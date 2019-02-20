Transocean: All Too Quiet On The Ocean Front

The industry is well-known for its high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion of your portfolio.

Net debt is about $7.82 billion as of December 31, 2018, which is a substantial increase from $4.7 billion the same quarter a year ago.

Transocean's total revenues in 4Q 2018 increased to $748 million from $629 million in the same period of 2017. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $186 million.

Transocean - The Deepwater Asgard. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, Transocean (RIG) is the only offshore driller that I can consider financially stable even if we can always worry about the debt level, thanks to a record backlog of $12.2 billion as of 02/18/2019. I own the company stock long term, and it represents the most substantial investment in this offshore drilling sector for me and my family portfolio.

The primary reason for supporting this long-term investment is quite simple and rests on the fact that even if the industry is sailing through a period of tough headwinds, Transocean will survive and eventually thrive again.

The fact is that the industrial world is addicted to oil and needs more of it, year after year.

Despite the US Shale boom and its impact on exploration CapEx, it will be a time when oil operators will be forced to go back and search for vast oil and gas reserves where it is still possible to find them, and it is the deep water. However, the industry is well-known for its high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 30% - of your RIG position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook. RIG fluctuates in correlation with the oil prices; this is a fact, even so, the oil prices should not be what drives growth for this sector, at least directly.

Jeremy Thigpen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Looking now to the macro oil market, the end of year decline in oil prices certainly dampened the enthusiasm that we built throughout the first three quarters of 2018. However, it's important to remember that much of what drove that enthusiasm around the long-awaited market correction remains unchanged. Breakeven economics for our customers' offshore projects are now consistently below $50 per barrel with the most imminent project at or below $40 per barrel.

He said also:

We are currently replacing just one of every two barrels currently produced offshore and that number decreases to one of three barrels when averaging production over the last three years. With estimates for annual worldwide oil demand growth generally ranging between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day, the current level of offshore activity must increase materially to keep pace.

Fleet status and backlog snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the February fleet status published on Seeking Alpha.

The contract backlog is now $12.2 billion, including Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW.

Below is the backlog repartition between drillships and semi-submersibles.

One definite parameter that differentiates the company to all the other offshore drillers is that Transocean has a backlog of nearly $6 billion with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - The company doesn't own any jack-ups. In the Q4 conference call, the company indicated that the Submersible Eirik Raude would be retired.

Also in furtherance to our fleet strategy, we announced the retirement of eight older, less marketable assets in 2018 and just recently announced our intention to retire the Ocean Rig Paros and as of yesterday we have decided to also retire the Ocean Rig Eirik Raude.

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 29 15 2 12 0 Cold stacked/idle 15 9 1 0 5 New build rigs - with no contract 3 3 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm deal 2 1 0 1 (33%) 0 Total 49 28 3 11 5

Note: On September 4, 2018, Transocean and Ocean Rig UDW have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Transocean was valued at approximately $2.7 billion, inclusive of Ocean Rig's net debt.

Transocean - 4Q'18 and Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 0.94 0.90 0.97 0.79 0.75 0.81 0.63 0.66 0.79 0.816 0.748 Net Income in $ Million 82 229 223 91 −1,690 −1,417 −111 -210 -1,135 -409 -242 EBITDA $ Million 433 572 604 414 −1,368 −922 196 219 -665 -49 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 8.7% 25.3% 22.8% 11.5% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.22 0.62 0.58 0.23 −4.32 −3.62 −0.28 -0.48 -2.46 -0.88 -0.48 Cash from operations in $ Million 207 440 633 184 319 384 257 103 3 214 238 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million 2,431 1,737 1,344 1,098 776 658 111 53 39 48 44 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −251 194 361 62 183 256 146 50 -36 166 194 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 2.153 2.534 3.052 3.093 2.471 2.717 2.969 2.862 2.506 2.307 2.160 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 8.22 8.26 8.46 8.40 7.36 7.27 7.40 9.86 9.70 9.33 9.98 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 365 365 373 390 391 391 391 438 462 463 468 Backlog 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 RIG Backlog in $ billion 13.7 12.2 11.3 10.8 10.2 9.4 12.8 12.5 11.7 11.5 12.2

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues

Transocean's total revenues in 4Q 2018 increased to $748 million from $629 million in the same period of 2017. The company generated adjusted normalized EBITDA of $186 million on $748 million in adjusted normalized revenue with a ratio of 30%. Net income was minus $242 million or $0.48 per share.

