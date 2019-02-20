Additions To MSCI China; Tencent's Intriguing Reddit Investment

The duo and several others were also boosted by news that they would be part of a dozen Chinese companies to be added to the MSCI China Index.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, besides the discussion on the week's stock price movements, I highlight the pending addition of stocks to MSCI China Index (MCHI) at the end of February and the investment by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) in Reddit.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference during the discussions in the subsequent sections. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB, and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

Data by YCharts

A Ho-Hum Week For KWEB Masking Divergence In Chinese Internet Stocks

The KWEB ETF closed the week positive at 1.4 percent, but its share price performance was behind that of the broader market as exemplified by the S&P 500 (SPY) which climbed 2.5 percent higher, as well as peers such as the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) and First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN).

Data by YCharts

On a year-to-date basis, however, KWEB isn't doing too badly, with its share price appreciating 17 percent, on par with First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF and just a notch below that of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF. All three ETFs have performed much better than the S&P 500, which gained 11 percent in the same period.

Coming back to last week, the relatively flat performance of the KWEB ETF is masking the divergence in the stocks in the Chinese internet sector. The share price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) skyrocketed 10.0 percent while rural-focused e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) also did well with a 6.1 percent gain. Despite news of Alibaba Group's (BABA) Ant Financial agreeing to acquire British payments group WorldFirst for around $700 million, marking its biggest push into Western markets, its share price barely moved during the week.

The launch of Citi's recommendation of Pinduoduo at a Buy with a Street-high target of $36 was a catalyst for the rebound. It should be noted that despite the jump, Pinduoduo was still unable to erase the steep decline it suffered following the announcement of a secondary offering, which was exacerbated by the subsequent upsizing of the follow-on public offering. As compared to a fortnight ago, its share price is down by 8.1 percent even after factoring last week's remarkable recovery.

Another driver for the rebound at Pinduoduo, other than a result of the market deeming the post-announcement fall as an overreaction and an analyst Buy initiation, was the favorable news that MSCI has approved the inclusion of stocks with dual-class share structures into its benchmark for Chinese equities. A dozen Chinese companies will be added to the MSCI China Index at the end of February. Among those to be included are Pinduoduo, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Meituan Dianping (MEIT), Xiaomi (XI), and Bilibili (BILI).

Dual-class stocks accord superior voting power for the founders, key executives, and/or early investors and are criticized for its non-equitable arrangement at the expense of retail investors. The companies, however, argue that the structure enables the management to move quickly and flexibly, resulting in better returns for all in the long term. The affected shares climbed on the news, with Tencent Music Entertainment and Xiaomi both jumping double-digit percentages for the week.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, while Bilibili also benefited from the disclosure by Alibaba's consumer-to-consumer (C2C) e-commerce arm Taobao of a 10.8 percent stake on Thursday, its share price only closed 1.6 percent higher on a weekly basis. Even though the ownership by Taobao is a passive one, the fact that it has built a significant stake boosted market confidence for the video streaming and live-broadcasting company.

Bilibili was up as much as 10 percent for the week by Thursday but gave up much of the gains on Friday, following the cue from the Chinese stock markets after the release of a disappointing twin set of inflation data from China exposed a double whammy of both export and domestic demand weakness. Tencent Music Entertainment rose as much as 18 percent for the week before surrendering some gains to close 10 percent higher. TME found itself a recipient of an analyst upgrade. On Tuesday, Macquarie initiated coverage of the leading entertainment player at Outperform with a price target of $19.50, implying an almost 30 percent upside from the prior day's closing price.

The Underperformers For The Week; What To Make Of Tencent's Investment In Reddit?

At the other hand of the spectrum, the share prices of Tencent Holdings and NetEase (NTES) were firmly in the red. The gaming giants easily claimed the title of the worst performers amongst the top holdings of KWEB. NetEase's 5.1 percent share price decline was largely registered on Friday, amidst the Chinese economic data-led market slump.

