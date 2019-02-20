Will The Granite Oil Dream Crash Again?

Over the last three years, this stock has consistently dropped since the spinoff.

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) split off from DeeThree corporation with high hopes of an income vehicle. Clearly those hopes have been crushed.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website February 18, 2019

As shown above this stock has basically had a one way direction since the spin-off. Simply put, management has been unable to meet their own forecasts time and again.

That has not always been the fault of management. After all, the first thing that happened after the spin-off was the oil price crash. That crash put a lot of pressure on many forecasts. Still this management never came to grips publicly with the challenges of the current oil reservoir.

Granite Oil is an Alberta, Canada producer. It is a secondary recovery expert with extremely low costs. But secondary recovery also means that the production should be a low decline profile. Clearly the production decline is far better than the unconventional crowd. But production has failed to meet goals time and again.

The first clue to what lie ahead was the dividend raise back in 2015. Back then management was confident enough to pay out 100% of spare cash. Such a strategy leaves little room for error. One significant and sustained oil price fluctuation and the dividend could be in serious danger. The stock chart above demonstrates how that strategy worked out. The company receives pricing based upon the WCS price of oil and when the differential widened, then the income model had to go in the garbage can.

Original Forecast

Below are some of the original assumptions from a couple of years back.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: February, 2016 website presentation. All slide costs in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise.

Management originally figured they had a relatively bullet-proof income plan a back in 2016. At the time the company was hedged, so the lower oil prices allowed the dividend to survive. Of course not long after this oil prices were to rally but a funny thing happened.

By 2017 (second quarter), crude oil production had dropped to 2858 barrels of oil per day. Management was now re-injecting the gas produced to maintain well pressure. That innocuous beginning led to one disappointment after another.

Later on, shareholders would learn that management needed to purchase gas in addition to the gas produced to maintain well pressure. In fact several compressors were purchased for the injector wells that appear to have exceeded the initial expectations of management.

In fiscal year 2017, Granite Oil drilled 9 wells. Yet production declined to 2598 BOD and 2668 BOED for fiscal year 2017. The worst was yet to come as the company had to stop drilling to survive. So production spiraled downward. This was atypical of secondary recovery projects.

Current Forecast

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Granite Oil Corporate Presentation December, 2018

Production has now declined far beyond management expectations. Recovery was supposed to be maximized by optimizing well pressure through proper injection. Despite increasing the injection plan far beyond initial projections, it appears that this reservoir is still challenging the company engineers.

That is really not all that unusual in this business. Sometimes it takes years to figure out the proper way to do things. Despite the fact that this company has a fair amount of acreage and at least in theory lots of potential reserves, the initial dividend (income) model was a warning that this company was not going to be growing anytime soon.

But the history clearly calls into question the growth cited above for the current forecast. If in the past management could not grow drilling 9 wells, then how do they expect to stabilize production by drilling 2 wells and then growing production drilling 5 wells? Clearly management has a lot of explaining to do so the shareholders and the market understands.

The last three years have clearly not been kind to the Canadian oil industry. On the other hand, this company has not met a single projection in its short history.

The latest issuance of shares brings the total shares outstanding to 40 million. The January 19, 2019 press release mentions the issuance of about another 1 million shares to raise less than C$500,000 and that came on top of another 3 million shares issued in December. If the cash flow shown above was reasonably certain, than those shares would not have needed to be issued. This company has more than ample credit though management often self limits the credit line.

Periodic share issuances have kept the balance sheet in reasonably good shape. However shares outstanding have also increased from those periodic issuance of shares to about 40 million now from the original 30 million at the spin-off. That limits the potential for future capital gains until management has a handle on the oil reservoir issues.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Granite Oil Corporate Presentation December, 2018

The favorable economics shown above have never made their way to the bottom line. A payback that fast should send cash flow surging to the point that this company wants to expand operations and pay a decent dividend. What appears to happen is that the infrastructure to back up these wells costs too much and is too undependable for this whole scenario to happen as shown above.

The result has been steadily declining production instead of the profits one would normally envision from such a slide.

Serious damage to the company profitability was definitely done when the WCS differential to WTI widened during the past year. This company was small enough that it probably took the brunt of the problem. Lack of drilling and funds for more trial and error during these early stages may have been critical to the company. In addition, the company really had no bargaining power during the takeaway capacity issues.

Realistic Forecast

Can Granite Oil ever realize the potential of its leases? Investors are also wondering if the market will run out of patience before management finds a profitable solution to current production issues. Some reservoirs are just that challenging. This management could at some point be forced to sell to a larger player with more resources.

On paper Michael Kabanuk (President and CEO) has the experience to overcome the current challenges. The problem is that Granite Oil is heavily dependent upon one asset. So the fortunes of the stock depend heavily upon profitability and production results. This company has yet to really show a meaningful operational profit since the spin-off.

In the past, spending C$15 million or more in capex did not stabilize production. Yet now management contends they can stabilize production on about half that amount. Management then intends to grow production on a capex that is still smaller than the past.

Do not get me wrong. I have long been a Granite Oil fan and currently have a long position in the shares. But I do not believe that a meaningful rally of these shares will happen until management demonstrates that it can meet its own forecasts for a meaningful period of time.

Reservoirs that demonstrate all kinds of unexpected challenges such as this one can be very trying on investors wallets. So the future here is very far from clear. In fact, a conservative vision is called for. This company clearly needs decent oil pricing until it can figure out how to accurately predict production.

Summary

Here was the last full summary that shareholders reviewed. That summary was not very pretty.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Granite Oil Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Press Release

Back in 2017 Granite Oil drilled 9 wells and production still decreased as shown above. Supposedly management has now solved that problem. But shareholders have yet to see a sustained production increase. Management now needs to state what is different and why it will work this time. Clearly the strategy of drilling a few wells has not worked in the past. Secondly, management needs to state why production declines so quickly when the reserve report is going in the other direction. Such a condition implies costly reserves that will not be recovered.

Now, with the apparent WCS discount back to a more reasonable level, maybe this management will be able to prove to the market that the original strategy will work. But if the first 3 to 4 years are any indication so far, the results are not very encouraging. So this security needs to be a long term gamble that management can accomplish its original goals. Until then, don't expect this stock to move much.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Granite Oil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXOCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.