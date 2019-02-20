Stay Away From The Crude Oil ETN

Over the last month, holders of VelocityShares Long Crude ETN (UWT) have seen a strong return to their holdings. With share prices increasing by nearly 20%, investors have started to recoup some of the losses seen over the last year.

In this article, I am going to argue that investors should seek to not extrapolate current returns into the future but should rather take a step back and examine UWT with fresh eyes. It is my belief that the current rally in UWT is simply short covering and naïve buying interest and that the underlying fundamental and technical theme remains bearish.

When examining UWT, one of the first things investors should consider is the construction of the ETN itself. UWT is a triple leveraged instrument which seeks to follow three times the daily return of the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index Excess Return. This index is comprised of futures in two different months. In general, futures converge to spot prices which means that market structure can sizably impact an instrument with stock-like features that follows a basket of futures contracts.

In the chart below, you can see the impact of this relationship.

When the market is in backwardation (as it was in June through August), front month futures trade higher than futures in later months. In an environment like this, a position rolled to prompt will generally increase in value as futures (which are a lower price) converge to a prompt price which is higher. In backwardation, it generally pays to hold instruments like UWT to capture this effect.

Unfortunately, as you can see in the chart above, backwardation has progressively weakened throughout the last 8 months. We started with a front-month backwardation of nearly $4/bbl and since then we have seen the market flip into contango. When the market is in contango, the opposite of the above situation occurs. Front contracts trade lower than later months which means that if futures converge to spot, they will be decreasing in value on a relative basis. This relationship can be seen clearly in the chart above – UWT has weakened and sold off in direct correlation with the market structure. The meaningful impact for investors is clear: as long as the market remains in contango, expect bearish headwinds to dominate UWT simply on the mechanics of the instrument itself.

When contango is in the market, it generally means something basic and fundamental: oversupply. You see, if front month futures are trading under futures in later months, this implies that the immediate supply and demand equation is less tight than in later months. Given the presence of a backwardated market which completely reversed into contango, this strongly suggests that the crude market is very weak. This picture can be easily seen in the fundamentals.

Primarily, overall crude stocks remain oversupplied as measured by the distance of the recent inventory figures from the 5-year average.

This picture becomes even more clear when you graph only that relationship: current crude stocks minus the 5-year average for the date of which the stocks were reported.

This chart is giving a very clear picture: the market is not only oversupplied, but this relationship of oversupply is growing. Since September, we have seen inventories begin increasing relative to their 5-year average and they have shown little sign of slowing despite news headlines like Saudi production cuts and Venezuelan sanctions.

The picture becomes even starker when you overlay the market structure.

We have already shown that the share price of UWT is directly related to the market structure of WTI futures. In this picture, we can see that market structure of WTI futures is directly related to the level of over or under supply seen in the markets. The peak of undersupply occurred in July of last year – an event which was marked by a strong rally in front futures versus back futures. Since then, supply has steadily overwhelmed demand and structure has weakened. This relationship has continued unabated since last September and there is very little on the horizon to actually ease this situation.

For investors of UWT, it pays to stay away from the stock until inventories normalize. For an actionable plan, I would suggest not looking to go long UWT until we see at least a month straight of tightening inventories versus the 5-year average. We have to see the market start to come into balance before a trade or investment in the instrument makes sense. UWT’s market returns are directly tied to market structure and market structure is directly tied to fundamentals – and the fundamentals remain bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.