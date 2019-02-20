Now Is Not The Time For Index Investing In The S&P 500

The S&P 500 has rallied by about 18% since bottoming on Dec. 24, 2018 during the Q4 2018 financial market turmoil. Dovish statements from Fed members and developments from US-China trade negotiations have mainly been driving this rally. Meanwhile, earnings have slowed down on an aggregate level, and guidance is deteriorating as well, which is undermining the potential for the S&P 500 index to continue rallying. Though aggregate numbers may be overshadowing the potential for certain corporations to deliver solid earnings growth going forward, in which case individual stock picking may be more prudent than index investing in the S&P 500 at this stage.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Aggregate numbers overshadowing individual stock potential

The aggregate earnings growth estimate for the S&P 500 in 2019 is currently 4%, which would mark a significant slowdown from the above 20% earnings growth rate for 2018. This dismal earnings outlook certainly makes it unappealing to hold exposure to the broad index as a whole. Though statistically speaking, the ‘aggregate value’ is prone to being skewed by data outliers (extreme values), which may provide a misleading ‘central tendency’ estimate for the S&P 500 earnings growth rate. In fact, Apple (AAPL) and Micron (MU) alone drag down the S&P 500 earnings estimate by 20%, which on an aggregate basis may mislead investors to believe that all companies in the S&P 500 together are facing deteriorating earnings of roughly equal magnitude, though this is certainly not the case.

On the other hand, data outliers do not affect the ‘median’ as strongly as they influence ‘aggregate values’. The ‘median’ is the middle number in an ordered set of data (whether ascending or descending). The median earnings growth rate estimate for the S&P 500 in 2019 is 7%. While not impressive, it is an improvement from the 4% aggregate estimate. Note that the number of data values above the median equal the number of data values below the median. Therefore, a higher median value tells us that the proportion of companies with negative earnings growth (below 0%) is very likely to be smaller than the proportion of companies with positive earnings growth, and smaller than the proportion of companies with above 7% earnings growth rates. Hence, the point is that while the overall earnings outlook for the S&P 500 certainly looks dull, investors should focus on individual stocks as opposed to investing in the broad index, as certain companies are likely to perform a lot better than others on the earnings front. For instance, according to Goldman Sachs, “JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amazon.com Inc., two of the biggest contributors, are expected to add 12 percent” to the aggregate earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 this year. Therefore, individual stock picking may provide better returns as opposed to passive index investing in the S&P 500 presently.

Chances of a recession are increasing

While certain corporations are expected to deliver better earnings growth than others, the onset of a recession will certainly drag down the index as a whole, which is concerning given that the chances of a recession are only increasing.

Recently, research from Goldman Sachs has found that the probability of the next recession being triggered by the economic slowdown overseas is increasing. Moreover, they claim that a 1% additional slowdown in overseas economic growth would increase the probability of a US recession this year from 14% to 20%. In fact, if the global economy (excluding US) slowed 3% more than currently expected, the recession probability would rise to 46%. While these scenarios may seem far-fetched to some, the IMF has already cut the global growth forecasts twice since October 2018, addressing weaker economic conditions in Europe, and in a recent article of mine I covered how the Chinese economy (second largest economy in the world) will be facing a slowdown even if a trade deal with the US is struck. Thus, the possibility of a further slowdown in global economic conditions this year can certainly not be ignored, which means the possibility of a recession in the US over the next year can also not be disregarded.

About 45% (almost half) of S&P 500 earnings comes from overseas, which means that a slowdown in the global economy will certainly drag down the S&P 500 as a whole. Though a recent study by FactSet revealed some insightful facts about the divergence in financial performance between S&P 500 companies with higher global exposure (more than 50% sales from overseas) versus those with lower global exposure (less than 50% sales from overseas). They found that the estimated earnings growth rate (2019) for companies with lower global exposure is 6.7%, whereas the estimate for companies with higher global exposure is 1.9%. This is a wide gap, and supports the notion that individual stock picking may be a better investing strategy than index investing. Hence, while I am bearish on the S&P 500 overall, those that are looking for better investment opportunities should consider individual stocks by strongly taking into consideration company-specific exposures to the global economy.

Strategy

Statistical earnings trends and economic conditions are currently not supportive of the ‘index investing’ investment strategy for the S&P 500. Therefore I do not recommend buying into funds that offer broad exposure to the index, but instead recommend focusing on individual stocks based on factors such as global exposure and earnings growth potential. Although investors should keep in mind that amid rising possibilities of a recession, the outlook for equities in general is becoming increasingly bearish. Hence investors should act prudently when deciding to allocate capital towards equities, whether it is in broad index funds or individual stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.