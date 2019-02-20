Dubai - Surviving The Next Global Recession

Dubai's leverage has only grown since the last bailout in late 2009 from 103% of GDP in Dec 2010 to approximately 110% of GDP in Dec 2017.

Dubai’s highly leveraged and cyclical economy is in the midst of a slowdown due to the fall out of weak crude oil prices on its hydrocarbon exporting neighbors.

The year 2009 was a watershed in the history of Dubai, a major tourist destination, financial center and logistical hub of the Middle East, when its debt-financed economic boom blew-up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The damage was contained with the intervention of the government of neighboring Abu Dhabi emirate which bailed out the government of Dubai and the business enterprises owned by its ruling family which were engaged in high stakes capacity-building financed with debt.

Ten years on, Dubai has not been able to fully recover from that episode as it gears up for a second roll-over of the support package. More importantly, with an economic recession lurking on the horizon in the next few years, Dubai remains vulnerable to a financial shock due to its high leverage and cyclical economy.

Courtesy: Emaar Properties

Gauging the stock market barometer

Dubai’s stock market (DFM General Index) trading at five-year low is reflecting these risks. Dubai stocks also feature in the United Arab Emirates country ETF, iShares MSCI UAE (NASDAQ: UAE) which has been on a losing streak, declining 7.7% in the past three months and 13.8% in the past one year.

A Cyclical Economy

The emirate of Dubai, the best-known member of the United Arab Emirates, has an economy driven by three engines – tourism, logistics and real estate. This is in contrast to the rest of its neighbors who being major crude oil and natural gas exporters have hydrocarbon- dominated economies. To a large extent, Dubai’s economic fortunes are also influenced by crude oil prices as a higher level of affluence of its neighbors leads to more regional tourism, retail spending and investment in real estate. Since 2015, Dubai’s economy has been slowing down in tandem with the softness in crude oil market.

Source: Emirates NBD Bank Investor Presentation, February 2019

Lets have a deeper look at the three facets of Dubai’s economy and how a slowdown is becoming manifest.

Tourist arrivals stagnating

Dubai is a major global tourist destination, more so in the Middle East and South Asia region, due to its impressive tourist infrastructure and pro-tourist policies. Dubai also offers a respite from the life style restrictions (entertainment and alcohol etc) to many in the Middle East region. However, tourism is not an all-weather industry and international travel gets impacted first when regional/global economy goes into a slide. We can see this at play in Dubai where growth in tourist arrivals has come to a halt with Jan-Nov 2018 tourist arrivals inching up only 0.4% compared to 6% growth in 2017.

Source: IMF Chapter IV Report, January 2019

Tourists drive Dubai’s hospitality and retail sectors which are under strain now with hotel occupancy and hotel room rates declining. There is no available data on retail spending but given the slowdown in tourist arrivals, it is likely to be weak.

Source:Emirates NBD Bank Investor Presentation, February 2019

Logistics volumes peaking

Leveraging its history as a trading port, Dubai has positioned itself as the logistics hub of the Persian Gulf with Emirates Airlines and Jebel Ali Port as its centerpieces. Again, airline traffic and trade flows are cyclical in nature and are exhibiting a slowdown in global economy. Moreover, Dubai has lost some logistics business due to Qatar boycott which has in response diverted its trade volumes to the port of Sohar in Oman.

Source:Emirates NBD Bank Investor Presentation, February 2019

Real estate prices falling

Dubai became a destination for real estate investment when it opened its property sector to foreigners in 2002 by giving them 99-year leases in designated areas. However, due to overbuild and other factors, residential property prices have been in a free fall for the past five years.

Source:Emirates NBD Bank Investor Presentation, February 2019

How was it the last time around?

In the aftermath of international capital market shutdown post-Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in September 2008, Dubai creaking under the burden of its financial liabilities had to call on a life-line, first in Feb 2009 from the UAE federal government (essentially its cash-rich neighbor Abu Dhabi) for US$10billion and then again in Nov/Dec 2009 for another US$10billion directly from Abu Dhabi. In addition to the financial cost of these loans, Dubai made a goodwill gesture of renaming the just-completed world's tallest building from 'Burj Dubai' to 'Burj Khalifa' in honor of the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. These loans were renewed in 2014 and are now again being renewed for the second time in 2019.

The way forward

It would be natural to assume that Dubai would have drawn some lessons in efficient capital allocation and judicious use of leverage from its 2009 experience. However, its performance of the past ten years does not give any clue that they have done so as there are plenty of signs of overindulgence.

For instance, in 2013, Dubai won the bid to host Expo 2020 with an approximate price tag of US$8.1billion. The Expo event is highly over-hyped and wasteful as it never leaves a lasting positive economic impact on the host country but merely leaves them indebted for idle infrastructure.

Another example of Dubai’s unreformed extravagance is the 2014 announcement to expand Al-Maktoum International Airport to make it the world’s largest at a cost of US$33billion. However, the plans were postponed only recently in Oct 2018 after it became clear that Dubai airport passenger traffic growth trajectory has slowed down.

Dubai remains highly leveraged with sovereign and government-related entity debt approximately 110% of GDP at the end of 2017 compared to 103% in 2010. For perspective, this level of indebtedness is comparable to Singapore (111% of 2017 GDP), a city state which served as the model for Dubai in its initial years. Dubai’s indebtedness is slightly shy of Italy’s (132%) and Portugal’s (126%) and slightly higher than Spain’s (98%) all part of the PIGS grouping.

Last words

Dubai is already reeling from the fallout of weak crude oil prices on its neighbors’ economies with stagnant tourist arrivals, slowing logistics activity and plummeting investment in real estate. We think that Dubai’s cyclical economy will face the next global recession at a much weaker footing than it did in 2008 as it is already deep in debt to its neighbor who bailed it out in 2009. Despite trading at multi-year lows, Dubai stocks may be headed lower as fears of a global recession take hold. It would not be surprising if the neighboring Abu Dhabi again finds itself giving a shoulder to Dubai's debt obligations in a crisis scenario. Therefore, we do not see any value in UAE stocks despite they being at the bottom of performance leagues tables in the past three months.

