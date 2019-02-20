Cannabis Sector 2019 Outlook

Investors should focus on the large caps in Canada and hold a diversified portfolio of U.S. cannabis stocks to prepare for the anticipated volatility.

After the August 2018 rally, the cannabis sector experienced a period of sharp selling off between October and December; January 2019 saw strong rebounds but it remains early days.

The cannabis industry has gone through several boom and bust cycles in the past few years and 2018 alone saw two full cycles.

Welcome to our Cannabis Industry Analysis where we analyze the latest and hottest topics in the industry to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Introduction

We published one of our favorite pieces "Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?" on September 4, 2018. That was two weeks after Constellation (NYSE:STZ) announced its $4 billion investment into Canopy (NYSE:CGC). We told investors three things about the rally two weeks into it:

The rally could go on for a few more weeks or months

There will be a selloff that follows the rally

The selloff could be severe and long-lasting

What has happened since then largely matched our initial expectation and we thought it would be worthwhile to share our latest thinking on the general cannabis market and where we see the market going in 2019.

The 2018 Sell-Off

Since our last market update on September 4, the market has experienced a sharp and prolonged selloff that saw the Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) losing 36.9% and the U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) down 28.7%. The selloff started in mid-October, almost exactly two months after the rally began on August 15, 2018, and has not shown any signs of abating. The last two trading days in 2018 saw a small rebound in select stocks but the overall trend remains downward-pointing.

(Source: TSX)

It is also important to keep in mind that major U.S. indexes have suffered serious setbacks in recent months. Since September 4, the S&P 500 has dropped ~7%. Cannabis stocks have been affected disproportionately as investors switch to the risk-off mode and unload risky assets such as cannabis stocks.

(Source: TSX)

During the current selloff, investors had hoped that several significant events could serve as catalysts to reverse the downward trend. These events materialized in the last few months but the market continued to selloff.

Early 2019 Rally

After a brutal selloff beginning in October 2018, the cannabis sector experienced a strong rebound in 2019. The rebound began in the last week of December, as we discussed in "Strong Finish To A Tough 2018." The rebound picked up speed during the first two weeks and the two major cannabis ETFs, the Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), both gained around 50% in 2019 so far, handily beating the S&P 500 which advanced 8.7% in the same period.

We think the rally is largely a rebound from the severe and protracted selloff and reflects investors looking past the near-term challenges in Canada and focusing on the long-term positive headwinds in the U.S. and abroad. The important thing to note here is that, despite the recent rally, the two ETFs remain well below their September highs. We think the risk of a near-term pullback is modest when we view the strong January in the context of the recent tradings of the sector.

2019 Outlook

Before we discuss our 2019 outlook, we believe it is important to keep in mind that the cannabis industry has gone through several boom and bust cycles in the past few years and 2018 alone saw two full cycles (see here for a chronicle of the cannabis sector before 2018). Looking into 2019, we expect the cannabis market to be influenced by three major themes that will together determine how the market performs:

The broader equities market and investor sentiment towards risky assets will be crucial. If the U.S. equities market continues to soften, we would expect cannabis stocks and other risky assets to be affected.

The Canadian LPs are starting to report sales from legalization. Aurora (NYSE:ACB) guided Q4 revenue of $50-$55 million. Aphria (NYSE:APHA) reported weak recreational sales numbers from October and November. HEXO (HEXO) reported $5.2M in sales from the first two weeks of legalization and Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) guided $12.4 million of sales for its next quarter. There are mounting concerns among investors that the numbers might not look pretty when they come out in early 2019. The severe product shortages and dysfunctional retail system in Canada have hampered consumers' ability to purchase legal weed. We are cautiously optimistic that the situation will improve during 2019 but oversupply will soon become another problem for the Canadian industry.

On the contrary, the U.S. cannabis market is looking to post another year with strong growth after the 2018 Farm Bill and the legalization in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah. Oklahoma also legalized medical cannabis in June 2018. The MSOs are busy building out their stores in the newly developed markets such as Michigan, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, and California. We expect companies to post strong earnings supported by store buildouts, robust consumer demand, new markets, and improved efficiencies. The CBD market is also set to go through seismic changes as the FDA ponders how to rewrite rules on interstate commerce and the applications of CBD in food and drugs.

Looking Ahead

To repeat what we said before, the cannabis market holds great potential for patient investors but the current market volatility needs to be examined within the context of historical trading patterns and the broader equities market. The 2018 selloffs were severe but other high-growth sectors also experienced similar pressures. The U.S. equity markets just had their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis and it should be expected that the cannabis market experienced bigger swings as one of the risky assets.

We urge investors to diversify their investment portfolio (cash, equities, fixed income) and maintain only an appropriate position in cannabis stocks based on their risk tolerance. As for the cannabis portfolio, we think it would be wise to focus on the large caps in Canada and hold a diversified portfolio of U.S. cannabis stocks. We would cautiously invest in small caps in this volatile market. We also recently released our top cannabis picks for 2019 for your review.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.