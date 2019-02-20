Aceto Files For Bankruptcy - No Recovery Expected For Equityholders

Perceived value play Aceto Corporation (ACET) shocked investors after Tuesday's market close with a surprise bankruptcy announcement. In fact, according to this morning's 10-Q filing with the SEC, the company intends to sell all of its divisions in court-supervised auctions pursuant to Section 363 of the US Bankruptcy Code:

In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, the Company will enter into debtor-in-possession financing (the “DIP Credit Agreement”) and has entered into a “stalking horse” agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) to sell the Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemical segments and the Nutritionals portion of the Human Health segment of the Company’s business (the “Chemicals Plus Business”).

The stalking horse bidder is an affiliate of New Mountain Capital, offering $338 million for the company's so-called "Chemicals Plus Business" which consists of the Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemical segments and the Nutritionals portion of the Human Health segment.

This essentially would leave Aceto with its struggling generic drug business, operated under the name Rising Pharmaceuticals but the company also announced its intent to sell the segment in a separate court-supervised auction:

In addition, Aceto intends to enter into a stalking horse agreement for its subsidiary, Rising Pharmaceuticals.

Aceto also disclosed a $60 million debtor-in-possession financing ("the DIP financing") to "finance Aceto’s working capital needs through the completion of the sales transactions and support payments to vendors and suppliers for post-petition purchases in the ordinary course."

A quick look at the balance sheet shows roughly $275 million in net debt. Adding the $60 million in DIP financing roughly equals the $338 million stalking horse bid for the company's Chemicals Plus Business.

Effectively, any residual value for equityholders would have to be derived from the upcoming sale of Rising Pharmaceuticals, the company's seriously challenged generic drug business that has experienced major revenue and gross margin declines over the past couple of quarters.

Also keep in mind that equityholders are standing last in line here, as usual. Proceeds from the sale of the generic drug business will first be applied to satisfy all other claims including paying for the massive fees in conjunction with the bankruptcy process. Moreover, the company will, most likely, continue to consume meaningful amounts of cash while operating under bankruptcy protection.

According to statements made on page 48 of today's 10-Q filing with the SEC, management does not expect a recovery for equityholders at this point:

Under anticipated recovery levels, it is not anticipated that the Company’s common stock will have any value upon conclusion of the Chapter 11 Cases.

The news comes as a huge disappointment for shareholders, particularly fellow Seeking Alpha contributor and activist value investor Timothy Stabosz who disclosed a 4% equity stake in the company on its most recent earnings conference call.

Bottom line:

The Aceto story will be over soon. The ill-fated 2016 acquisition of the generic drug business crippled the company to an extent that equityholders are now expected to be left with nothing after all will be said and done.

As usual, senior management will not share the pain with equityholders as CEO and CLO have been awarded a combined $1.4 million in retention bonuses in connection with the upcoming Section 363 auctions as disclosed on page 52 and 53 of the company's 10-Q filing this morning.

Investors should sell their remaining holdings and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.