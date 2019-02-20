Should Mastercard Be Bought Here?

Source

I recently discussed why Visa (V) is a stock for the long term here. As there are predominantly two large players in the space, I decided to take a look at Mastercard (MA) and see if shares are worth starting a position in as well. While the stock trades at more lofty valuations than Visa, it stands to have room to gain market share from its counterpart. The company benefits the same way Visa does from global spending increasing. Owning both could be a great way to hedge against one another from underperformance.

Performance

Mastercard recently reported earnings that were a slight beat on the bottom and in line on the top.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue grew 17% when accounting for currency fluctuations, a very strong number and better than Visa. Though it was pointed out that 5% of this growth was due to new revenue recognition methods. Without that, the 12% growth was in line with Visa's quarter. However, it is on a smaller base. What is rather interesting is that operating expenses grew 44% year over year. This is quite high and generally, we would like to see this in line with earnings growth. Earnings per share grew a healthy 40% when adjusted for currency fluctuations, helped in part by the tax regulation, higher revenue, and better operating margins.

Mastercard continues to benefits from growing volumes of transactions. This leads to more processing and more fees.

Source: Earnings Slides

As the company shows us above, it saw a rather healthy growth of 14%. What is more intriguing is that it saw stronger international growth than domestic. This is at a time when arguably the United States is one of the few actually growing. This could be a good sign that despite an economic slowdown, the consumer still spend money and use their credit cards to do so. However, a severe recession like we saw in 2008-2009 could lead to a decline in payments and thus begin to hurt Mastercard.

As we can see most of the operating increase came from general administration expenses as well as advertising expenses.

Source: Earnings slides

In the future, investors should keep an eye on this. While administrative expenses should increase, the preference would be on marketing to drive growth in product adoption.

Looking ahead, Mastercard projects its compounded annual growth in earnings to be in the high teens and revenue to grow high-single digits. This should keep the stock moving forward, however, any miss on these expectations could lead to the highly valued stock to decline.

Looking at the balance sheet, we see Mastercard is in a healthy financial position.

Source: 10-Q

With $6.68 billion in cash on hand and only $5.83 billion in long-term debt, the company is in a positive net cash position. Because of this and its growing cash from operations, which was a lovely $6.2 billion for 2018, the company can continue to return cash to shareholders. In the fourth quarter, Mastercard repurchased about 4.4 million shares for $888 million. Through January 30th, the company repurchased an additional 4.0 million shares costing $773 million, which left $6.0 billion for future repurchases under the currently authorized program. For the full year of 2018, Mastercard repurchased approximately 26.2 million shares at a cost of $4.9 billion. This equals about a 2% reduction in shares outstanding and by the time it uses the rest of the program, another 2% could be reduced. Not too bad, and I would expect this to continue. I do believe Mastercard should take more precaution in its purchases as the shares don't exactly scream undervalued.

Lastly, the company has been growing its dividend for the last 7 years at an impressive rate. While the total yield is low at less than 1%, the company has been growing the dividend at a CAGR of 36%. Despite this fast pace, it still has a payout ratio of less than 20%, meaning the dividend is safe.

Valuation

Looking at valuation, we can see that Mastercard is trading at a higher multiple than its peers.

Data by YCharts

We see from the chart above that Mastercard trades with the highest forward P/E compared to peers and the lowest yield. This would suggest the stock doesn't offer value over peers. It would also suggest perhaps looking into competitors for investment.

Next, looking at the 5-year average valuation for Mastercard, we can see the stock appear overvalued.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trade at a higher than average P/S, P/E, P/CF, and P/B ratio. They also offer a lower earnings yield than they have recently. Looking at this ratio, one would not like to start a position here. I would rather enter at a 15% discount to historical averages. This would mean the shares would need to trade at forward P/E of about 22x earnings. This would imply a share price of $168. Even if it were to fall in line with its peer, Visa shares would need to be priced closer to the low $200 range or about 10% lower than here.

Conclusion

Mastercard benefits from the same trends as Visa. Yet, despite this, the shares trade at a higher valuation. This would make more sense if Mastercard growth was outpacing Visa, however, it appears this is not the case. Mastercard would be a great way to offer additional exposure to the payments processing space, however, it has to make sense from a valuation perspective. At the very least, it should be closer in line to Visa's, not above it. Investors looking to start a new position may be wise to wait for a pullback. Shares would begin to look attractive when they trade at a discount to their 5-year average and not a premium. While it may take some time for this to happen, a disappointing earnings report or slowdown in the economy could give investors the opportunity they have been waiting for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.