Open The Spigots - Change The World

If there is one major world changing event that has occurred in the last 10 years, it is the position that the United States has attained in oil and gas production. For countless decades both the U.S. and Europe have been contained by OPEC and her masters. Many of these countries have not been friendly to democracies and so we had to make certain concessions to gain their oil and natural gas. It was often a painful set of circumstances.

Now all of that has changed. Thank you, fracking and re-fracking and horizontal drilling. Now U.S. oil output is expected to rise to 84,000 barrels per day in March to a record of about 8.4 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said yesterday.

The largest change is forecast in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where output is expected to climb by 43,000 bpd to a record 4.024 million barrels per day. America's shale production has helped boost the United States to the position of the world's biggest crude oil producer. Total crude production has climbed to a weekly record of 11.9 million bpd. This is great for us, and bad for them, as their political influence drops with every increase in America's capacity and fabrication.

The increases in the Permian Basin, the largest production center in the United States, and the Bakken Region, has led the overall output increases in the country over the past year. In North Dakota's Bakken region, shale production is estimated to rise about 13,000 bpd to a record 1.45 million bpd in March. In the Eagle Ford region, output is expected to edge higher by 9,000 bpd to about 1.44 million bpd, which would be the highest monthly output since Jan 2016.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas output was projected to increase to a record 77.9 billion cubic feet per day in March. That would be up more than 0.8 bcfd over the February forecast and it would be the 14th consecutive monthly increase. Gas production was about 65.5 bcfd in March last year. The EIA projected gas output would increase in all the big shale basins in March.

The EIA also said that producers drilled 1,453 wells and completed 1,246 in the biggest shale basins in January. This puts the total drilled, but uncompleted wells, up by 207 at a record high of 8,798. This is according to data going back to December 2013, Reuters states.

What the country needs, in my opinion, is a "National Energy Policy." One that considers not only our political influence but also the economic consequences, of our new position in the world.

It would be useful to have some guidelines about how much oil and natural gas should remain in America, for our own use, and then how much might be shipped overseas. The tax consequences, for the American government, are significant here and I think that some thought should be given about how to proceed. If the U.S. production keeps ramping up, at our current pace, then we can put a number of unfriendly nations "out of business" and put them, and their economies, in a very marginalized space, which would be great news for us in our fight against terrorism.

I don't think that investors have realized the full implications of what is happening here. There are a number of specific companies, and closed-end funds, that I think are quite attractive in this space both for appreciation and for yields, in my opinion. I would also consider the bonds, of some of our oil and gas producers, as companies that are likely to receive ratings upgrades, as their earnings and profits take off with their production. I have some specific thoughts here, if you wish to inquire.

We are all often skeptical of, "It's different this time." However, in the case of America's vastly increased energy production I can assure you, "It is different this time." I am particularly fond of some of the pipeline companies that our the "toll roads" for the transfer of energy from one place to another. Oil up or oil down and the stuff must flow. Here is another sector where good money can be made in specific names that hold these assets, in my estimation.

I also point to one other area of the markets that is having a real effect on returns. This is the "Yield Curve." The one year Treasury bill now yields more than all Treasury notes out through 7 years where the yield is virtually equivalent. The one year bill yields 2.53%, the two year note yields 2.48%, the 3 year is at 2.45%, the five year stands at 2.45%, the seven year is at 2.53% and the 10 year only has a marginal spread to the one year bill of 10 basis points at 2.63%. The curve is "flat as a pancake."

Consequently, you have to concentrate on credit quality ,and the different sectors, to achieve any kind of winning strategy now. I again point to some energy bonds as some place where you may gain an advantage. Also, there are some credits in the 5G revolution that could appreciate given the remarkable change in the technology.

The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. - Alvin Toffler, Future Shock