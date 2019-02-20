Market Volatility Bulletin: Recession Indicator Thrusts Higher, While Realized Vol Flushes To Three-Month Lows

VXXB implied vol is nearing a region where it could make good sense to start thinking about long-VXXB vol (maybe not outright long VXXB).

Market Intro

CNBC: 8:44AM EST

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) managed a rebound after yesterday's rather mild dip after President Trump intoned that the March trade deadline might be more of a soft benchmark than a 'magical date'.

S&P futures in the pre-market demonstrated little in the way of intrigue... volatility is on the decline in a big way, with spot VIX currently a hair under 15.

CNBC

The Fed minutes from the January meeting will be released today. Will there be any statements about reducing Quantitative Tightening? This could be a potential market mover.

Thoughts On Volatility

Better to look for news from a variety of different sources and vantage points and then make up your own mind. I like to read what permabears, permabulls, and everyone in between have to say. People with extreme perspectives on markets can make you aware about systemic problems (or solutions) that are perhaps not right around the corner, but nonetheless topics that are good to have on your radar.

I find it fascinating how quickly this recession indicator has risen in the past. The slope of our current ascent appears to be steepening, which is not a good sign. We do not have that far to go to achieve the ominous '28' reading. US stocks are by several metrics on the expensive side, which I take as meaning high growth and relatively low risk.

Vol is most certainly falling at a rapid clip over the last six weeks or so... but we may be finding an area where it has difficulty managing further declines for any appreciable length of time.

Term Structure

The VX term structure is exhibiting modest contango, and roll yield favors vol shorts here (SVXY, ZIV). More importantly, however, is that VIX9D and pretty much every measure of realized vol rest well below the term structure, which likely won't be able to go very long without succumbing to downward pressure.

For those who utilize VX spreads, I'd say the going long the M2 and short the M3 or M4 could make decent sense here if you're inclined to take a long stance. The underlying SPX is getting pretty quiet, and the roll yield on the M1 could get ugly before long (granted, there's plenty of time remaining on the M1 contract before expiration).

The pitch of the VIX decent is flattening out here. I don't see much in the pattern calling for an abrupt resurgence. My take is that more and more you'll need to see a resuscitation of realized SPX vol in order to get any buy-in from spot VIX.

And that's absolutely possible, even if it does not directly insinuate a return to last quarter's full-on thrashing. Even in 2017 there were episodes of volatility that were pretty tradable for longs (mid March through mid April of that year, for instance).

MarketChameleon.com - VXXB implied and historical vol

The volume on VXXB options has done a great job catching on as the new product took the place of its innovative forebear, the VXX. Unsurprisingly, vol on this unleveraged long product is keeping step with falling realized volatility.

The implied vol here (on decent volume) is some of the lowest we've seen in the last year. Note that realized vol hit a fifty-two week low considerably less than the current reading, but implied vol on the product refused to budge back in that same time frame (around September). Downside on a long-vol position (not necessarily the same as an outright long position) in VXXB may be pretty limited here.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Atom&Humber made some excellent observations in the most recent MVB, and I strongly advise you head there and see what it is he had to say.

There does seem to be significant incongruity between sharply falling vol while the NY Fed's Recession Indicator (shown earlier) is catapulting higher. And I definitely agree that US stocks are by almost no metric what you might call outright 'cheap'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.