Cash and short-term investments were $2.160 billion at the end of the quarter with total liquidity at $5.160 billion - including the company's $3 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $238 million, up from $214 million in the prior quarter.

The company did not meet investors' expectation for the fourth quarter, and the loss in adjusted earnings was slightly higher than what the street expected. The adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.34 per share instead of $0.24. The adverse weather in December off the coast of Canada was the primary reason indicated by the company. Jeremy Thigpen said:

despite two extended downtime events to start the year and one extended weather-related downtime event to end the year,

2 - Free cash flow I regularly indicate free cash flow as a fundamental element that should always be analyzed when assessing long-term investment sustainability.

RIG has generated positive free cash flow of $374 million in 2018 (free cash flow per share is $0.80,) which is impressive considering the state of the offshore drilling. I am sure some investors wrongly believe that the company had negative free cash flow, and it is indispensable to correct this misconception.

Thus, RIG is still passing the FCF test.

3- Net debt Net debt is about $7.82 billion as of December 31, 2018, which is a substantial increase from $4.7 billion the same quarter a year ago, due to the Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig acquisitions. Mark May, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We ended the fourth quarter with a total liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion and $1 billion of undrawn revolving credit from our revolving credit facility. Earlier this month, we completed a successful cash tender offer in which we repurchased a total of $509 million of debt maturities between 2020 and 2023. After this cash tender offer, we accessed the debt capital markets by issuing $550 million of senior notes attributable at Deepwater Poseidon with a 2027 maturity.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean had a very busy 2018 with two major acquisitions which reshaped the company quite profoundly and confirmed its number one position in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment.

Furthermore, the company has established a sharp image of quality, efficiency, and reliability which is often seen as an example to follow. The recent contract signed with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) about the ADC system on five more HS-HE rigs is illustrating this critical fact. Jeremy Thigpen noted:

the tool has proved so successful that one of our IOC customers has opted to discontinue its longstanding relationship with a third party providing commercial rig performance monitoring services in favor of supplementing their own internal performance monitoring tools with our efficiency dashboard and we are in conversations with other customers who are seriously considering a similar transition. Additionally during 2018, we were pleased to sign Master Service Agreements with Equinor, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips and unsurprisingly all quickly led to contracts that further contributed to our backlog. After signing the MSA with Equinor, we exercised multiple options for the Transocean Spitsbergen and secured the maiden contract for the Transocean Norge.

According to Jeremy Thigpen, as many as 90 offshore projects FID could materialize in 2019. It is a sharp increase from the 51 FIDs sanctioned in 2018. It would validate that the floater's segment is in the early stages of recovery. However, I am not so sure the real healing that demands the industry frantically has been set in motion yet. What I call real improvement would translate to a noticeable increase in contract backlog, coupled with better daily rates, both of which haven't occurred besides constrained in some specific regions.

The real problem that I have singled out and may prolong this "in-limbo" situation for the Offshore Industry is the constant drag effect of the US shale which requires a large sustaining CapEx due to its nature. It is not a death sentence, but it is a significant slowdown that will take time and patience to overcome, especially with highly volatile oil prices.

I am afraid that 2019 will be another year of waiting for "convincing signs" of a turnaround that may or may not come depending on the future oil prices. However, I am confident that Transocean will continue to survive this unsettling period. Look at this company statement:

We ended the fourth quarter with a total liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 billion and $1 billion of undrawn revolving credit from our revolving credit facility.

It is the key takeaway that investors and long-term shareholders should heed most exclusively. It is a perfect trading situation but not appealing for a long-term accumulation.

Technical analysis for short-term to mid-term trading

RIG is forming a descending channel pattern with line support in blue in the chart and line resistance at $9 (I recommend selling about 25% of your position at this level unless oil prices turn bullish, which is not likely).

Descending channel patterns are considered short-term bearish, which means that the market is expecting RIG to re-test immediate support at $8 (light buying recommended) and could eventually break out on the downside to retest the bottom at $6.50 (double bottom - at which point RIG should be accumulated).

In short, RIG is trading in correlation with the oil prices, and any weakness in that sector means a more significant gap for the offshore drillers which have not demonstrated enough strength on their own. Thus, watch future oil prices and act quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.