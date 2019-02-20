Added ICLN To My Dividend Portfolio

This ETF could be a good addition even if the markets turn red again.

The analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics regarding the fastest growing occupations caught my eyes a couple of weeks ago.

Though this research is from 2017, it was very clear that the highest projected growth was in two professions that are related to green energy: Solar and Wind.

When examining the Solar Energy Industries Association’s forecast for the coming years, it seems that indeed there is still more potential for Solar PhotoVoltaic systems.

The thing is that the growth in the U.S. is only a small portion of the story, as the IEA Agency study from 2018 showed that in 2017 the U.S. was less than 20% of the global capacity. Asia in general and specifically China led the installation growth.

Why ICLN?

This growing trend of alternative energy will most likely continue in the next few years as cost and productivity of these panels is expected to go down.

When searching for an investment vehicle that has a global exposure I scanned through the different green energy ETFs.

ETFdb.com proposed 10 relevant ETFs.

The performance in the recent year demonstrated that there was a significant difference between the different ETFs. Only four demonstrated a positive return: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy Portfolio ETF (PBW), iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN), VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (GEX) and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN).

When looking at the dividend yield these ETFs deliver, ILCN was the only one above 2% yearly return.

ICLN’s historical dividend distribution seems to be fluctuating through the years, but with the expected growth in the business I would expect the dividend to grow in the coming years.

When compering ICLN's performance to the overall market's (represented by SPY) from the recent bottom that was marked at Christmas Eve, it is clear that ICLN delivered a stronger recovery by almost 5%.

When looking at the ETF's performance since 2015 it seems that it was trending in a narrow range, between $8 to $10. Could it move upwards from this range? If business would continue to grow there is no reason to assume that it would not break this ceiling in the long term.

In term of managerial fees, ICLN was found to hold relatively low fees at 0.47% per year. Almost the lowest in the list.

In term of holdings, the ETF seems to be very diversified with global exposure. This is very appealing to me based on the expected growth with is expected to take place across all continents.

The biggest holding is Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-Cemig ADR which operates in Brazil. Then there is Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA from Spain, Vestas Wind Systems A/S from Denmark and the list goes on with companies that operates in China, Australia and, of course, the U.S.

Here is a list of the major holdings in the ETF:

I initiated a first position at $9.6 as it could break through, especially if the Crude oil price would continue to march upwards towards $60 and beyond.

In any case my plan is to add more if it redraw back to the levels of $8.

Conclusions:

In order to get exposure to the Green energy mega trend with a global exposure I decided to add ICLN to my portfolio at the price of $9.6.

The 2.4% distribution seems to be safe and I expect it to grow in the years to come as breakthrough technologies would reduce the cost of production.

The next couple of weeks and even months are going to be very challenging as the market's direction would be influenced by the trade talks. This could be treated as an opportunity.

My plan is to hold it for the long term and in the event that another massive correction would hit the sector I would try to add more shares as it get closer to the low end of the range, meaning towards the price of $8.

Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICLN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!