On Monday, Reddit confirmed media reports that Tencent had led a Series D funding round that raised $300 million for the "front page of the internet". Immediately, there were worries that the Chinese investment would lead to heavy censorship on the American social forum. Fears quickly escalated to how Tencent would handle data collection, what it planned to do with the user data, and whether it would hand over information to Beijing, under pressure or voluntarily.

These concerns seemed to be blown out of proportion, given that the $150 million from Tencent would only give it a small stake of around 5 percent in Reddit, leaving founder and CEO Steve Huffman ostensibly with firm control even after the funding round. Sensible voices eventually weighed in on the matter, arguing that Reddit has already seen much censorship by existing mod teams and/or early contributors of a thread.

Supporters of the deal reasoned that the investment would help Reddit better monetize its huge user base of 330 million monthly active users ("MAU"). Comparatively, Reddit's annual revenues per user ("ARPU") is vastly inferior at $0.30 versus ARPU of $9.48 and $7.37 respectively at Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB). Without a doubt, Tencent as an expert in data analytics has the wherewithal to help Reddit unlock its full advertising potential and consequently improve its own investment returns.

I found the entire hoo-ha a little strange, given that there aren't many personal insights to be mined since Reddit users don't reveal much about their daily lives on the platform, unlike what they would on Facebook's range of products including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and its eponymous social networking site.

In addition, with so much hacking done by foreign actors including Chinese ones, I wonder why the Chinese government would need to splurge hundreds of millions of dollars getting their businesses to get their hands on data they want. Back in October last year, the Department of Homeland echoed warnings from two prominent U.S. cybersecurity companies, CrowdStrike and FireEye (FEYE), of a surge in Chinese hacking activity, apparently as the U.S.-China trade war began to heat up.

In December, the Marriott (NYSE:MAR) hotel group made public what was deemed as the second biggest data breach of all time, with the private details of up to 500 million customers exposed to hackers. Investigations pointed to a Chinese government intelligence gathering operation as possibly being behind the attack.

As if the public needed more convincing about the hacking capabilities of the Chinese, American tech magazine Wired.com published its investigative report provocatively titled "How China's Elite Hackers Stole the World's Most Valuable Secrets". The article ended with a grim warning:

"China's hackers will continue to rob the world blind at every opportunity."

Hence, perhaps we are over-thinking business moves, particularly when Chinese names are involved, amid the heightened scrutiny and extensive media coverage on Huawei. In any case, if there is anything of significant consequence or sinister about the Tencent investment, I believe we can be rest assured President Trump's administration will do its job to reject the deal. In early January last year, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma's plan to acquire money transfer company MoneyGram (MGI) was thwarted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The government panel blocked it over national security concerns.

To me, the Reddit deal is just another piece of the diversification strategy following the game-approval-freeze scare last year, leading to its major restructuring and broadening of revenue sources.

Market Outlook

The anticipated announcement of quarterly results at iQIYI (IQ) did not materialize, and investors continue to be left waiting. There is a greater certainty at its major shareholder, Baidu (BIDU), which is expected to release its earnings on February 21.

Besides the trade and inflation data announced last week, we also had the figures for new yuan loans, outstanding loan growth, total social financing, and M2 money supply. All four categories saw a positive surprise against consensus estimates, signaling a better environment than the market had forecasted. In particular, the M2 money supply better-than-expected performance bodes well for the outlook. According to the definition provided by Investopedia:

M2 as a measurement of the money supply is a critical factor in the forecasting of issues like inflation. Inflation and interest rates have major ramifications for the general economy, as these heavily influence employment, consumer spending, business investment, currency strength and trade balances."

This week, the economic calendar is thin, with just the vehicle sales numbers and house price index for January. The following week would be more exciting, as we have the Chinese industrial profits data, both the NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for February, as well as the Caixin manufacturing PMI. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, FB, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.