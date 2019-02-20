Bear Creek Mining: Greatly Outperforming The Sector To Begin The New Year

From the perspective of risk vs. reward, caution is advised moving forward since shares of BCEKF are racing ahead, but fundamentally not much has changed.

The company's flagship project, Corani, is still uneconomic at today's silver price, and will need much higher metal prices to become feasible.

Silver is still mired in the $16/oz trading range but sentiment is quickly improving and leveraged plays like Bear Creek Mining are beginning to capture attention from investors.

Although it's still way too early to definitively declare that a bull market in precious metals is back in full force, the recent share price performance of a select few junior miners clearly indicates that investor sentiment is starting to come roaring back to start off the new year.

In particular, the surge off of recent 52-week lows for some silver companies, such as Bear Creek Mining (OTCPK:BCEKF), has been especially noteworthy.

Bear Creek Mining is currently trading at C$1.73/share.

In fact, shares of BCEKF are up an astounding 66.35% year-to-date, already.

Other noteworthy silver stand-outs include:

Alexco Resource (AXU) up 46.82%.

MAG Silver (MAG) up 27.95%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) up 19.65%.

All of this relative "outperformance" from the mining stocks is coming off the backdrop of the silver price still "stuck" at ~$16/oz (currently trading at $16.05/oz).

Source: Silverprice.org

The spot price of silver was previously rejected upon hitting $16/oz, so we will see if it's different this time around.

Source: Silverprice.org

Granted, the price of silver has experienced a strong uptrend in its own right, rising ~15% since bottoming out around ~$14/oz in November 2018.

Silver Miners Are Leading The Way

Still, fundamentally speaking, it would seem rather miraculous why the aforementioned silver miners ought to be outpacing the spot price of silver so greatly, presently, unless they were indeed signaling to the market that a major shift to the next bull rally/market in precious metals was underway.

If we look at the gold-to-silver ratio, it's still mired closer to its 52-week highs than lows, above 80 (last closing at 84.19) and a far cry away from falling below 65 (which is what happened during the heat of the last bull run in precious metals that began in earnest in early 2016).

Source: Goldprice.org

In other words, the evidence suggests that if this current rally isn't owed mostly (or entirely) due to the typical "seasonality strength" displayed by precious metals in Q1 of a given year, whenever the next turn up occurs, silver should have a lot of room to run if the gold-to-silver ratio is to revert back to historic norms (a rather seismic move from silver is needed just to get back to 2016 levels of ~65-70).

For speculators, then, the premise of a rising silver price presents much appeal in regards to injecting capital into highly leveraged companies that in theory should provide superior returns to the upside.

Enter Bear Creek Mining.

Bear Creek Mining

Last time around, when I covered Bear Creek Mining ~3 years ago, shares were trading at ~C$1.25/share, before blasting off to ~C$3.70/share by the middle of summer.

In fact, for 2016, shares of BCEKF produced an astounding 437.9% return from January 1 to August 1.

The above chart represents the type of outperformance that can occur for these silver miners when sentiment returns to precious metals with full force, and currently, the rapid ascent in share price for many of these stocks loudly suggests that the market is anticipating silver breaking out to the upside in the near future.

Silver can be an extremely volatile asset class, and again looking back to the last bull run, the spot price bottomed around ~$13.60/oz in December 2015 before going on a tear and hitting an interim peak ~$21/oz in August 2016; that's a staggering 54% rise in less than a full year.

In the case of Bear Creek Mining, not too much has changed for the company in recent years, and it's still primarily focused on advancing its Corani silver/lead/zinc project through to production.

The most recent mineral reserves and resources report shows that the Corani project contains 225 million ounces of silver in the Proven and Probable category, with silver equivalent ounces (AgEq) of 446 million ounces.

Source: Bear Creek Mining February 2019 Corporate Presentation

Also worth noting, the Phase 1 Detailed Engineering work from 2017 revealed that although Corani is a massive deposit that hosts a lot of silver ounces, the project economics simply don't look too promising at today's current silver price of ~$16/oz.

The after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) checks in at $404 million with an after-tax IRR of just 15.1%, assuming the following base case metals prices:

Silver at $18/oz

Lead at $0.95/lb

Zinc at $1.10/lb

The assumed metals prices for lead and zinc seem reasonable enough, with lead currently trading at $0.92/lb (more or less inline) and zinc at $1.19/lb (higher than the assumed price of $1.10/lb).

Source: InfoMine

Source: InfoMine

On the other hand, with silver, the metal price is still currently $2/oz below the base case assumption used in the Detailed Engineering report (which is not a trivial amount).

Source: Bear Creek Mining February 2019 Corporate Presentation

So, a project like Corani is an "optionality play," an industry term for mineral deposits that are not economic at today's metals prices (i.e. cannot reasonably be expected to be able to generate free cash flow if put into production).

In the context of a bear market, companies such as Bear Creek tend to underperform to the downside, but can drastically outperform to the upside, and as stated by the company itself:

Corani NPV increases approximately US$112 million for every $1 increase in silver price (with proportional increases in lead and zinc).

For the Corani project to receive serious consideration for the green light to put into production, though, it will probably require a silver price ~$25/oz range.

