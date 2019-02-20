The GDX Bull Case Is Gaining Momentum

The current scenario is likely going to continue, which makes additional gains for gold miners very likely.

Gold miners are finally coming to life. All it needed was a breakout from a downtrend that started a while back.

I have to admit that researching gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) is one of my favorite things to do. Even though gold miners have gone nowhere over the past few years, they incorporate a set of important economic indicators like general economic growth, inflation and rates. All things considered, I am using this article to update my most recent article I wrote in November. Most things turned out the way I had hoped, while gold miners are currently breaking out. I think the current move higher is for real.

Source: Digital Alabama

Momentum Is Building Up

It took me a while to write this article. Not because I am slow writer, but because I had to think a while before I decided what I wanted to explain. I started the introduction by saying that I was expecting additional momentum. Unfortunately, momentum was building while I was writing this.

Gold miners are finally continuing their break-out after being in a downtrend since the end of the steep uptrend in Q1 of 2016. It looks like the frustration of bulls since 2016 is turning into aggressive buying at this point.

Source: TradingView

The main reason why gold is rallying is because traders use it as a bet against the Fed. Normally, a bet against the Fed is a short equity position. However, the best way to bet against the Fed is by buying gold miners as soon as a rate hike cycle is meeting economic weakness. And, that is exactly what happened.

The Fed started the hiking cycle back in 2015 when rates were at roughly 0%. Back then, hiking was a mistake, given that economic growth started to weaken. Then, in 2017, the Fed stepped things up and started to hike a bit more aggressively. The post-2016 hike cycle was completely justified and quite necessary, in my opinion. However, hiking continued in the second half of 2018 when economic growth started to weaken. The Fed was behind the curve, and traders started to panic.

The graph below shows the Fed's hiking cycle quite well. You see the initial hike and the pause in 2016. Note that I added the 2-year government bond yield. This yield has predicted every single turning point of the fed funds rate. The 3 best examples are the peaks prior to the 2002 and 2008 recessions and the bottom prior to the most recent hiking cycle.

The next graph displays economic growth. In this case, it shows the leading ISM manufacturing and regional manufacturing surveys (average). Both started to lose momentum at the end of 2018 (during the hiking cycle). Note that you can also see the 2014/2015 downtrend I just briefly referred to. In other words, the current situation is the following: the Fed was about to continue the hiking cycle in 2018 with analysts from major banks expecting 2 or more hikes in 2019. However, when stocks started to price in slower growth in Q4/2018, the Fed finally saw that things might be tricky and dovishness returned.

It also seems that asset managers were caught by surprise, given that net USD positions from asset managers dropped quickly at the start of the year when it became obvious the Fed would not dare to hike again.

Source: Tradingster

At the same time, money managers covered their shorts for the first time since the summer of 2018. Note that net positions of gold futures are still at levels that can be considered to be quite 'low'.

Source: Tradingster

I am, therefore, not surprised that we are seeing a rally that is pushing both government bonds and gold higher (graph below). Normally, a RISK-ON rally like we are currently seeing would punish defensive investments like bonds. However, this rally is not punishing bonds, which makes sense because it's a relief rally thanks to a dovish Fed.

Source: TradingView

2 Scenarios

At this point, it seems the odds for a successful gold (miners) trade are still in the favor of bulls. The Fed in this case has 2 options.

1. Continue to hike

The result of such a decision would be a lot of confusion. Why on earth would the Fed suddenly decide that growth slowing is not happening. This would only make sense if the stock market would be close to new all-time highs since it would indicate confidence of traders.

The second point is:

2. Refrain from hiking for the time being

At this point, it seems that option 2 is the most likely outcome. The Fed is likely going to be on hold until the economy recovers. We might even see some kind of stimulus in Europe or China as both economies have slowed much further than the US as I discussed in this article.

Scenario 2 would be similar to 2016 where increased dovishness led to a weaker dollar and higher commodities.

That being said, the biggest risk is a severe economic decline. I am not saying we are going to enter a recession. However, that would likely kill the gold trade as this would mean that the euro area, which is the biggest currency in the dollar basket, would almost be unable to withstand the pressure. Why? Simply because some economies never really recovered from the 2015 contraction and because the euro is already under pressure. Such a scenario would cause inflation to drop rapidly while a weaker euro would support a stronger dollar.

But then again, I am not predicting an economic decline like that at this point. To me, it is just important to focus on the second scenario. Not only are we currently in the second scenario, it is also more than likely going to continue.

All things considered, it won't hurt to have some gold (miners) exposure at this point. Personally, I like the GDX ETF because it allows traders to bet on miners without having to pick a single stock. Gold miners also tend to outperform gold during uptrend due to the dependency on rising prices. In 2016, for example, gold miners added 150% while the price of gold rose by roughly 30%.

Source: FINVIZ

I will continue to monitor the situation over the next few months and would not be surprised if GDX went up to at least $26 on the mid-term.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.