastructure. The company also offers us quite an attractive 8.13% yield as well as some growth prospects, which is always nice to see. Let us have a look at Shell Midstream Partners to see if the company is right for our portfolio.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners conducted its initial public offering during the fourth quarter of 2014, making it one of the first MLPs to get spun off from an oil major. Admittedly, the timing of this IPO could have been better as this was in the midst of the early stages of the oil bear market and only about a month before oil began its historic plunge in December 2014. Interestingly, the units were not really affected by the plunge:

Midstream companies did not see their cash flows decline nearly as much as some other companies did in the oil crash. This is due to the long-term contracts and minimum volume commitments that these contracts have under which most midstream companies conduct business.

As a dropdown master limited partnership, Shell Midstream Partners uses a similar model to BP Midstream Partners. The company essentially purchases pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States from Royal Dutch Shell. The company does have to borrow money or issue new units to do this, which has the effect of diluting its unitholders. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though, as long as the purchased assets generate enough cash flow to allow the company to boost its per unit cash flow and, most importantly, its per unit distribution. This has been the case historically:

The nice thing about the assets that Shell Midstream Partners acquires is that they are already in use when the firm acquires them. This is very different from more traditional MLPs, which have to construct the assets themselves. In many ways, it is a safer model than the traditional companies use since there is never a guarantee that the infrastructure being built will be used (although the traditional companies do every thing they can to mitigate this risk).

This strategy has allowed Shell Midstream Partners to build up an impressive portfolio of assets over the past four years:

As we can see here, one of the company’s main areas of operation is the Gulf of Mexico. This may concern some investors due to the well-documented problems that the offshore drilling industry has been facing over the past few years. It is a different story for offshore pipelines, though, as the dynamics of operating in the Gulf of Mexico are quite favorable. A major reason for this is that offshore wells have a very long life by virtue of their slow decline rate. This is in sharp contrast to shale wells, which oftentimes see their production rates decline by up to 90% in the first three years. The advantage this offers to pipeline companies is a long-term and reliable supply of product moving through their networks. This is good for long-term cash flow, which we like to see in the companies that we are invested in.

FERC Issues

Last spring, the unit price of Shell Midstream Partners declined sharply due to concerns that the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee would change the rules regarding the tax treatment of pipeline cost-of-service expenses. In particular, investors were worried that the favorable tax treatment that these expenses were receiving would be repealed. While this did actually happen, as we discussed in an earlier article about TC PipeLines (TCP), the rule change only affected certain pipelines that are carrying goods only under certain types of contracts. The pipelines that are owned by Shell Midstream Partners were not affected by this ruling and, in fact, the majority of its pipelines do not fall under the jurisdiction of the FERC:

The fact that Shell Midstream Partners took a large hit in price despite being totally unaffected by this rule change would have made the aftermath of this decline an excellent time to purchase units of the company. Interestingly, though, the unit price never really recovered from this decline even though the company as a whole continues to perform well. Thus, the opportunity to acquire the units at a reasonable price still exists today.

Growth Potential

As just mentioned, Shell Midstream Partners performed quite well over the past year. As we can see here, essentially every measure of financial performance improved in the third quarter compared to the second:

This has continued for more than just a single quarter. In fact, Shell Midstream Partners has seen the volume of resources flowing through its pipeline networks grow at a relatively steady pace over the past few years:

As midstream companies are generally compensated based on the volume of liquids or gas moving through their networks, this volume growth can be expected to boost the firm’s revenues and cash flows. It has largely done this as indicated by the company’s distribution growth over the years.

The quantity of oil and gas that can be moved through any given pipeline is finite. This is something that should be obvious as they are only a limited size and these resources do take up space. Thus, the only way that a pipeline company can grow is by acquiring new infrastructure. Around the middle of last year, Shell Midstream Partners had a portfolio of assets that it was considering purchasing and Royal Dutch Shell had more infrastructure under construction that Shell Midstream Partners may acquire at some point:

If Shell Midstream Partners acquires all of these assets, it would boost the company’s EBITDA by up to $3 billion annually. In the third quarter of 2018, Shell Midstream Partners had an EBITDA of $273.8 million, which works out to $1.095 billion annually. Thus, we can see that making all of these acquisitions would substantially boost the firm’s income and cash flow well above its present level. Once again, this is something that investors or potential investors should appreciate.

Financial Considerations

One of the most important things for us to do when evaluating an investment is to have a look at the company’s finances. This is due to the simple fact that a company’s financial figures can help us identify any potential future problems or risks. In some cases, we can even identify potential problems before the market does!

The first thing that we will take a look at is the company’s debt. One thing that we saw during the oil crisis is that many highly levered companies were unable to make their debt payments and went under; therefore, we want to make sure that we are not put into a similar situation again.

First, let us have a look at the company’s debt-to-equity ratio. This tells us how the company capitalizes itself. As a general rule, equity is a much safer way for a company to finance itself than debt because it does not have to make payments to equity holders, although admittedly failing to do so would anger the unitholders. In contrast, failing to make payments to debt holders results in insolvency. I usually prefer to see this ratio to be under 1.0 for safety reasons. At the close of the third quarter, Shell Midstream Partners had no current debt and $2.0905 billion in long-term debt. The company also had a negative unitholders’ equity of $283.2 million. This is a bad sign since it would indicate that the company has spent all of its retained earnings and proceeds from stock issuance. This could be an indication that the company could be financially stressed.

Perhaps more important than the proportion of debt in a company’s capital structure is its ability to carry its debt. The most commonly used ratio to do this is the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long it would take (in years) for the company to wipe out its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that purpose. Ideally, we want to see this ratio below 4.0x, although there are some companies such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) that have a higher ratio. In the third quarter of 2018, the company had an adjusted EBITDA of $187.0 million, which works out to $748 million annualized. This would give the company a fairly attractive net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.53. This ratio is low enough to provide us with confidence that the company should have no difficulties carrying its debt, even if its income declines for some reason.

The final thing that we want to look at is the ability of the company to pay and maintain its distribution. The easiest way to do this is to look at the company’s distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measurement of the cash generated by a company’s ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the limited partners. In the third quarter of 2018, the company had a distributable cash flow of $163.5 million. Of this, it paid out $121.0 million in distributions. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.4x, which is a fairly solid ratio. The company thus appears to be capable of maintaining its distribution even if some event causes its cash flow to decline. This is a good sign.

Conclusion

The question we now must ask is whether or not the company deserves a place in our portfolio. Honestly, there is a lot to like here as the company has fairly strong growth prospects, strong distribution coverage, and will likely have no trouble carrying its debt. The only thing that worries me is the fact that liabilities exceed the value of the assets of the firm, which could cause problems in the event of a downturn. As a result, I am hesitant to recommend the company, although it definitely could prove to be a good investment.