As highlighted in the Detailed Engineering report of 2017, even after assuming a silver price of $17.81/oz, lead price of $1.02/lb, and zinc price of $1.40/lb, Corani can still produce an after-tax IRR of "only" 18%.

Source: Bear Creek Mining February 2017 Detailed Engineering Report

To have any kind of margin for error built in, no doubt, Corani will need higher metals prices to offer a more compelling IRR to present to prospective lenders/financiers.

Shares of BCEKF are no doubt a few steps ahead of the current silver price, having already risen 66.35% to start off 2019. As such, the growing expectation from the market is clearly to see the spot price of silver advancing to new highs and breaking free from its confined trading range in recent years (which may or may not actually happen).

Obviously, though, the surge in share price of BCEKF should not be attributed to underlying fundamentals, as Corani is not only a very advanced-stage and proven project at this juncture, but there hasn't been any noteworthy news released by the company in recent months.

Source: Bear Creek Mining News Releases

Source: Bear Creek Mining News Releases

Certainly, none of the news releases shown above are justifying why such bullish sentiment is building up in a company like Bear Creek Mining. But as already mentioned earlier, this newfound interest in silver miners is not exclusive to only Bear Creek Mining, and many other silver companies are currently shining most brightly.

Arguably, because a project like Corani contains so many silver ounces and offers so much leverage to a rising silver price ($112 million increase in NPV per $1/oz rise in the silver price), speculators are positioning themselves in a name like Bear Creek in hopes of scoring another breathtaking win (triple-digit returns, similar to 2016, or perhaps aiming for even more).

However, caution is warranted at this time, as the market cap of Bear Creek Mining has now shot up to ~C$178 million, which is quite rich for a company that still needs even higher metals prices in order to justify attempting to put their project into production.

Peer Comparison (Almaden Minerals)

In contrast, for example, a company like Almaden Minerals (AAU) also has an advanced-stage project (albeit, more of a gold/silver hybrid), Ixtaca, that is currently trading at ~C$112 million.

Not an "apples vs. apples" comparison, by any means, but Ixtaca does contain Proven and Probable reserves of AqEq 189 million ounces (Corani contains AgEq of 446 million ounces)

Source: Almaden Minerals January 2019 Corporate Presentation

Based on the Feasibility Study released in December 2018, the project economics are also noticeably better for Ixtaca, relative to Corani, as well.

Source: Almaden Minerals December 2018 Press Release

Ixtaca features an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $310 million, with an after-tax IRR of 42%, assuming base case gold price of $1,275/oz (currently trading at $1,344/oz) and a silver price of $17/oz.

Further, initial CAPEX required for Corani is a substantially higher, estimated at $585 million, whereas Ixtaca needs a more modest $174 million.

Capital Structure And Financials

With that said, much credit should be given to the Bear Creek management team, in regards to financing, as the company has been very disciplined (perhaps even lucky in timing) with their approach, raising much of the company's working capital during periods of immense strength, as opposed to blowing out their treasury and having to tap into the equity markets at 52 week lows and also being forced to issue lots of dilutive warrants (i.e. full warrants), as a sweetener to secure funding.

The last financing brought in C$30 million at C$3.00/share (a share price 73% higher than today's share price of $1.73/share).

Source: Bear Creek Mining July 2016 Press Release

As a consequence, Bear Creek only has 103.1 million shares outstanding, which likely helps considerably during periods of strength (like now) and lets the share price climb with minimal "overhang."

The company has a decent amount of cash in the bank, C$4.573 million, according to the most recent financial statement on SEDAR, and importantly, received $30.4 million in arbitration for settlement of the Santa Ana (a project and claims in which the company previously held) dispute.

Source: SEDAR

In the short term, Bear Creek appears reasonably cashed up and not in desperate need to raise more working capital, although to proceed with construction of Corani, the company still needs to secure a large chunk of capital for initial CAPEX (and contingencies).

Conclusion

The silver bulls are back and many silver miners are ripping higher, with certain companies like Bear Creek Mining significantly outperforming its market peers, and to an even larger degree, the spot price of silver itself.

Shares of BCEKF are up an impressive 66.35% so far this year, while silver is still doing battle in the $16/oz range (and up only a modest 3.3%, in comparison). With a current market cap of ~C$178 million and the company still needing an appreciably higher silver price to make the economics of its Corani project viable, it would appear that the stock is ahead of the market at this time.

As a speculator who previously got into the Bear Creek story early on in 2016 and subsequently witnessed the share price of BCEKF rise in the triple digits as the bull market in precious metals unfolded, I can certainly appreciate the immense appeal such a highly leveraged "optionality play" offers investors. Nevertheless, at the same time, I must also be cognizant of the fact that the spot price of silver is still "stuck" in the $16/oz range, and will need to rise significantly from here in order to justify the current market cap of BCEKF.

For now, speculators who were fortunate enough to pick the bottom and time their entry point(s) at/near the 52-week lows for BCEKF are no doubt rejoicing, and now may be an opportune time to book some profits. A cautious approach seems prudent at this time since many silver miners (especially Bear Creek) have so far greatly outpaced the metal itself in overall performance, and furthermore, it's a good reminder that no bull market in precious metals is ever entirely smooth sailing; there will certainly be lots more volatility ahead, even if the underlying trend is up.

Similar to the story in early 2016, silver is starting to wake up, and so is this bear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.