The Math Behind Oramed's Oral Insulin Suggests It's Economically Viable

The cost issue will have less of an impact on Oramed because its oral insulin candidate uses human insulin rather than analog, about 10% of the price.

Some interesting oral insulin news was just published that could prove bullish for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP). At first glance, the news may seem bearish, but go into the math and it actually is good news for the prospects of Oramed's oral insulin candidate ORMD-0801, currently, undergoing Phase II trials.

It was two and a half years ago that diabetes giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) axed its development program for its oral insulin candidate I338. The abrupt cancellation occurred shortly after a Phase II trial succeeded for the insulin pill in a head-to-head comparison with Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) subcutaneous insulin glargine in insulin-naïve patients. Novo has been quiet as to exactly why the program was suddenly cancelled, but the reason finally became evident at the end of last month.

Back on January 21, the detailed results of this groundbreaking head-to-head trial were finally published in Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, and there is a simple answer as to why the entire program was grounded despite oral insulin showing some real promise. Reuters health crunched the numbers and what they found was that by the end of the trial, the actual amount of insulin administered in the oral I338 arm ended up being 58x the amount of insulin administered in the subcutaneous insulin glargine arm.

The reason that insulin doses had to be so much higher in pill form is that most of the insulin is digested before it gets past the small intestine into the liver. The absorption enhancing technology Novo was using that allows some of the insulin to successfully pass through is not good enough to save even most of it, so doses have to be dramatically higher to achieve a therapeutic effect comparable to insulin injections. Insulin analogs like what Novo was using in this trial are expensive and a 58x increase is not commercially viable. Instead of trying to tweak and improve the technology, however, Novo Nordisk simply scrapped the program.

But there's more. 10 days after the publication of these old Phase II results in Lancet, another study out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, backed by Novo Nordisk again, was published on February 8. The study features an ingenious combination between oral and subcutaneous insulin, essentially an oral insulin pill that sits upright in the stomach and injects solid insulin into the stomach lining, where it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. So far, the trial has succeeded with pigs with doses of 0.3mg of insulin per pill. This is about the same amount of insulin in 10 units of insulin glargine, generally speaking, a starting dose for insulin-naïve patients.

What will be interesting to see from here is whether Novo will now take over development in the clinical stage, and if so, how far it will take the product into the clinic.

Here's where Oramed comes in. Oramed is the only firm with active clinical trials with oral insulin. Now that we know Novo discontinued its own program due to viability concerns because of high dosage requirements, the question is obviously if Oramed's own candidate ORMD-0801 has the same glaring problem.

Here's the math. According to Oramed's latest corporate presentation, its current clinical trial testing ORMD-0801's effect in HbA1c blood sugar levels is using titrated doses ranging from 16mg to 32mg/dose at 3 daily doses. Insulin requirements vary from person to person considerably, but for the target population of insulin naïve patients, the trial is enrolling about 20-40U per day for starters. Each unit of injectable insulin contains .0347mg insulin. At a 40U daily starting dose, that's about 1.4mg insulin a day injectable. 32mg 3 times a day is quite a bit more than that, about 69x more. So, at first glance, this is a serious problem and seems bearish for Oramed.

However, there's one big catch here. Oramed's oral insulin candidate uses human insulin as opposed to an insulin analog required for basal insulin injections meant to dissolve slowly in the blood. Human insulin is about a tenth of the cost of insulin analogs on average on a unit for unit basis. Novo Nordisk's discontinued I338 was an insulin analog like glargine and required a 58x higher dose than insulin glargine. So, a unit for unit, it would have been much more expensive.

The high-end dose of insulin being tested by Oramed may be 69x higher than the equivalent insulin injection dose, but the cost is 10x less, so it comes out to about 6.9x cost-wise for the high 32mg dose. For the 16mg dose, we divide that in half and get 3.5x. As diabetes progresses, higher and higher insulin doses are needed though, so the bare insulin costs become more comparable to injections as the disease progresses. One of the goals of Oramed's oral insulin candidate is to delay insulin resistance by getting patients on insulin sooner than otherwise. Meaning, if the cost of ORMD-0801 will be comparable to late-stage diabetes insulin requirements, then it is viable.

What about the Novo/MIT injection pill? Isn't that bearish for Oramed since the dose is so much smaller, comparable to standard injections? Well, one of the purported advantages of a purely oral insulin is that once absorbed by the small intestine, it goes to the liver which regulates its release into the blood directly. There is no need for an insulin analog to regulate how fast the insulin dissolves into the blood once injected. So, while the injection pill may be easier to use than a traditional injection, it still suffers from the disadvantages of the injection pathway. It won't have the full advantages of purely oral insulin, and it will still have to be an insulin analog at least for basal insulin requirements, rather than much cheaper human insulin with release regulated by the liver.

So, Oramed is still the only company with a purely oral approach to insulin, and it looks at least at this stage to be economically viable. Oramed's ongoing 90-day 285-patient HbA1c study is set to be completed in June. If ORMD-0801 can show it lowers HbA1c at these doses, then I believe Oramed could approach its highs around $9 by next year.

Oramed's balance sheet is in pretty good shape and it has plenty of cash runway. About $30M in cash and short-term investments with an average quarterly burn rate of only $1.8M, that's over 4 years of running room. Cash burn will speed up by the time the Phase III trial starts of course, but at this stage, Oramed can easily get through its 90-day HbA1c trial without any problem. The stock's valuation will be almost entirely dependent on the results of that trial. Phase III will be a repeat on a larger scale. So, this is admittedly a binary stock dependent on the outcome in June. The important point here though is that even though Oramed is a binary investment that could result in a total loss if the ongoing Phase II trial fails, shareholders need not worry too much about economic viability or competition if and when the Oramed trial succeeds. The math points toward ORMD-0801 being cost-efficient and an injection pill does not confer the same advantages that ORMD-0801 would. That's two less things to worry about for Oramed holders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, ORMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.